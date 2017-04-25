LIST YOUR BIZ
FEATURE

Top 40 Event Designers 2017: Yifat Oren

The Los Angeles-based Oren shares what makes events memorable.

April 25, 2017, 5:45 AM EDT

Yifat Oren

Photo: Courtesy of Oren Co.

Oren boasts an A-list client roster that includes the likes of Drew Barrymore, Natalie Portman, and Reese Witherspoon, as well as major corporate clients. The founder and creative director of the Los Angeles-based boutique firm Oren Co. has designed exquisite weddings and events, with an eye for lighting and floral design, fabric treatment, food styling, and space-planning.

On what makes memorable design: “At the best parties, you don’t see everything at once. The more time you spend in them, the more you discover.”

