Toronto's Top 100 Events 2018

By Nancy Carr July 24, 2018, 6:45 AM EDT

TORONTO With Canada’s 150th birthday celebrations done and dusted, plenty of events in Toronto took the opportunity to grow and change this year—or take a hiatus and make plans for the future.

The music events scene saw some of the biggest changes this year, with hometown hero Drake failing to announce a date for OVO Fest and the iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards falling off the list after pushing its party from June to August. But electronic, dance, and hip-hop festival Veld makes its debut on our list, now in its seventh year and expecting 80,000 at its weekend party in August.

The Toronto fashion landscape has changed dramatically in the past year, as the men’s and women’s fashion weeks are under new management and top our list of events in that category. Also in the fashion scene, Toronto Fashion Week returns to Yorkville, having been bought by a local consortium, and the Fashion Incubator has canceled its New Labels show.

The PEN Gala Dinner, with its high-profile attendees, joined the Media and Literary category, as did the Writers’ Trust Gala, another sold-out event that features a $50,000 fellowship award. And the Toronto Public Library Foundation’s fund-raiser returned this year—now named Biblio Bash—after a year off.

Other events in growth mode include the Queen’s Plate, which added a day to its long weekend festival; the Festival of Beer, which is adding Thursday-night events; and the Canadian Open golf tournament, which will increase its purse by $200,000.

Events that ended in the past year include Taste of Toronto—which was replaced by a new event, Tastemaker Toronto—as well as the Cassies marketing awards and FFWD: Advertising and Marketing Week.

To choose and rank the annual events on this list, we look at several factors, including economic impact, buzz, innovation, and an event's prominence within the communities it intends to serve.

Trade Shows & Conventions

1. Canadian National Exhibition
2. Canadian International Auto Show
3. Royal Agricultural Winter Fair
4. Toronto International Boat Show
5. Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention
6. National Home Show & Canada Blooms
7. Toronto Sportsmen's Show
8. One of a Kind Show & Sale
9. The Buildings Show
10. Fan Expo Canada
11. Cottage Life Show
12. Lift and Co. Cannabis Expo

Music Events

1. Toronto Jazz Festival
2. Beaches International Jazz Festival
3. Veld Music Festival
4. Field Trip
5. CBC Music Festival
6. North by Northeast
7. Canadian Music Week
8. Polaris Music Prize Gala

Festivals & Parades

1. Pride Toronto
2. Toronto Caribbean Carnival
3. Salsa in Toronto
4. Toronto International BuskerFest
5. Santa Claus Parade
6. Waterfront Festival Toronto

Advertising & Marketing Events

1. Canadian Marketing Association Awards
2. Strategy Agency of the Year Awards
3. 'Marketing' Magazine Marketing Awards
4. Canadian Public Relations Society Toronto A.C.E. Awards
5. Crystals Awards
6. Media Innovation Awards

Art & Design Events

1. Luminato
2. Nuit Blanche Toronto
3. Toronto Design Offsite
4. Doors Open Toronto
5. Art Toronto
6. Contact Photography Festival
7. Toronto Outdoor Art Fair
8. Interior Design Show

Food, Wine & Hospitality Industry Events

1. Restaurants Canada Show
2. Night It Up
3. Toronto Festival of Beer
4. Gourmet Food & Wine Expo
5. Terroir Symposium
6. Vegetarian Food Festival
7. Taste of the Danforth
8. Taste Canada Awards
9. Jerkfest

Benefits

1. Grand Cru Culinary Wine Festival
2. Right to Play Heroes Gala
3. True Patriot Love Gala
4. Teddy Bear Affair
5. Jays Care Foundation Curve Ball
6. Crystal
7. DX Intersection
8. Power Plant Contemporary Art Gallery’s Power Ball
9. Toronto Taste
10. Rally for Kids
11. What's on the Table
12. Canfar's Bloor Street Entertains
13. Swim Drink Fish Gala
14. National Ballet of Canada’s Mad Hot Gala
15. Ontario Science Centre’s Innovators’ Ball
16. Art Gallery of Ontario's Massive Party
17. Operanation
18. Biblio Bash
19. Boobyball
20. Walrus Gala

Theater & Film Events

1. Toronto International Film Festival
2. Hot Docs International Documentary Festival
3. Toronto Fringe Festival
4. TIFF Kids International Film Festival
5. Dora Mavor Moore Awards
6. Toronto Jewish Film Festival
7. Inside Out
8. SummerWorks Performance Festival
9. Canadian Screen Awards

Media & Literary Events

1. Scotiabank Giller Prize Gala
2. Word on the Street
3. International Festival of Authors
4. Munk Debates
5. Griffin Poetry Prize Gala
6. Writers' Trust Gala
7. PEN Gala Dinner
8. National Magazine Awards
9. Canadian Journalism Foundation Awards

Fashion Industry Events

1. Toronto Women's Fashion Week & Toronto Men's Fashion Week
2. Toronto Fashion Week
3. Fashion Art Toronto
4. Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards

Sports Events

1. Indy Toronto
2. Queen's Plate
3. Rogers Cup
4. Canadian Open
5. Blue Jays Home-Opening Series
6. Toronto Waterfront Marathon
7. Toronto Football Club Home Opener
8. Toronto Marathon
9. Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

