TOUCHDOWN - Blueprint Studios Scores at Pier-Side Draft Party 

Last month, the San Francisco 49ers held a fan-filled Draft Party at Pier 29 to honor the incoming recruits. The NFL Draft is a coveted and celebrated tradition that amplifies the preseason excitement by mixing existing players with new talent in hopes of growing the team as a whole. The concept of “blending” extended throughout many of the design elements present in the space. The inspiration for the design was a collaboration of textures and colors that married the luxury experience of Levi's Stadium's executive lounges with the dockside ambiance of the piers.

The most spectacular feature of the Draft Party decor was a custom 70-foot double-sided turf wall positioned at the very front for a grand entrance. This wall separated the fan V.I.P.s and the sponsorship V.I.P.s in a clever and figurative way, as each area had its own “turf” where guests could socialize and claim as their own. A total of 20,000 square feet of turf, equivalent to a third of a football field, was used throughout the pier.

Blueprint Studios' patented Tadao tables were situated between lounge areas and featured lit glass canopies with Edison light bulbs, a nod to the lighting in and around the San Francisco docks. To pull in a more rustic atmosphere, wood-and-iron highboys and tables were used as accents to all vignettes within the pier. Additional design elements included stanchions meticulously wrapped with about 8,000 square feet of manila rope throughout the space. A vast range of branded materials, including vinyl clings on tables and acrylic signage, provided a seamless and bold statement with a high sense of contrast.

With summer quickly approaching and sporting events in full swing, “blending” themes is one of the most effective ways to elevate an atmosphere. As even the simplest events grow more complex, attention to detail though textures and statement pieces has grown to be increasingly important in event design. For more information on how to one-up your next event, visit blueprintstudios.com or email info@blueprintstudios.com.