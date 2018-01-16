LIST YOUR BIZ
Toyota Returns to the Super Bowl After Sitting It Out Last Year

By Adweek January 16, 2018, 12:12 PM EST

After taking a hiatus in 2017, Toyota will return to the Super Bowl LII on February 4, with two 60-second spots, a representative for the automaker confirmed to Adweek. The person said one of the Big Game commercials will focus on Toyota's Winter Olympics sponsorship and the other will focus solely on the brand. 

Toyota Super Bowl Olympic Games Sponsorship Strategy

