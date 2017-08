The popularity of adult coloring books proves that people of any age love to embrace their inner child. Event planners have taken that concept a step further, asking attendees to draw, paint, or spray paint on the walls, floors, furniture, and more. It's a surefire way to get guests engaged—and Instagramming—and it adds a memorable, interactive decor piece to the event. Here's a look at 11 events that turned guests into artists.

