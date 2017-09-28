LIST YOUR BIZ
"Unique" and "Natural" Top List of Floral Design Trends for 2018

International Floral Distributors will release its Flower Trends Forecast on Sunday.

By Mitra Sorrells September 28, 2017, 6:46 AM EDT

Photo: Courtesy of I.F.D.

For the eleventh year in a row, International Floral Distributors (I.F.D.) is preparing to release its predictions of the flowers, colors, and design ideas that will be popular for weddings, corporate events, parties, and more in the coming year. The organization, a marketing consortium of 19 floral wholesale distributors, developed the report in collaboration with Michael Skaff, a floral designer and trend forecaster who has worked on presidential inaugurations and the Academy Awards, and was vice president of design for FTD.

“When we talk about design and trends, everything works together,“ he says. “Consumer goods, interior design, fashion, and floral and tabletop—they all touch each other from a design perspective.” Skaff reports that he used a variety of resources, including retail watch lists, trade publications, trade shows, trend organization reports, and more to develop a list of four top trends for 2018. The overall message: in the coming year consumers will seek floral designs that are unique and showcase their individuality, while incorporating bold accents and natural elements.

Click through our slide show for a preview of the top four trends. I.F.D.'s detailed 2018 Trend Book, along with individual summaries of all four trends, a video summary, and wedding flower video summary will be available at this link on Sunday.

