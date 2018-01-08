LIST YOUR BIZ
Find a Venue
Find Suppliers
Search for Ideas
Event News & Trends
OPEN SEARCH
CLOSE

More than 50,000 resources to find what you need for your next event.

EVENT INDUSTRY BUZZ

Viacom Buys Influencer Marketing Firm WhoSay

By Advertising Age January 8, 2018, 5:28 PM EST


Viacom is acquiring influencer marketing company WhoSay as it looks to regain its cachet among young viewers who have been increasingly turning to platforms like Snapchat and Instagram to consume content.

Since 2010, WhoSay (with financing from CAA), has worked with influencers and celebrities like Cassadee Pope and Vanessa Williams, matching them with brands like McDonald's and Aveeno to create and distribute content.

Viacom has certainly been on the hunt to partner with next-generation platforms that can help it keep up with the multitude of outlets claiming the attention of viewers.

Read More

Social Media Strategy

More Event Industry Buzz Stories

10 Worst Ways to Sell Out Your Event
5 Super Sensory Chicago Dining Experiences
Hospitality Technology Trend Predictions for 2018

MORE Social Media Strategy STORIES

Event Industry Buzz
How to Promote an Event on Social Media in 12 Steps
Event Industry Buzz
The 10 Best Social Media Management Tools for Events
Your email inquiry will be sent to 3 venue
Review and Continue Continue