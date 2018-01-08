Viacom Buys Influencer Marketing Firm WhoSay





Viacom is acquiring influencer marketing company WhoSay as it looks to regain its cachet among young viewers who have been increasingly turning to platforms like Snapchat and Instagram to consume content.

Since 2010, WhoSay (with financing from CAA), has worked with influencers and celebrities like Cassadee Pope and Vanessa Williams, matching them with brands like McDonald's and Aveeno to create and distribute content.

Viacom has certainly been on the hunt to partner with next-generation platforms that can help it keep up with the multitude of outlets claiming the attention of viewers.

