FROM THE EVENT LEADERSHIP INSTITUTE

Video: Are You Prepared for Event Industry Disruption?

In an on-demand, instant gratification world, how will events have to change to survive?

August 17, 2017, 6:46 AM EDT

CALGARY, ALBERTA Silicon Valley loves (and loves to hate) the term “disruption”—but it could be applied to the event industry as well. How are events being disrupted? Could custom events be threatened by off-the-shelf concepts that appeal to our sense of instant gratification honed through shopping on sites like Amazon? TILEA Live, which took place August 10 to 12 at Hyatt Regency Calgary, took on these questions and more at its opening session. Watch as Event Leadership Institute president Mike Granek talks with BizBash C.E.O. David Adler and Kevin White, founder of the experiential design agency XPL, to recap the session, which was called “The Ruckus! An Industry Disruption Adventure.” They share tips for planners about what they can do to prepare for disruption in the event industry.

Disclosure: BizBash is an investor in the Event Leadership Institute.

Event Leadership Institute ILEA

