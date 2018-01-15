Virtual Reality Was Everywhere at C.E.S. But Lack of Adoption Is Still the Actuality

We’re a few years into the digital revolution that was supposed to catapult virtual reality to the forefront of consumer consciousness, but the technology still remains a niche product. There are a few reasons for this; expensive headset units, fragmented platforms, and a lack of compelling programming are perhaps the most important. While the travel industry has experimented with virtual reality content as a marketing tool, the lack of consumer interest has made brands wary about the large investment needed to produce top-notch videos and experiences.

