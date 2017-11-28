LIST YOUR BIZ
TOP 100

Washington’s Top 100 Events 2017

The list of the meetings, galas, and industry gatherings that make the most impact in Washington year after year.

By Rayna Katz November 28, 2017, 7:00 AM EST

WASHINGTON, D.C. The first year of a president’s first term is always expected to impact the social and cultural scene in Washington, and the current White House certainly didn’t disappoint. President Trump made history in 2017‚ and will continue to do so through year-end—by abstaining from several parties and dinners or making newsworthy comments at those where he appeared.

But across the city’s event landscape this year, organizers seemed to focus on the attendee, providing more personalized and interactive experiences than in prior years. For example, Washington Ideas, which is known for its prestigious speaker roster, added area tours and tastings; Bethesda Row changed its annual affair from a fashion show to a carnival; Chefs for Equality added an option to spend one-on-one time with chefs; and the benefit fashion show Walk this Way brought a dozen domestic-abuse survivors on stage to tell their stories.

Meanwhile, chef José Andrés seemed to be either cooking at, or spearheading, numerous affairs, and events such as Awesome Con and the Satellite Conference geared some programming to the next generation. Politicians may set the tone at many Washington events, but organizers rightly worked this year to ensure that events were productive, meaningful, fun, and tasty for guests.

As with all lists, these rankings are subjective. To choose and rank the annual events on this list, we look at several factors, including economic impact, buzz, innovation, and an event's prominence within the communities it intends to serve.

Food & Restaurant Industry Events

1. Rammy Awards Gala
2. Metro Cooking D.C.
3. Sips & Suppers
4. Taste of D.C.
5. National Harbor Wine & Food Festival
6. Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle
7. Chefs for Equality
8. Capital Food Fight

Art & Entertainment Events

1. Kennedy Center Honors
2. Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor
3. Ford's Theatre Society Annual Gala
4. Will on the Hill
5. AFI Docs
6. D.C. JazzFest
7. Capital Fringe Festival
8. D.C. Shorts Film Festival
9. Walk This Way

Political & Press Events

1. White House Correspondents' Association Dinner
2. State of the Union
3. American Israel Public Affairs Committee Policy Conference
4. Conservative Political Action Conference
5. Washington Press Club Foundation's Congressional Dinner
6. Gridiron Club Dinner
7. Human Rights Campaign National Dinner
8. Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Legislative Conference
9. Alfalfa Club Dinner
10. Peter G. Peterson Foundation Fiscal Summit
11. Washington Ideas
12. Radio & Television Correspondents Association Dinner
13. Atlantic Council’s Distinguished Leadership Awards
14. Celebration of Service to America Awards
15. National Press Foundation Awards Dinner
16. National Governors Association Winter Meeting
17. International Women of Courage Awards
18. U.S. Conference of Mayors Winter Meeting
19. Vital Voices Global Leadership Awards

Holiday Events

1. A Capitol Fourth
2. National Christmas Tree Lighting
3. White House Easter Egg Roll
4. National Memorial Day Concert

Benefits

1. Fight Night
2. Opera Ball
3. Leukemia Ball
4. Prevent Cancer Foundation's Annual Spring Gala
5. Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Celebrate Every Breath Gala
6. John F. Kennedy Center for the Arts Annual Spring Gala
7. Thurgood Marshall College Fund Annual Gala
8. Ball for the Mall
9. Children's Ball
10. National Italian American Foundation Gala
11. U.S.O. Gala
12. Meridian Ball
13. Washington Ballet Spring Gala
14. Phillips Collection Annual Spring Gala
15. Washington Performing Arts Annual Gala
16. Harman Center for the Arts Gala
17. Wolf Trap Ball
18. Boys & Girls Clubs of America National Youth of the Year Gala
19. March of Dimes Gourmet Gala
20. Ambassadors Ball
21. Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Opening Night Gala
22. Knock Out Abuse
23. Humane Rescue Alliance Bark Ball

Parades, Walks & Festivals

1. National Cherry Blossom Festival
2. Smithsonian Folklife Festival
3. National Independence Day Parade
4. Capital Pride
5. Rolling Thunder
6. St. Patrick's Parade of Washington, D.C.
7. Chinese New Year Parade and Festival
8. Susan G. Komen Washington, D.C. Race for the Cure
9. Walk & 5K to End H.I.V.
10. Crafty Bastards Arts & Crafts Fair
11. Virginia Scottish Games & Festival
12. Shamrock Fest

Sports Events

1. Preakness Stakes
2. Citi Open
3. Marine Corps Marathon
4. Quicken Loans National
5. The Nation's Triathlon
6. Military Bowl
7. Congressional Baseball Game for Charity

Literary & Publishing Events

1. National Book Festival
2. Best of Washington
3. PEN/Faulkner Award for Fiction Ceremony & Dinner
4. National Press Club’s Book Fair and Authors’ Night
5. Scripps National Spelling Bee

Fashion & Beauty Events

1. Humane Rescue Alliance Fashion for Paws Runway Show
2. Washingtonian's Style Setters Party
3. D.C. Fashion Week
4. Bethesda Row Fashion Carnival

Trade Shows & Conventions

1. Washington Auto Show
2. NBC4 Health and Fitness Expo
3. Association of the United States Army Annual Meeting & Exposition
4. Washington D.C. Travel & Adventure Show
5. Smithsonian Craft Show
6. Washington National Cathedral Flower Mart
7. Awesome Con D.C.
8. Washington Winter Show
9. Satellite Conference & Exhibition
Washington's Top 100 Events

