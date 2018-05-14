What to Expect at BizBash Live: Florida

MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA BizBash Live: Florida, an event designed to educate and inspire meeting and event professionals, returns to South Florida May 16 at the Fort Lauderdale Convention Center.
Sessions during the Event Innovation Forum, a single-track education conference, the Workshop Series of seminars, and new Masterclass sessions will cover topics such as social-media strategy, fund-raising events, multicultural marketing, and more. For the first time at the Florida event, attendees have the chance to earn credit toward CSEP re-certification through a partnership with ILEA, and credit toward CPCE certification through a partnership with NACE.
Registration for the Event Innovation Forum, the Workshop Series, and Masterclass sessions includes admission to the exhibit floor.
The schedule for BizBash Live: Florida, including morning and afternoon sessions, a luncheon, and post-event cocktails, is below; registration is available here.
8 a.m.
Registration Opens
8:30–9:30 a.m.
Networking With Continental Breakfast and Coffee
9–9:50 a.m.
Workshop Session 1
Cuba: Events, Explorations, and Everything You Need to Know
Renee Radabaugh, Paragon Events and Cultural Explorations Cuba
Leveraging Data to Build Your Brand and Events
Nathan Mendenhall, That Agency
Champagne on a Beer Budget: Creating a Financial Plan for Events
Gladys Mezrahi, Indigo Events
The New Wave of Experiential Marketing: Smaller Events, Bigger Return
Emily Taffel and Sarah Caro, MugsyPR
10–10:50 a.m.
Workshop Session 2
(Sessions repeated from Workshop Session 1)
10:45 a.m.–5 p.m.
Exhibit Floor Open
11 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
Event Innovation Forum Session 1
Make-A-Wish: An Inside Look at Fund-Raising for Nonprofits
Shareef Malnik, InterContinental Miami Make-A-Wish Ball
Sponsorship the SOBEWFF Way: An A-to-Z Guide
Ashley Shapiro and Zoraida Suarez, Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival
What's the Right Technology Mix for Your Event?
Les Goldberg, LMG
12:30–1:30 p.m.
Networking Luncheon
1:45–2:15 p.m.
Lounge & Learn Sponsored Education Session
How Alexa and Siri Have Changed Communication With Attendees
Chuck Elias, Eventbots by Sciensio
2:30–3 p.m.
Lounge & Learn Sponsored Education Session
Next Level Event Tech Trends
Joe Schwinger, MeetingPlay
2:45–3:30 p.m.
Event Innovation Forum Session 2
How to Engage a Multicultural Audience
Cristy Clavijo-Kish, Hispanicize Media Group
CrossFit for Event Pros: Maximizing Your Event’s Potential
Barry Ross Rinehart, Multi Image Group
3:30–5 p.m.
Masterclasses
AV and Lighting Design and Production: Everything You Need to Know
Washington Arias, Everlast Productions
Beyond Hashtags: Creating a Social Media Plan That Resonates
Alex Plaxen, Little Bird Told Media
4–4:30 p.m.
Lounge & LearnSponsored Education Session
Design Is Dead, Let's Talk Live Experiences
Aaron Kaufman, Fifth Element Group
5–7 p.m.
After-Party