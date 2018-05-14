What to Expect at BizBash Live: Florida

BizBash Live: Florida, an event designed to educate and inspire meeting and event professionals, returns to South Florida May 16 at the Fort Lauderdale Convention Center.

Sessions during the Event Innovation Forum, a single-track education conference, the Workshop Series of seminars, and new Masterclass sessions will cover topics such as social-media strategy, fund-raising events, multicultural marketing, and more. For the first time at the Florida event, attendees have the chance to earn credit toward CSEP re-certification through a partnership with ILEA, and credit toward CPCE certification through a partnership with NACE.

Registration for the Event Innovation Forum, the Workshop Series, and Masterclass sessions includes admission to the exhibit floor.

The schedule for BizBash Live: Florida, including morning and afternoon sessions, a luncheon, and post-event cocktails, is below; registration is available here.

8 a.m.

Registration Opens



8:30–9:30 a.m.

Networking With Continental Breakfast and Coffee



9–9:50 a.m.

Workshop Session 1



Cuba: Events, Explorations, and Everything You Need to Know

Renee Radabaugh, Paragon Events and Cultural Explorations Cuba

Leveraging Data to Build Your Brand and Events

Nathan Mendenhall, That Agency

Champagne on a Beer Budget: Creating a Financial Plan for Events

Gladys Mezrahi, Indigo Events

The New Wave of Experiential Marketing: Smaller Events, Bigger Return

Emily Taffel and Sarah Caro, MugsyPR

10–10:50 a.m.

Workshop Session 2

(Sessions repeated from Workshop Session 1)

Cuba: Events, Explorations, and Everything You Need to Know

Renee Radabaugh, Paragon Events and Cultural Explorations Cuba

Leveraging Data to Build Your Brand and Events

Nathan Mendenhall, That Agency

Champagne on a Beer Budget: Creating a Financial Plan for Events

Gladys Mezrahi, Indigo Events

The New Wave of Experiential Marketing: Smaller Events, Bigger Return

Emily Taffel and Sarah Caro, MugsyPR

10:45 a.m.–5 p.m.

Exhibit Floor Open

11 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Event Innovation Forum Session 1



Make-A-Wish: An Inside Look at Fund-Raising for Nonprofits

Shareef Malnik, InterContinental Miami Make-A-Wish Ball

Sponsorship the SOBEWFF Way: An A-to-Z Guide

Ashley Shapiro and Zoraida Suarez, Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival

What's the Right Technology Mix for Your Event?

Les Goldberg, LMG

12:30–1:30 p.m.

Networking Luncheon



1:45–2:15 p.m.

Lounge & Learn Sponsored Education Session

How Alexa and Siri Have Changed Communication With Attendees

Chuck Elias, Eventbots by Sciensio

2:30–3 p.m.

Lounge & Learn Sponsored Education Session

Next Level Event Tech Trends

Joe Schwinger, MeetingPlay

2:45–3:30 p.m.

Event Innovation Forum Session 2

How to Engage a Multicultural Audience

Cristy Clavijo-Kish, Hispanicize Media Group

CrossFit for Event Pros: Maximizing Your Event’s Potential

Barry Ross Rinehart, Multi Image Group

3:30–5 p.m.

Masterclasses



AV and Lighting Design and Production: Everything You Need to Know

Washington Arias, Everlast Productions

Beyond Hashtags: Creating a Social Media Plan That Resonates

Alex Plaxen, Little Bird Told Media

4–4:30 p.m.

Lounge & LearnSponsored Education Session

Design Is Dead, Let's Talk Live Experiences

Aaron Kaufman, Fifth Element Group

5–7 p.m.

After-Party

Don't miss out—register now