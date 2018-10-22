What to Expect at BizBash Live: New York 2018

BizBash Live: New York, an event created to educate and inspire meeting and event professionals, returns to the Jacob K. Javits Center on October 24.

Sessions during the Event Innovation Forum, a single-track education conference, the Workshop Series of seminars, and the debut of Masterclass sessions will cover topics such as using events for social good, multicultural marketing in experiential, experience design and mapping, using data to create personalized experiences, and more.

BizBash also will announce winners of the 2018 Event Style Awards at the end of the show.

Attendees have the chance to earn credit toward CSEP re-certification through a partnership with ILEA and credit toward CPCE certification through a partnership with NACE.

Registration for the Event Innovation Forum, the Workshop Series, and Masterclass sessions includes admission to the exhibit floor.

The schedule for BizBash Live: New York, including morning and afternoon education sessions, a luncheon, and after-party, is below; registration is available here.

8 a.m.

Registration Opens



8:30-9:30 a.m.

Networking With Continental Breakfast and Coffee



9–9:50 a.m.

Workshop Session 1



Flashes of Genius: Learning the Art and Science of Creativity

Allen Gannett, C.E.O., TrackMaven

The Secret to Successful Experience Design and Mapping

David Solsbery, vice president of creative and marketing, Hargrove

From the Ground Up: Evolving Your Event Skillset

Nicole Halton, director, special projects, Natural Resources Defense Council

Music to Your Ears: Leveraging Entertainment to Create Impactful Experiences

Laura Hutfless, partner, FlyteVu



10–10:50 a.m.

10:45 a.m.–5 p.m.

Exhibit Floor Opens



11 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Event Innovation Forum Session 1



Using Events For Social Good—And How to Have a Good Time Doing It

Michael Skolnik, co-founder, the Soze Agency

Level Up: Crafting Data-Driven Hyper-Personalized Experiences

Ken Madden, Senior Vice President of Digital Engagement, George P. Johnson

The Art of Gathering and Other Ways to Rethink Your Events

Priya Parker, author, in conversation with David Adler, BizBash

12:30–1:30 p.m.

Networking Luncheon



1–1:30 p.m.

Lounge & Learn Sponsored Education

The R.O.I. of Event Video

Scott Davis, account executive, Mediasite Events

1:45–2:15 p.m.

Lounge & Learn Sponsored Education

How Alexa and Siri Have Changed How We Need To Communicate with Attendees

Robert Caldwell, founding partner and C.R.O., Eventbots by Sciensio

2:30–3 p.m.

Lounge & Learn Sponsored Education

Industry Intervention: A Candid Discussion on the Business of Events

Aaron Kaufman, president, Fifth Element Group

2:45–3:30 p.m.

Event Innovation Forum Session 2



Creating Culture-Changing Experiences in a Rapidly Changing World

Erica Boeke, former vice president of experiential, CNX

The Road to Coachella: Why BMW Sponsored a Festival for Millennials

Justin Lefkovitch, founder and C.E.O., Mirrored Media; Eric Vicedomini, marketing communications manager, BMW North America

3:15–3:45 p.m.

Lounge & Learn Sponsored Education

Focusing on the Guest Experience to Elevate Your Events

Eric Murphy, founder and managing director, Concierge.com by Condé Nast

3:30–5 p.m.

Masterclasses

Multicultural Marketing: Celebrating Diversity & Inclusion in the Experiential Landscape

Anthony Larrisey, principal and creative director, Industria Creative

Understanding Event Production: Lighting, Sound, Video, and Tenting

Kevin Mignone, founder and president, KM Productions

4:30–5 p.m.

Event Style Awards Announcement

5:30-7:30 p.m.

After-Party at National Geographic Encounter: Ocean Odyssey

