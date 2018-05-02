White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner: How Politicians, the Press, and Playboy Came Together

The biggest buzz following the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner on Saturday was about comedian Michelle Wolf's incisive and brutal performance that roasted members of the press as well as the administration. The remarks led to the association apologizing for the routine—followed by criticism for the apology from those who felt it appropriately targeted the Trump administration.

The dinner, held at the Washington Hilton, went on minus President Trump as well as the Hollywood celebrities who flocked to the event during the Obama administration. Still, the dinner and events hosted by media brands throughout the weekend make it one of the busiest weekends of the year for event producers, caterers, florists, and other event professionals.

See how Politico, CNN, Playboy, and others entertained during the weekend.

