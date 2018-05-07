Who's Speaking at BizBash Live: Florida

Addressing topics such as why shorter events may be smarter events, sponsorship best practices, and engaging multicultural audiences, the speakers at BizBash Live: Florida will cover issues important to a variety of event professionals.

The educational portion of the annual expo, scheduled for May 16 at the Fort Lauderdale Convention Center, consists of the Event Innovation Forum and a workshop series with speakers discussing the latest ideas, inspiration, and strategies for executing top-level events. New this year is the Masterclass, an in-depth look at a subject limited to a select group of attendees. The event will offer two Masterclasses: one on social media and the other on audiovisual production.

This year’s speakers have worked on South Florida’s biggest events—from the South Beach Wine & Food Festival to the Intercontinental Make-A-Wish Ball to Hispanicize.

For the first time at the Florida show, attendees can earn credit toward CSEP re-certification through a partnership with ILEA, and credit toward CPCE certification through a partnership with NACE. Attendees can register for the forum here.

Speakers confirmed for the day are:

Washington Arias, president and C.E.O., Everlast Productions

Sarah Caro, Co-Owner and Vice President, Mugsy PR

Cristy Clavijo-Kish, chief development officer, Hispanicize Media Group

Les Goldberg, founder, LMG

Shareef Malnik, chairman, Intercontinental Make-A-Wish Ball

Nate Mendenhall, That Agency

Gladys Mezrahi, president, Indigo Events

Alex Plaxen, president and founder, Little Bird Told Media

Renee Radabaugh, president and C.E.O., Paragon Events and Cultural Explorations Cuba

Barry Ross Rinehart, executive creative director, Multi Image Group

Ashley Shapiro, sponsorship and ticketing director, South Beach Wine & Food Festival

Zoraida Suarez, director of special events, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits and supplier activation director, South Beach Wine & Food Festival

Emily Taffel, founder and co-owner, Musgy PR

BizBash Live will also come to Los Angeles on July 18 and New York on October 24.

