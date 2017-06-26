Why a 9-Foot-Tall Genie Predicted Straphangers' Vacation Plans

As part of a live tie-in to its “Found in Miami” advertising and marketing campaign, the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau launched an activation at the Fulton Transit Center in Lower Manhattan on June 21.

Surrounded by merchandise from eight Miami hotels that participated in the event, a nine-foot-tall “Magical Miami Genie” asked visitors two to three questions about their ideal type of vacation (e.g. are they a beach bum or culture vulture?) and then recommended one of the properties. The future travelers’ email addresses were captured, and all of them received a discount booking code shortly after the event for the genie-recommended property.

The all-day activation, produced by the Bait Shoppe, also included entertainment from comedian Tom Kelly and periodic trip giveaways. In addition, images of the Greater Miami CVB's new “Found in Miami” campaign appeared on several video screens throughout Fulton Center every two minutes.

“We like doing something experiential because it gives people the ability to feel, see, and touch the brand,” said Jennifer Diaz, associate vice president of media relations and promotions at the bureau. “We made a point of coming out on the first day of summer and having travelers find their soul in Miami. It’s like finding your hotel spirit.”