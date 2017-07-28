Why Brands Expanded to New Venues for Miami Swim Week

Two years after IMG let go of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Swim, Miami Swim Week—the pool of swimwear, resortwear, and cruisewear industry shows and events that took place from July 20 to 25 this year—is still trying to find its footing. But that didn’t stop some show participants from expanding to new venues during the event.

Fashion show producer Funkshion has stepped up with many large-scale productions, such as a buzzy lobby lounge that was anchored by Glamour, Peroni, and Alfa Romeo. But Funkshion continued to run shows almost an hour behind schedule, and juggernaut labels that were once ubiquitous with Swim—such as Mara Hoffman, Tori Praver, Red Carter, and Camilla—were noticeably absent.

Meanwhile, inclement weather pushed 6 Shore Road’s informal presentation and partnership with nail-art trendsetters Vanity Projects from SoHo Beach House’s al fresco hotspot, Ocho, to its second-floor restaurant and bar. Rain also led to the postponement of the “Notte Di Nuotare,” a debuting activation backed by Peroni that was set to transform the recently rebranded Espanola Way—which has been described as a “historic Spanish Village”—into a runway.

While Espanola Way’s inclusion didn’t turn out as planned, it did represent a growing trend: Miami Swim Week participants moved into unconventional spaces and venues off the Collins Avenue strip—or out of Miami Beach entirely.

Mavele Swimwear hosted its private launch event on July 25 at the Brown Jordan Miami Showroom, a three-story, 8,500-square-foot industrial-style building that opened in Miami’s Design District in 2015. Originally slated to take place on the Brown Jordan Showroom rooftop overlooking Midtown Miami, when clouds rolled in the staff was prepared to move things to the equally expansive second-floor space. The indoor space still allowed bloggers and media to interact with Mavele’s designer, Barbara Soper, while relaxing on Brown Jordan’s outdoor furnishings and testing local beauty products and services.

“We are a relatively new building in Miami's Design District, and events are an important way to introduce our brand and our company to the local community,” said Miami Showroom manager Hamilton de Toledo.

Miami Swim Week even made its way to Brickell, an area south of the city formerly known primarily as a financial district but increasingly home to lifestyle and hospitality brands. On Thursday, Rosé Runway took over Brickell City Centre’s condo, Rise, displaying the wares of swimwear tenants and brands while surrounded by the city skyline. Participating retailers include Etxart & Panno, Live!, Michele Lopriore, OndadeMar, Orlebar Brown, Saks Fifth Avenue, Stitched, Sundek, Vilebrequin, and Tommy Bahama. On Sunday, Peroni and Brickell City Centre stores hosted a laid-back pop-up and presentation at East hotel.

Back on Miami Beach, another unusual venue, Lincoln Road, was the site of at least two shows. On July 21, Dive Swim Week transformed the 1100 block into a runway for the debut of Dunamis Swimwear by Miami-based designer, Tankovitz. TN Miami, Inc. led the Tankowitz production, calling upon Rivera Events for staging, lighting, and audiovisual production, and Ibex Tech for electrical support.

The next day, Acacia’s models showcased neon pieces and silky wraps on the 7th floor of 11 11 Lincoln Road garage, an event space in a unique building that’s been said to resemble a house of cards.

Here's a look at some of the shows, production, and activations tied to the event.