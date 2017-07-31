Why Dixie Ultra Hosted a Summer Barbecue 40 Feet Off the Ground

Diners were served barbecue platters in a pop-up restaurant that was suspended 40 feet in the air. Waiters walking on tightropes carried the meals on Dixie Ultra paper plates.

Paper-plate brand Dixie Ultra recently took dining to the extreme at an event to promote its new heavy-duty paper plates. The company hosted “Raising the BBQ,” an elevated dining event, on July 22 at the historic 18th & Vine district in Kansas City.

The summer barbecue experience, which was produced in-house, invited patrons to enjoy meals while seated in a Dixie Ultra-branded restaurant suspended 40 feet off the ground. High-wire waiters walked on more than 125 feet of inclined tightropes to serve diners two-pound platters on the brand’s new paper plates. The event’s extreme theme took inspiration from the strength of the new line of plates, by putting the plates through a figurative and literal stress test.

Seated guests could dine on barbecue signatures such as pulled pork sandwiches and potato salad from local restaurant Q39.

TV personality, food enthusiast, and Dixie brand ambassador Adam Richman hosted the event, which also was broadcast on Facebook Live. To give the event an even more local vibe, Dixie brought in Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and linebacker Justin Houston to interact with fans and serve barbecue to passersby on the ground.