LIST YOUR BIZ
Find a Venue
Find Suppliers
Search for Ideas
Event News & Trends
CLOSE

Holiday Directory 2017

Start Now. Build your Holiday Party Today.
EVENT SNAPSHOT

Why Dixie Ultra Hosted a Summer Barbecue 40 Feet Off the Ground

To showcase the strength of its heavy-duty paper plates, the brand invited guests to enjoy classic barbecue fare high above Kansas City, served by waiters who walked on tightropes.

By Ian Zelaya July 31, 2017, 7:15 AM EDT

Add to IdeaBook

Diners were served barbecue platters in a pop-up restaurant that was suspended 40 feet in the air. Waiters walking on tightropes carried the meals on Dixie Ultra paper plates. 

Photo: Colin Braley/AP Images for Dixie Ultra®

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI Paper-plate brand Dixie Ultra recently took dining to the extreme at an event to promote its new heavy-duty paper plates. The company hosted “Raising the BBQ,” an elevated dining event, on July 22 at the historic 18th & Vine district in Kansas City. 

The summer barbecue experience, which was produced in-house, invited patrons to enjoy meals while seated in a Dixie Ultra-branded restaurant suspended 40 feet off the ground. High-wire waiters walked on more than 125 feet of inclined tightropes to serve diners two-pound platters on the brand’s new paper plates. The event’s extreme theme took inspiration from the strength of the new line of plates, by putting the plates through a figurative and literal stress test.

Seated guests could dine on barbecue signatures such as pulled pork sandwiches and potato salad from local restaurant Q39. 

TV personality, food enthusiast, and Dixie brand ambassador Adam Richman hosted the event, which also was broadcast on Facebook Live. To give the event an even more local vibe, Dixie brought in Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and linebacker Justin Houston to interact with fans and serve barbecue to passersby on the ground. 

Pop-Ups Stunts & Guerilla Promotions

MORE Pop-Ups STORIES

Idea File
10 Ideas for Creating Buzz-Worthy Restaurant Pop-Ups
Event Report
Steal These Kid-Friendly Party Ideas From Goop's 'Despicable Me 3' Event
Event Report
How Havaianas Took New Yorkers on a Ferry Ride to Rio

MORE Stunts & Guerilla Promotions STORIES

News
Inside the U.S. Open's Massive Manhattan Activation
News
Why This Instagram-Worthy Stunt Sparked Controversy and Conversation
Your email inquiry will be sent to 3 venue
Review and Continue Continue