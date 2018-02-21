Why Ford Tried to Teach Drivers How to Be Better Cooks

As part of the launch for its new EcoSport compact SUV, Ford hosted a “life hack conference” on January 25 at the Altman Building.

The Life Hack Academy Live Presented by Ford EcoSport, which was produced by Civic Entertainment Group, included a range of vignette setups with lifestyle experts such as food blogger Deb Perelman of “Smitten Kitchen,” travel ace “The Points Guy” Brian Kelly, and Instagram yoga star Jessamyn Stanley.

“[The idea] was inspired by our customers,” explained Cristina Aquino, ‎Ford’s marketing manager of mini and medium utility vehicles. “We knew they were looking for ways to make their lives easier so they could spend more time doing the things they really want to do.”

During the evening event, guests learned how to get the most out of life, with a focus on cooking, travel, organizing, business, and fitness. For example, Perelman and actress Tia Mowry illustrated various meal prep hacks, including a demo using the Amazon Alexa app, which syncs grocery lists from a driver’s home to their EcoSport. Interior designer Audrey Margarite provided organizing tips and tricks, while Stanley explained how to maximize workouts.

“We chose the experts and topics based on our customer's interests. We looked for the people our customers were already following and getting inspiration from [on social media] to give them a one-to-one experience to get advice and motivation,” Aquino said.

Over 600 guests attended the event, including consumers and press. The evening wrapped up with a performance by Grammy nominee Skylar Grey.