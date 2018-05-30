Why Oculus Created a 376-Piece Hanging Sculpture

Watching the N.B.A. playoffs courtside, exploring Jurassic World, and watching Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale are just a few of the virtual-reality offerings on Oculus’s newest VR headset, the Oculus Go.

The Facebook-owned VR company hosted a V.I.P. launch party for the new gear May 17 at a vacant space in SoHo. Guests were invited to test out the wireless headset—which offers more than 1,000 VR games, series, and apps—and physically experience some of the content through an interactive ceiling installation.

The company’s internal events team created a giant sculpture with 376 items that were hand strung from the ceiling. The all-white items reflected the content the headset offers, including a giant astronaut (for the VR series Space Explorers), a basketball hoop and backboard (for N.B.A. League Pass), and a dinosaur head (for the game Jurassic World: Blue). Materials included in the installation ranged from toy animals, wire plants, beach balls, and a spacesuit to custom-designed items created with pumice stones, hand-carved polystyrene, acrylic, and cardboard.

The pop-up activation was open to the public May 18.