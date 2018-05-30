LIST YOUR BIZ
Find a Venue
Find Suppliers
Search for Ideas
Event News & Trends
OPEN SEARCH
CLOSE

More than 50,000 resources to find what you need for your next event.

Happening now...
EVENT SNAPSHOT

Why Oculus Created a 376-Piece Hanging Sculpture

The Facebook-owned virtual-reality company celebrated the release of the Oculus Go headset with an event that showcased a hanging installation, created with 376 items that reflected content offerings.

By Ian Zelaya May 30, 2018, 7:15 AM EDT

Why Oculus Created a 376-Piece Hanging Sculpture Add to IdeaBook Launch Slide Show

Photo: Justin Aharoni/Oculus 

NEW YORK Watching the N.B.A. playoffs courtside, exploring Jurassic World, and watching Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale are just a few of the virtual-reality offerings on Oculus’s newest VR headset, the Oculus Go.

The Facebook-owned VR company hosted a V.I.P. launch party for the new gear May 17 at a vacant space in SoHo. Guests were invited to test out the wireless headset—which offers more than 1,000 VR games, series, and apps—and physically experience some of the content through an interactive ceiling installation.

The company’s internal events team created a giant sculpture with 376 items that were hand strung from the ceiling. The all-white items reflected the content the headset offers, including a giant astronaut (for the VR series Space Explorers), a basketball hoop and backboard (for N.B.A. League Pass), and a dinosaur head (for the game Jurassic World: Blue). Materials included in the installation ranged from toy animals, wire plants, beach balls, and a spacesuit to custom-designed items created with pumice stones, hand-carved polystyrene, acrylic, and cardboard.

The pop-up activation was open to the public May 18. 

Virtual Reality

Facebook

Product Launches

MORE Virtual Reality STORIES

Event Snapshot
See How National Geographic Turned Guests Into Astronauts
News
5 Ways Brands Should Be Using Technology to Reach Consumers
News
See How This Hotel Built a Room on the Field of Super Bowl LII

MORE Facebook STORIES

Event Industry Buzz
More Than 10 Million People Rang In the New Year With Facebook Live
Event Intelligence
TED Uses Facebook Live as Part of New Strategy to Expand Audience

MORE Product Launches STORIES

Event Report
See How Mindy Weiss Helped Shutterfly Launch Its New Wedding Line
Event Report
Get Inspired by 15 Colorful Twists on a Tropical Theme
Event Report
Why Ford Tried to Teach Drivers How to Be Better Cooks
Your email inquiry will be sent to 3 venue
Review and Continue Continue