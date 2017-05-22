LIST YOUR BIZ
EVENT REPORT

Why Sabra Staged a 44-Foot Dining Table in New York

The brand celebrated National Hummus Day with an outdoor dining experience that invited media and influencers to dine on custom creations.

By Ian Zelaya May 22, 2017, 12:32 PM EDT

Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Sabra

It's common for brands to host consumer experiences surrounding national food days, and Sabra decided to elevate an existing concept for National Hummus Day. The hummus brand hosted a live version of its Unofficial Meal campaign, which it launched two years ago, with a V.I.P. dining experience that came to a busy public space in New York's Astor Place on May 12. 

As Sabra defines its Unofficial Meal concept as a casual, relaxed late-afternoon moment that encourages people to informally converse over simple food, the brand partnered with experiential agency Team Epiphany to create an atmosphere where influencers and media were invited to enjoy custom hummus dips, non-alcoholic cocktails, and passed small bites. Eric Greifenberger, vice president of marketing for Sabra, said the brand kept the Unofficial Meal idea in mind when conceptualizing the pop-up event.

“For National Hummus Day, we wanted to have a stunt that would make the most sense. The idea was to have the Unofficial Meal in a big, bold way that would stand out and catch people's attention,” said Greifenberger. “We could've been in a tent, but we wanted to find a high-traffic area where we felt like we could connect with a lot of people during the day.”

Food and drinks were served to guests at a 44-foot wooden table, which was surrounded by branded living garden walls themed by the brand's various hummus flavors. Outside of the activation, brand ambassadors handed out 10,000 limited-edition Unofficial Meal kits—which included hummus, pita chips, and custom bowls—to passersby. Sabra also took the celebration to social media from May 10 to 13, giving out recipes, prizes, and other content. 

When it comes to future events, Greifenberger said Sabra is always looking at opportunities that incorporate the brand's positioning. “We're always finding ways to inspire connecting,” he said. “Whether we're doing it on a large scale, in stores, or through social campaigns, we want to bring that message to life.”

