Why These Corgis Were Dressed Like the British Royal Family

New Yorkers recently got an unusual preview of the much-anticipated royal wedding between Britain's Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle—starring a crew of corgis.

To promote its new movie, Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance, which premieres May 13, Lifetime hosted a faux royal wedding with eight corgis, each dressed as a member of the British royal family. The public event, which was produced by Civic Entertainment Group, took place on May 8 in Herald Square Plaza.

The dogs arrived dressed in formalwear, including a bridal gown, all designed by Martin Lopez. The royal pups processed down a red carpet toward a replica Windsor Castle with turf grounds, which served as their palatial playground. The castle, along with the rest of the set, was designed by Dale Eadeh and built by Sets Machine. The corgi clan was provided by All Tame Animals.

The actual Queen Elizabeth has owned more than 30 corgis during her lifetime; the last of her dogs recently passed away. As for the real royal wedding, the couple will tie the knot on May 19 in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.