Why This Beauty Brand Decided to Go to the Dogs

An assortment of gourmet doggie treats was available for nibbling.

In celebration of last month’s National Dog Day, Urban Decay hosted a luncheon for some furry friends—and their owners—on August 23 at the London West Hollywood hotel.

Hosted by the hotel’s new doggie mascots, Winston and Churchill, the daytime event also highlighted the beauty brand’s cruelty-free policy and its commitment to end animal testing.

The pooches in attendance received massages from Two Hands Four Paws (a canine physical rehabilitation center in Los Angeles) and gourmet doggie treats by dog food delivery company SnapWag, as well as professional portrait sessions. Plus, fresh doggie lunches were prepared by the hotel's chefs.

In addition, the outdoor space was filled with dog beds and toys for afternoon playtime, while the swag bags included custom branded leashes, tennis balls, bandanas, and even poop bags in the brand’s signature purple color. The invited owners, who were a mix of beauty bloggers, influencers, and media, also received gift bags containing human-friendly Urban Decay products.