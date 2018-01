In recent years, viewership for awards shows has dropped—last year’s Emmys received the second-lowest ratings on record, and viewership for the 2017 Oscars hit a nine-year low. This lack of enthusiasm is usually easy to understand—the shows drag on for hours, the jokes are lame, and Meryl Streep always wins anyway. But Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET, the Golden Globes will be different.

Read More