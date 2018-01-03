LIST YOUR BIZ
Find a Venue
Find Suppliers
Search for Ideas
Event News & Trends
OPEN SEARCH
CLOSE

More than 50,000 resources to find what you need for your next event.

EVENT INDUSTRY BUZZ

Why You Should Always Think Mobile in Your Marketing

By problog.weddingwire.com January 3, 2018, 4:59 PM EST

In 2018, a mobile-friendly website is no longer a trend or a nice-to-have—it’s a necessity for conducting business, especially in the wedding industry. More than ever, couples are using smartphones at all hours of the day to keep the planning process moving, from searching for wedding professionals to finding inspiration for the big day. Your mobile website might be the first-and-only impression a couple sees of your business, so it’s vital that your site provides a great user experience and highlights important information that will turn prospective clients into bookings.

Read More

Mobile Marketing Events Social Events

More Event Industry Buzz Stories

Why You Should Absolutely Watch the Golden Globes This Year
Olivia Munn to Host 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards
The 10 Best Social Media Management Tools for Events

MORE Mobile Marketing Events STORIES

Event Report
Find Out What’s Inside This Life-Size Gingerbread House
Event Report
Why a Wedding Registry Brand Planned a Three-City Podcast Tour
Coast to Coast
Moe’s Hits the Road With Mobile "Tour de Burrito"

MORE Social Events STORIES

Event Industry Buzz
Harry Stays Mum on Whether Obama Will Get Wedding Invite
Opinion
Guest Column: What Wedding Planners Need to Know About Cakes
Your email inquiry will be sent to 3 venue
Review and Continue Continue