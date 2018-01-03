Why You Should Always Think Mobile in Your Marketing

In 2018, a mobile-friendly website is no longer a trend or a nice-to-have—it’s a necessity for conducting business, especially in the wedding industry. More than ever, couples are using smartphones at all hours of the day to keep the planning process moving, from searching for wedding professionals to finding inspiration for the big day. Your mobile website might be the first-and-only impression a couple sees of your business, so it’s vital that your site provides a great user experience and highlights important information that will turn prospective clients into bookings.

