Lady Gaga Says Halftime Show Will Be Inclusive At a press conference on Thursday, Super Bowl halftime show headliner Lady Gaga said the performance will celebrate equality and inclusion. Associated Press: "'This performance is for everyone. I want to, more... Call Sheet Posted about 12 hours ago Trump's Probable Pick for Social Secretary a Longtime Democrat Natalie Jones, a longtime democrat and President Obama's former deputy chief of protocol, is the unlikely leading candidate for social secretary under President Trump's administration. Washington Post: "Before taking the powerful protocol... Call Sheet Posted about 12 hours ago Women's March Organizers Launch New Feature for Community Gatherings The organizers of the Women's March on Washington have launched a new feature aimed to facilitate community gatherings this month. TechCrunch: "The organizers this morning announced the launch of Next Up Huddles... Call Sheet Posted about 12 hours ago Super Bowl Security Increased for Trump Protests Security for Super Bowl LI in Houston on Sunday will be increased for the presence of peaceful protests aimed at President Donald Trump's travel ban that restricts U.S. entry for travelers from... Call Sheet Posted yesterday Red Cross Gala at Trump's Mar-a-Lago to Be Met With Protests The American Red Cross's annual fund-raising gala on Saturday will be met with protests, as the event takes place at President Donald Trump's private Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida. Washington Post:... Call Sheet Posted yesterday Westminster Dog Show Adds Cats to Program Along with three new dog breeds, the 141st annual Westminster Dog Show will add cats to its program. USA Today: "The cats won't compete in the actual show, but will be part... Call Sheet Posted yesterday N.F.L. Redesigns Pro Bowl Events to Celebrate Football at All Levels See how the league partnered with Disney and community leaders to create a week of festivities. News Posted 2 days ago South by Southwest Speaks Out Against Trump's Travel Ban South by Southwest has spoken out against President Trump's executive order banning refugees and citizens from Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. Billboard: "The annual music/film/tech confab, which begins March 10 in... Call Sheet Posted 2 days ago Live Nation and AEG Live are Dominating New York's Live Music Scene The live music industry's biggest companies, Live Nation Entertainment and AEG Live, are both quickly taking ownership of New York's most iconic music venues. The New York Times: "Competition has been escalating... Call Sheet Posted 2 days ago Multiple High-Profile Artists May Boycott Grammys Artists including Frank Ocean, Drake, Kanye West, and Justin Bieber might be skipping out on this year's Grammys as a form of rebellion against the awards ceremony. The Atlantic: “Ocean’s decision to... Call Sheet Posted 2 days ago Why Albert Einstein Inspired This Cocktail Party The Washington Business Journal focused on innovation and imagination at its 10th annual Book of Lists party. Event Report Posted 3 days ago See How All-White Origami Created an Elegant Gala Design The decor at the YoungArts Foundation's annual gala featured subtle nods to origami with paper butterflies, cut-outs, and more. Event Report Posted 3 days ago Samantha Bee to Host White House Correspondents' Dinner Spoof Event Samantha Bee, the host of news satire talk show Full Frontal With Samantha Bee on TBS, is planning a White House Correspondents' Dinner counter-event in Washington to coincide with the April 29... Call Sheet Posted 3 days ago Study Finds Women Underrepresented at Oscars A study conducted by the Women's Media Center has reported that the number of female Oscar nominees in non-acting categories has dropped for the 89th annual Oscars. Only 20 percent nominations of... Call Sheet Posted 3 days ago Eventbrite Buys Self-Service Ticketing Startup for Music Events Event management platform Eventbrite has acquired Ticketscript, an Amsterdam-based self-service ticketing startup that allows event organizers to sell tickets online for live music events. TechCrunch: “Terms of the deal have not been... Call Sheet Posted 3 days ago How Super Bowl Fans Are Traveling to Mars Organizers partnered with NASA to create a first-of-its-kind virtual-reality experience. News Posted 4 days ago Sundance 2017: 20 Highlights From Brand Activations and Events Brands including Acura, Canada Goose, and J.Crew engaged festival attendees with activations, lounges, parties, panels, and more. Event Report Posted 4 days ago Parisian Street Scene Inspires SAG Awards' After-Party Opulent, urban France came to life at the Shrine for the glittering People and Entertainment Industry Foundation annual event. Event Report Posted 4 days ago Podcast: The State of Nonprofit Fund-Raising Today Fund-raising veteran Judy Levy shares her rules for bringing in big money through events, including tips for inspiring donors and celebrities, how ticket-pricing structures can impact results, and more. GatherGeeks Posted 4 days ago Election Quotes Embedded in Funny Event PR Commercial SPONSORED Advertiser Content Posted 4 days ago Iranian Filmmaker to Skip Oscars Over Travel Ban Oscar-nominated Iranian director Asghar Farhadi has announced he won’t attend this year’s Academy Awards because of uncertainty surrounding a travel ban on seven Muslim countries. Associated Press: “Asghar Farhadi, an acclaimed director... Call Sheet Posted 4 days ago Producers Guild Awards Give Hollywood an Anti-Trump Platform The Producers Guild of America Awards ceremony, which took place Saturday at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, was highlighted by La La Land taking the top film award and Hollywood figures speaking out... Call Sheet Posted 4 days ago New York Fashion Week: Men’s Seeks to Bring Designers Back to U.S. With the menswear industry booming, the fourth season of New York Fashion Week’s men’s edition is hoping to put a spotlight on American designers that have brought their styles overseas. Glossy: “And... Call Sheet Posted 4 days ago What Was I.B.M.'s Watson Doing at a San Francisco Dance Party? The cognitive platform helped power the dance floor at Daybreaker's first "cognitive dance party." Event Report Posted 5 days ago A Fashion Week Producer Shares Her 5 Rules for Creating Buzzy Events Rachel Young—a producer for the company behind New York Fashion Week, Miami Swim Week, and more—discusses how to give any event the same buzz and polish as a high-end fashion show. Readers' Forum Posted 5 days ago Grammy Awards Preview: 'Midsummer Night's Dream'-Inspired Menu for 5,000 After-Party Guests Revealed Patina Catering will offer fanciful takes on Shakespeare's classic at four distinct stations. News Posted 5 days ago How Technology Can Help Super Bowl Ticketing As the most high-profile event in the ticketing industry, the Super Bowl still isn’t the most advanced when it comes to getting rid of remaining tickets—but technology may change that. TechCrunch: “By kickoff... Call Sheet Posted 8 days ago L.G.B.T. Rights March Slated for D.C. Pride An L.G.B.T. march inspired by the Women's March on Washington has been planned for June during Capital Pride. Brooklyn-based gay activist David Bruinooge posed the idea for the event. Washington Blade: "He... Call Sheet Posted 8 days ago H&M to Debut "See Now, Buy Now" Fashion Week Show H&M is the latest retailer to announce it will debut a "see now, buy now" runway show. The brand will host the event during Paris Fashion Week. Women's Wear Daily: "H&M Studio... Call Sheet Posted 8 days ago 10 Best Ideas of the Week: LED Lollipops, a Doughnut Hole Tree, Inspirational Straws Here's a look at 10 steal-worthy ideas we spotted this week. News Posted 8 days ago BizBash C.E.O. David Adler: What the Inauguration and Women’s Marches Teach Us About Events Using social media and new face-to-face organizing techniques may enhance future mass-movement events. Opinion Posted 8 days ago City Council Approves Los Angeles 2024 Olympics Bid in Final Vote After the Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously on Wednesday to approve the city’s 2024 Olympics bid, the private bidding committee hosted a news conference at City Hall that included appearances by... Call Sheet Posted 8 days ago Snickers to Air Live Ad During Super Bowl Snickers has joined Hyundai as another brand airing a live TV spot during Super Bowl LI. Advertising Age: “Despite the benefits of ad time in the one TV event of the year... Call Sheet Posted 8 days ago Facebook Introduces Snapchat-Style Stories Feature Facebook is the latest social platform to add a 24-hour Snapchat-style live stories feature to its app. The company launched the feature in Ireland and plans to expand it to more countries... Call Sheet Posted 8 days ago Inside SyFy's Magician-Theme Immersive Experience SyFy is hosting a 10-day immersive experience inspired by The Magicians to coincide with the show's second-season premiere. Event Report Posted 9 days ago How the P.G.A. Show Meets the Needs of Its Most Influential Buyers The P.G.A. Merchandise Show has created a program that helps buyers and exhibitors take care of business. Event Report Posted 9 days ago 16 Catering and Decor Ideas From Inauguration Parties From patriotic decor and color-wash lighting to new twists on classic catering dishes, inauguration-weekend events showcased a variety of food and decor ideas. Idea File Posted 9 days ago Oscar Nominations Embrace Diversity Tuesday morning's Oscar nominations announcement offered a much more diverse lineup compared to last year's, which sparked the #OscarsSoWhite hashtag. The Hollywood Reporter: "Seven people of color were among the 20 acting... Call Sheet Posted 9 days ago Tech-Focused Sundance Program Highlights Festival's VR Evolution This year marks the 11th edition of the Sundance Film Festival's New Frontier program, which highlights the intersection of film and technology. The program's renewed focus on virtual reality has given attendees... Call Sheet Posted 9 days ago Trump’s D.C. Hotel Loses $1.1 Million in First Two Months President Donald Trump’s new hotel in Washington, D.C., has lost more than $1.1 million since opening in September, according to numbers given to House Democrats from a federal agency that leases the... Call Sheet Posted 9 days ago How "Broken Resolutions" Became a Decadent Party Theme Svedka's annual January bash celebrates all things overindulgent. Event Report Posted 10 days ago Are Movie Theaters Making a Comeback? A host of deluxe theaters and boutique indie cinemas are aiming to make movie-watching a shared social experience again. Venue News Posted 10 days ago Stephen Colbert to Host 2017 Emmys CBS and the Television Academy have announced that late-night TV host Stephen Colbert will host the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in September. Los Angeles Times: "The announcement continues a run of... Call Sheet Posted 10 days ago F.B.I. Investigating Sundance Cyber Attack The F.B.I. is investigating a cyber attack that brought down Sundance box-office systems during the festival's first weekend. A festival spokesperson stated that the attack wasn't directed toward one specific film. The... Inauguration Breaks Live Streaming Records President Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday broke live streaming records, according to content host Akamai. TechCrunch: "According to Akamai, live video streaming of the inauguration peaked at 8.7 Tbps at 12:04 ET...