News Posted 10 days ago See How This Gala Created a Winter Wonderland The Choral Arts Society of Washington took inspiration from a sculpture at the Swiss ambassador's residence to create a Swiss Alps-theme design for its annual holiday gala. Event Report Posted 10 days ago 13 New Ideas for Entertaining in New York Here's a look at what's new for 2017 in the New York City area. The Scout Posted 10 days ago N.F.L. to Expand Fan Experience at Games The N.F.L. will expand fan access at games, offering opportunities that include watching media interviews and running a 40-yard dash. ESPN: "The league opened the application process for free tickets to the... Call Sheet Posted 11 days ago Andrea Bocelli Won’t Sing at Inauguration Andrea Bocelli won’t sing at Donald Trump’s inauguration after it was rumored the Italian tenor would perform. The New York Times: “There had been a certain logic to the idea that Mr.... Call Sheet Posted 11 days ago Instagram Takes More Steps to Imitate Snapchat Instagram has introduced Snapchat-style stickers for its live Story feature, offering enhancements including location names, emoji, seasonal graphics, and weather. TechCrunch: "The new features give Instagram the fun and flexibility needed to... Call Sheet Posted 11 days ago 2017 Preview: What to Expect From Next Year's Most Notable Events The presidential inauguration, Lady Gaga's return to the Super Bowl, and the N.B.A.'s All-Star move mark some of the high-profile happenings for events in North America next year. News Posted 11 days ago BizBash's 20 Most-Liked Images on Instagram in 2016 The most popular photos captured by editors on Instagram this year. From the Editors Posted 11 days ago Samsung's Virtual-Reality Sleigh Ride Combines Technology With Festivity Consumers flocked to try the pop-up experience in New York and Los Angeles. Event Snapshot Posted 11 days ago 3 New Ideas for Entertaining in Washington Here's a look at what's new for 2017 in the Washington area. The Scout Posted 11 days ago Twitter to Live Stream Golden Globes Red Carpet Twitter will live stream the red carpet pre-show event for the 74th annual Golden Globes on January 8. TechCrunch: "According to the companies’ announcement, Twitter users will be able to post their... Call Sheet Posted December 20, 2016, 8:51 AM EST Citi Won't Renew Marketing Partnership With U.S. Olympic Committee Citibank has dropped its Team U.S.A. Olympics sponsorship, which began in 2012. Advertising Age: "As a first-time sponsor of Team U.S.A. four years ago, Citi was spending a reported $30 million. At... Call Sheet Posted December 20, 2016, 8:51 AM EST Inside the Planning of an Unusual Inauguration While the lineup for President Obama's 2013 inauguration featured numerous high-profile artists, there has been very little excitement for President-Elect Donald Trump's inauguration. According to experts, the Presidential Inaugural Committee only has... Call Sheet Posted December 20, 2016, 8:51 AM EST What Will D.C. Entertaining Look Like Under President Trump? Washington event pros predict how President-Elect Trump will affect the local event industry. News Posted December 20, 2016, 7:30 AM EST BizBash's 25 Most Popular Stories on Social Media in 2016 The BizBash stories that most intrigued Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google Plus, and Pinterest followers. From the Editors Posted December 20, 2016, 7:15 AM EST 3 New Ideas for Entertaining in San Diego Here's a look at what's new for 2017 in the San Diego area. The Scout Posted December 20, 2016, 7:00 AM EST David Foster Denies Participation in Trump Inauguration Grammy-winning producer David Foster denied rumors that he’s helping curate President-Elect Donald Trump’s inauguration entertainment in January. People: “‘I was invited to participate and I politely declined,’ Foster told People in a... Call Sheet Posted December 19, 2016, 8:45 AM EST Millennials are Changing the Live Music Ticketing Industry By Going Mobile Millennials are using mobile ticketing platforms to buy last-minute tickets to high-profile music events, including Beyoncé’s Formation World Tour. Forbes: “One could assume that Beyoncé’s fans would plan their months around these... Call Sheet Posted December 19, 2016, 8:45 AM EST Why a Chinese Film Awards Ceremony Draws a Hollywood A-List Crowd The Huading Awards, a Chinese ceremony recognizing achievement in film, took place for the second time in Los Angeles last week and drew celebrities including Sylvester Stalone and Natalie Portman. The Hollywood... Call Sheet Posted December 19, 2016, 8:45 AM EST How Delta Took More Than 150 Kids to the North Pole The airline partnered with Children's Hospital Los Angeles and P.S. Arts to turn the Delta hangar at the Los Angeles International Airport into a holiday wonderland. Event Report Posted December 19, 2016, 7:30 AM EST Best of 2016: The 12 Best Tabletop Ideas of the Year Table decor ranged from sleek and minimalist—to sculptures soaring 21 feet into the air. Idea File Posted December 19, 2016, 7:00 AM EST 4 New Ideas for Entertaining in Atlanta Here's a look at what's new for 2017 in the Atlanta area. The Scout Posted December 19, 2016, 6:45 AM EST Post-Inauguration Women's March Receives Permit The Women's March on Washington, which is expected to be the largest demonstration surrounding President-Elect Donald Trump's inauguration, has received a permit for the rally. The event will take place January 21... Call Sheet Posted December 16, 2016, 8:39 AM EST NBCUniversal to Launch Olympics Channel to Boost Interest NBCUniversal will launch a new cable channel called Olympic Channel, which will air Olympic events and focus on U.S. athletes. The network hopes to grow interest during the two-year gap between Olympics.... Call Sheet Posted December 16, 2016, 8:39 AM EST Pitbull Releases Million-Dollar Contract With Visit Florida on Twitter After Lawsuit Miami rapper Pitbull revealed on Twitter Thursday that he had a $1 million contract with Florida tourism bureau Visit Florida to promote the state as a tourism destination last year. Pitbull’s production... 10 Best Ideas of the Week: a Jägermeister Vinyl Display, Lost-Pet Digital Billboards, a Grey Goose-Inspired Christmas Tree Here's a look at 10 steal-worthy ideas we spotted this week. News Posted December 16, 2016, 7:15 AM EST