Add to IdeaBook News 10 Best Ideas of the Week: Tire Sculptures, a Twitter-Theme Café, Capri Sun-Inspired Cocktails Add to IdeaBook News Inauguration Preview: What’s Happening and Who’s Hosting Events Around Washington Add to IdeaBook Idea File 12 New Cocktail Ideas, Trends, and Products Add to IdeaBook Event Intelligence Inside Goodyear's Bowl Game Sponsorship Strategy Pre-Inauguration Concert a Low-Key Affair While Barack Obama's inauguration concert featured the likes of Beyoncé, U2, and Jon Bon Jovi, Donald Trump's was a more subdued affair with headliners Toby Keith and 3 Doors Down, and an... Call Sheet Posted 2 days ago SeatGeek Introduces 360-Degree Venue Viewing Feature Those who buy tickets on SeatGeek can now see a 360-degree preview of their vantage point at a venue. TechCrunch: "The new feature, called Pano, offers a 360-degree view of the empty... Call Sheet Posted 2 days ago Budweiser Ends Olympics Sponsorship Anheuser Busch InBev has ended its sponsorship of the U.S. Olympic Team after 32 years. Advertising Age: Lisa Baird, chief marketing officer for the United States Olympic Committee, confirmed in an email... Call Sheet Posted 2 days ago Oscar Producer Would Welcome Spontaneous Speeches at Ceremony Oscars producer Michael De Luca recently stated that he would welcome an unexpected speech at next month's ceremony, citing Meryl Streep's Golden Globes speech as an example. The Hollywood Reporter: "'These forums... Call Sheet Posted 3 days ago How a Met Gala Planner Was Tapped to Plan the Inauguration As a well-known New York socialite and friend of the Trumps, it wasn't a surprise that Stephanie Winston Wolkoff—Met Gala planner and former Vogue employee—accepted the gig to plan Friday's inauguration. The... Call Sheet Posted 3 days ago Hyundai to Shoot Live Ad During Super Bowl While most Super Bowl advertisers film their spots months before the game, Hyundai has revealed it will film its Super Bowl LI ad during the game. Advertising Age: "The 90-second ad, which... Call Sheet Posted 3 days ago How This Antiques Show Became a Sold-Out Event The 63rd annual Washington Winter Show experienced its second year of sold-out tickets for the ancillary programming events during its three days of exhibition. Event Report Posted 3 days ago Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Halftime May Include Elaborate Stunts Lady Gaga's upcoming Super Bowl halftime show may include stunts such as singing from the top of the NRG Stadium's dome. Page Six: "Although insiders say 'her team is worried' about technical... Call Sheet Posted 4 days ago Trump-Sponsored Facebook Ads Offer Inauguration Tickets With the inauguration just two days away, President-elect Donald Trump has resorted to getting rid of remaining tickets through sponsored ads on Facebook and other social platforms. Mashable: “Several users have noticed... Call Sheet Posted 4 days ago Versace Opts for Client Events Over Runway Shows Instead of holding its annual couture show in Paris on Sunday, Versace will host client events in various cities throughout the year according to the brand's chief executive Jonathan Akeroyd. The New... Call Sheet Posted 4 days ago See the Massive Venues Amazon Built for a 17,000-Person Party The Amazon Web Services bash had all the makings of a Las Vegas spectacle, from over-the-top production to entertainment that encouraged attendees to let loose. Event Report Posted 4 days ago 14 Unique Ideas You May Have Missed at C.E.S. 2017 Brands and companies including Twitter, Kodak, and Here showcased eye-catching booths and lounges at the 50th edition of the tech industry event. Event Report Posted 4 days ago Inauguration to Have Enormous Amount of Security President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday is slated to have an enormous amount of security including National Guard troops, fences, and thousands of law enforcement workers. NPR: "Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson... Call Sheet Posted 5 days ago Five Killed in Shooting at Mexico Music Festival Five people were killed in a shooting at a crowded nightclub during the final night of the BPM Festival in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico. The shooting happened on Monday after an armed... Call Sheet Posted 5 days ago Super Bowl Ticket Prices Drop After Cowboys and Texans Losses Ticket prices for Super Bowl LI have dropped by about 25 percent after the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys both lost N.F.L. playoff games over the weekend. USA Today: "The cheapest seats... Call Sheet Posted 5 days ago Could a Chatbot Replace the Need for an Event App? Find out how to provide a variety of information, notifications, and customer service to your attendees through simple text messaging. Event Intelligence Posted 5 days ago Three Tips for Getting Stable, Secure Wi-Fi for Events SPONSORED Advertiser Content Posted 5 days ago Oscars Switch Up Nomination Announcement Format The Oscar nominations announcement on January 24 will forego a live presentation in front of press and publicists and opt for an in-house, live-streamed event produced by the Academy of Motion Picture... Call Sheet Posted 6 days ago Ringling Bros. Circus to Close in May Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus will close in May after 146 years of shows. Associated Press: “The iconic American spectacle was felled by a variety of factors, company executives say.... Call Sheet Posted 6 days ago Women’s March Brings Business to Bus-Ride Start-Up Bus sharing start-up Skedaddle saw a huge boost in bookings a few days after Donald Trump's election. But the people booking private bus rides weren’t doing it for the inauguration—they were booking... Call Sheet Posted 6 days ago A New Twist on Event Signage—That You Can Eat Videri Chocolate Factory partnered with digital ad agency Baldwin& to create two-pound edible chocolate posters for the factory's fifth anniversary campaign. Event Snapshot Posted 6 days ago Did the Golden Globes Parties Just Forecast Award Season's Biggest Trends? The particular political, cultural moment might have influenced the look and feel of the ceremony's biggest events. News Posted 6 days ago Twitter Partners With PBS to Live Stream Inauguration Twitter has partnered with PBS NewsHour to live stream the inauguration on January 20. TechCrunch: "The feed will be available on Twitter apps, and at inauguration.twitter.com. Trump’s official office-taking event has been... Call Sheet Posted 9 days ago D.C. Parking Permit Applications for Women's March Outweigh Inauguration by 1,000 At least 1,000 more buses have applied for Washington, D.C., parking on January 21 for the Women's March on Washington than for the inauguration the day before. Washington Post: "llen (D-Ward 6)... Call Sheet Posted 9 days ago Bonnaroo Organizers Say Festival Hasn’t Become Too Mainstream The Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee, has evolved from a jam-band festival into an event with headliners including U2, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and the Weeknd. Organizers say... Call Sheet Posted 9 days ago 10 Best Ideas of the Week: a Digital Selfie Billboard, Honeycomb Cubbies, a Chocolate-Inspired Cocktail Bar Here's a look at 10 steal-worthy ideas we spotted this week. News Posted 9 days ago Petition Asks Coachella Headliners to Donate to Pro-L.G.B.T. Organizations A petition is asking Coachella headliners Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, and Radiohead to donate proceeds from their sets to pro-L.G.B.T. organizations. The petition is in response to the news that the festival’s owner... Call Sheet Posted 10 days ago Virtual-Reality Company NextVR Seeks to Launch Paid Live Events Virtual-reality streaming service NextVR is slated to debut paid live events and more subscription content. Co-founder Dave Cole revealed the companies plans at C.E.S. Variety: "NextVR is best known for live sports... Call Sheet Posted 10 days ago Inauguration Planner Promises Atmosphere of 'Soft Sensuality' Presidential inauguration planner Tom Barrack says the main celebrity at the January 20 event will be President-elect Donald Trump, and that the event will swap traditional A-list celebrity appearances for an atmosphere... Call Sheet Posted 10 days ago How to Handle Unruly Event Guests When guests get out of hand or hecklers cause a scene at an event, here are ways to prepare and handle sensitive situations. Event Intelligence Posted 10 days ago Call for Speakers: What Should We Be Talking About in 2017? BizBash is looking for speakers to present at its 2017 Event Innovation Forums and Workshop Series. From the Editors Posted 10 days ago At P.C.M.A: 8 Tips From a Content Specialist on How to Drive Engagement Check out how to "design events for content" to drive engagement and long-term value. News Posted 10 days ago Sundance to Have a Big Focus on Climate Change The 33rd edition of the Sundance Film Festival, which runs January 19-29, is slated to have a huge focus on climate change with 14 projects screening during the event's New Climate program.... Call Sheet Posted 11 days ago Events App Maker DoubleDutch Downsizes and Lays Off Workers DoubleDutch, the startup that provides analytics and mobile apps for events, has downsized and laid off 40 percent of its workers. TechCrunch: "DoubleDutch’s CFO, CCO, VP of Customer Success and others are... Call Sheet Posted 11 days ago George Lucas Chooses Los Angeles for $1 Billion Museum Star Wars creator George Lucas has picked Los Angeles as the location of his $1 billion Museum of Narrative Art. Los Angeles Times: “Lucas’ personal collection of fine and popular art, including... Call Sheet Posted 11 days ago 4 Tips for Affordable and Impactful Event Flowers Budget restrictions shouldn't rein in the quality of your event's centerpieces and floral decor. Here are ways professionals recommend you design them without breaking the bank. Idea File Posted 11 days ago Why This Beauty Brand Threw a Beach Party in January To introduce its newest product, Kiehl’s invited guests to a warm, sunny setting in downtown Manhattan. Event Report Posted 11 days ago C.E.S. 2017: What Caused the Biggest Buzz on Social Media Brands including LG, Panasonic, and Spotify offered attendees visual interactive experiences and product demos at booths, which created buzz on social media for the 50th edition of C.E.S. Event Report Posted 11 days ago Prince Estate Seeks to Close Streaming Deals by Grammys The estate of Prince is looking to close streaming deals with outlets including Apple Music and Spotify before next month's Grammys, which is expected to include a tribute to the late musician.... Call Sheet Posted January 10, 2017, 8:38 AM EST Golden Globes Garner Second-Highest Ratings in 10 Years Sunday night's Golden Globes drew the award show's second largest audience in a decade. The three-hour telecast also garnered 1.5 million more viewers than in 2016. The Hollywood Reporter: "With final adjustments... Call Sheet Posted January 10, 2017, 8:38 AM EST Artists Call for Cultural Institution Strike During Inauguration More than 130 artists and critics have signed a petition that asks cultural institutions to close the day of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20. The New York Times: “Cindy Sherman... Call Sheet Posted January 10, 2017, 8:38 AM EST Can Your Wi-Fi Handle Live-Streaming? If you think attendees will be using Facebook Live, Periscope, YouTube, or other streaming services, you may need enhanced Wi-Fi at events. Event Intelligence Posted January 10, 2017, 7:15 AM EST Guest Column: How to Engage With Attendees Long After an Event Is Over Event apps that focus on building relationships—rather than only containing transactional information—extend the life of the event. Opinion Posted January 10, 2017, 7:00 AM EST Golden Globes 2017: Party Pictures From Fox, HBO, 'InStyle,' Weinstein Company, and More Metallic decor, over-the-top chandelier installations, and copious champagne delivered in inventive ways ruled the night. Event Report Posted January 9, 2017, 3:12 PM EST Golden Globes Highlighted by Fallon Mishap and Streep Denouncing Trump La La Land took home seven awards during Sunday’s Golden Globes, but the show’s main highlights included Jimmy Fallon's awkward opening monologue and actress Meryl Streep denouncing acts made by President-elect Donald... Call Sheet Posted January 9, 2017, 8:36 AM EST Why C.E.S. Is In a Transitional Stage at 50 The 50th edition of C.E.S., which wrapped up on Sunday, left many attendees feeling somewhat underwhelmed. But the event’s lack of excitement proved for some that it’s in a transitional stage. TechCrunch:... Call Sheet Posted January 9, 2017, 8:36 AM EST National Park Services Releases Permits for Inauguration Demonstrations The National Parks Service is now releasing permits for demonstrations on the National Mall and other federal land in Washington surrounding the inauguration on January 20. DCist: “This comes after the Partnership... Call Sheet Posted January 9, 2017, 8:36 AM EST See more