Add to IdeaBook News Did the Golden Globes Parties Just Forecast Award Season's Biggest Trends? Add to IdeaBook Event Snapshot A New Twist on Event Signage—That You Can Eat Add to IdeaBook Event Intelligence How to Handle Unruly Event Guests Add to IdeaBook News At P.C.M.A: 8 Tips From a Content Specialist on How to Drive Engagement Oscars Switch Up Nomination Announcement Format The Oscar nominations announcement on January 24 will forego a live presentation in front of press and publicists and opt for an in-house, live-streamed event produced by the Academy of Motion Picture... Call Sheet Posted about 1 hour ago Ringling Bros. Circus to Close in May Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus will close in May after 146 years of shows. Associated Press: “The iconic American spectacle was felled by a variety of factors, company executives say.... Call Sheet Posted about 1 hour ago Women’s March Brings Business to Bus-Ride Start-Up Bus sharing start-up Skedaddle saw a huge boost in bookings a few days after Donald Trump's election. But the people booking private bus rides weren’t doing it for the inauguration—they were booking... Call Sheet Posted about 1 hour ago Twitter Partners With PBS to Live Stream Inauguration Twitter has partnered with PBS NewsHour to live stream the inauguration on January 20. TechCrunch: "The feed will be available on Twitter apps, and at inauguration.twitter.com. Trump’s official office-taking event has been... Call Sheet Posted 3 days ago D.C. Parking Permit Applications for Women's March Outweigh Inauguration by 1,000 At least 1,000 more buses have applied for Washington, D.C., parking on January 21 for the Women's March on Washington than for the inauguration the day before. Washington Post: "llen (D-Ward 6)... Call Sheet Posted 3 days ago Bonnaroo Organizers Say Festival Hasn’t Become Too Mainstream The Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee, has evolved from a jam-band festival into an event with headliners including U2, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and the Weeknd. Organizers say... Call Sheet Posted 3 days ago 10 Best Ideas of the Week: a Digital Selfie Billboard, Honeycomb Cubbies, a Chocolate-Inspired Cocktail Bar Here's a look at 10 steal-worthy ideas we spotted this week. News Posted 3 days ago Petition Asks Coachella Headliners to Donate to Pro-L.G.B.T. Organizations A petition is asking Coachella headliners Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, and Radiohead to donate proceeds from their sets to pro-L.G.B.T. organizations. The petition is in response to the news that the festival’s owner... Call Sheet Posted 4 days ago Virtual-Reality Company NextVR Seeks to Launch Paid Live Events Virtual-reality streaming service NextVR is slated to debut paid live events and more subscription content. Co-founder Dave Cole revealed the companies plans at C.E.S. Variety: "NextVR is best known for live sports... Call Sheet Posted 4 days ago Inauguration Planner Promises Atmosphere of 'Soft Sensuality' Presidential inauguration planner Tom Barrack says the main celebrity at the January 20 event will be President-elect Donald Trump, and that the event will swap traditional A-list celebrity appearances for an atmosphere... Call Sheet Posted 4 days ago Call for Speakers: What Should We Be Talking About in 2017? BizBash is looking for speakers to present at its 2017 Event Innovation Forums and Workshop Series. From the Editors Posted 4 days ago Sundance to Have a Big Focus on Climate Change The 33rd edition of the Sundance Film Festival, which runs January 19-29, is slated to have a huge focus on climate change with 14 projects screening during the event's New Climate program.... Call Sheet Posted 5 days ago Events App Maker DoubleDutch Downsizes and Lays Off Workers DoubleDutch, the startup that provides analytics and mobile apps for events, has downsized and laid off 40 percent of its workers. TechCrunch: "DoubleDutch’s CFO, CCO, VP of Customer Success and others are... Call Sheet Posted 5 days ago George Lucas Chooses Los Angeles for $1 Billion Museum Star Wars creator George Lucas has picked Los Angeles as the location of his $1 billion Museum of Narrative Art. Los Angeles Times: “Lucas’ personal collection of fine and popular art, including... Call Sheet Posted 5 days ago 4 Tips for Affordable and Impactful Event Flowers Budget restrictions shouldn't rein in the quality of your event's centerpieces and floral decor. Here are ways professionals recommend you design them without breaking the bank. Idea File Posted 5 days ago Why This Beauty Brand Threw a Beach Party in January To introduce its newest product, Kiehl’s invited guests to a warm, sunny setting in downtown Manhattan. Event Report Posted 5 days ago C.E.S. 2017: What Caused the Biggest Buzz on Social Media Brands including LG, Panasonic, and Spotify offered attendees visual interactive experiences and product demos at booths, which created buzz on social media for the 50th edition of C.E.S. Event Report Posted 5 days ago Prince Estate Seeks to Close Streaming Deals by Grammys The estate of Prince is looking to close streaming deals with outlets including Apple Music and Spotify before next month's Grammys, which is expected to include a tribute to the late musician.... Call Sheet Posted 6 days ago Golden Globes Garner Second-Highest Ratings in 10 Years Sunday night's Golden Globes drew the award show's second largest audience in a decade. The three-hour telecast also garnered 1.5 million more viewers than in 2016. The Hollywood Reporter: "With final adjustments... Call Sheet Posted 6 days ago Artists Call for Cultural Institution Strike During Inauguration More than 130 artists and critics have signed a petition that asks cultural institutions to close the day of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20. The New York Times: “Cindy Sherman... Call Sheet Posted 6 days ago Can Your Wi-Fi Handle Live-Streaming? If you think attendees will be using Facebook Live, Periscope, YouTube, or other streaming services, you may need enhanced Wi-Fi at events. Event Intelligence Posted 6 days ago Guest Column: How to Engage With Attendees Long After an Event Is Over Event apps that focus on building relationships—rather than only containing transactional information—extend the life of the event. Opinion Posted 6 days ago Golden Globes 2017: Party Pictures From Fox, HBO, 'InStyle,' Weinstein Company, and More Metallic decor, over-the-top chandelier installations, and copious champagne delivered in inventive ways ruled the night. Event Report Posted 7 days ago Golden Globes Highlighted by Fallon Mishap and Streep Denouncing Trump La La Land took home seven awards during Sunday’s Golden Globes, but the show’s main highlights included Jimmy Fallon's awkward opening monologue and actress Meryl Streep denouncing acts made by President-elect Donald... Call Sheet Posted 7 days ago Why C.E.S. Is In a Transitional Stage at 50 The 50th edition of C.E.S., which wrapped up on Sunday, left many attendees feeling somewhat underwhelmed. But the event’s lack of excitement proved for some that it’s in a transitional stage. TechCrunch:... Call Sheet Posted 7 days ago National Park Services Releases Permits for Inauguration Demonstrations The National Parks Service is now releasing permits for demonstrations on the National Mall and other federal land in Washington surrounding the inauguration on January 20. DCist: “This comes after the Partnership... Call Sheet Posted 7 days ago 7 Venues With Outrageous V.I.P. Areas These venues across the country offer unique or over-the-top V.I.P. rooms and amenities. Location Scout Posted 7 days ago 21 Memorable Ideas for Floor Decor From decorative carpets to subtle branding, here are some unconventional ideas for using an event’s floor to make an impact. Idea File Posted 7 days ago Chelsea Handler to Lead Women's March at Sundance Chelsea host Chelsea Handler will lead a women's march at the Sundance Film Festival in conjunction with the post-inauguration march in Washington on January 21. The Hollywood Reporter: "Chelsea Handler will lead... Call Sheet Posted 10 days ago Donald Trump to Host New York-Theme Inaugural Bash One of many upcoming inaugural parties hosted by President-elect Donald Trump will be the "Big Apple Ball," a party that will pay homage to New York's landmarks. The Hill: "Trump, according to... Call Sheet Posted 10 days ago P.G.A. and Twitter Partner to Live Stream Tournaments The P.G.A. Tour will live stream more than 70 hours of competition at 31 golf tournaments through a new deal with Twitter. Bloomberg: "Twitter will begin free live streaming at the CareerBuilder... Call Sheet Posted 10 days ago 10 Best Ideas of the Week: an Ice Dior Dress, Canada-Inspired Art Installations, a Lunch Bag Kindness Wall Here's a look at 10 steal-worthy ideas we spotted this week. News Posted 10 days ago 2017 Preview: 10 Most Anticipated Boston Venues for Meetings and Events The conference spaces, eateries, drinking spots, and more slated to open in Boston for events and entertaining next year. Location Scout Posted 10 days ago Why Online Start-Ups Are Focusing on the Wedding Industry As wedding planning remains traditional in terms of searching for venues and services, online start-ups—including Lover.ly—are seeking to streamline the process and make a mark on the industry. The New York Times:... Call Sheet Posted January 5, 2017, 8:38 AM EST How the Latest Coachella Lineup Considers America's Current State The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has announced the lineup for its upcoming event in April, with headliners including Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar that some say reflects the current state of... Call Sheet Posted January 5, 2017, 8:38 AM EST Grammys Parent Company Purchases Manhattan Mansion The National Academy of Recording Arts, the parent company of the Grammys, has purchased a $13.5 million mansion in Manhattan. The music awards are expected to return to New York in 2018.... Call Sheet Posted January 5, 2017, 8:38 AM EST 17 Innovative Ideas From Fall Benefits Here's a look at the best ideas for decor, catering, and more from this past season’s galas, benefits, and fund-raisers across North America. Idea File Posted January 5, 2017, 7:30 AM EST Which Event Decor Elements Are So Over for 2017? Planners share the played-out decor elements they won't use again—including last year's Pantone colors, paper flowers, and ice art. Readers' Forum Posted January 5, 2017, 7:15 AM EST New App Creates Snapchat-Like Photo Filters for Events Brands can use Snap Mask to put a custom overlay on guests’ selfies at events. The Scout Posted January 5, 2017, 7:00 AM EST 2017 Preview: 10 Most Anticipated Miami/South Florida Venues for Meetings and Events The conference spaces, eateries, drinking spots, and more slated to open in Miami/South Florida for events and entertaining next year. Location Scout Posted January 5, 2017, 6:45 AM EST Why C.E.S. Is More Than Just a Gadget Showcase C.E.S., the world's biggest consumer electronics and tech trade show, returns to Las Vegas on Thursday, presenting the latest advances in AI, television, drones, and more. As a whole, the show also... Call Sheet Posted January 4, 2017, 8:43 AM EST How Wearable Tech May Change the Cruise Ship Experience Two former Disney executives are introducing a wearable bracelet that will connect personal information to Carnival cruises, allowing vacationers to do everything from plan trips to order food and drinks. The New... Call Sheet Posted January 4, 2017, 8:43 AM EST Clintons to Attend Trump Inauguration Hillary and Bill Clinton are slated to attend Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20. George W. Bush is also expected to attend. USA Today: "It will be the first joint public appearance... Call Sheet Posted January 4, 2017, 8:43 AM EST Call for Nominations: Rising Stars in the Event Industry BizBash will honor two early-career event professionals from the Southern California area at its Hall of Fame ceremony this spring. From the Editors Posted January 4, 2017, 7:15 AM EST See How Ice Sculptures Turned a Shopping Center Into a Winter Wonderland Ice sculpting company Ice Lab created numerous fashion- and holiday-theme ice sculptures for a December art event at CityCenterDC. Event Report Posted January 4, 2017, 7:00 AM EST See more