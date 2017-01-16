Add to IdeaBook News 10 Best Ideas of the Week: LED Lollipops, a Doughnut Hole Tree, Inspirational Straws Add to IdeaBook Opinion BizBash C.E.O. David Adler: What the Inauguration and Women’s Marches Teach Us About Events The BizBash Job Board The first step to loving your job (and finding the perfect employee) is a click away. Add to IdeaBook Event Report How the P.G.A. Show Meets the Needs of Its Most Influential Buyers Add to IdeaBook Event Report Inside SyFy's Magician-Theme Immersive Experience How Technology Can Help Super Bowl Ticketing As the most high-profile event in the ticketing industry, the Super Bowl still isn’t the most advanced when it comes to getting rid of remaining tickets—but technology may change that. TechCrunch: “By kickoff... Call Sheet Posted 2 days ago L.G.B.T. Rights March Slated for D.C. Pride An L.G.B.T. march inspired by the Women's March on Washington has been planned for June during Capital Pride. Brooklyn-based gay activist David Bruinooge posed the idea for the event. Washington Blade: "He... H&M to Debut "See Now, Buy Now" Fashion Week Show H&M is the latest retailer to announce it will debut a "see now, buy now" runway show. The brand will host the event during Paris Fashion Week. Women's Wear Daily: "H&M Studio... City Council Approves Los Angeles 2024 Olympics Bid in Final Vote After the Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously on Wednesday to approve the city's 2024 Olympics bid, the private bidding committee hosted a news conference at City Hall that included appearances by... Snickers to Air Live Ad During Super Bowl Snickers has joined Hyundai as another brand airing a live TV spot during Super Bowl LI. Advertising Age: "Despite the benefits of ad time in the one TV event of the year... Facebook Introduces Snapchat-Style Stories Feature Facebook is the latest social platform to add a 24-hour Snapchat-style live stories feature to its app. The company launched the feature in Ireland and plans to expand it to more countries... 16 Catering and Decor Ideas From Inauguration Parties From patriotic decor and color-wash lighting to new twists on classic catering dishes, inauguration-weekend events showcased a variety of food and decor ideas. Oscar Nominations Embrace Diversity Tuesday morning's Oscar nominations announcement offered a much more diverse lineup compared to last year's, which sparked the #OscarsSoWhite hashtag. The Hollywood Reporter: "Seven people of color were among the 20 acting... Tech-Focused Sundance Program Highlights Festival's VR Evolution This year marks the 11th edition of the Sundance Film Festival's New Frontier program, which highlights the intersection of film and technology. The program's renewed focus on virtual reality has given attendees... Trump's D.C. Hotel Loses $1.1 Million in First Two Months President Donald Trump's new hotel in Washington, D.C., has lost more than $1.1 million since opening in September, according to numbers given to House Democrats from a federal agency that leases the... How "Broken Resolutions" Became a Decadent Party Theme Svedka's annual January bash celebrates all things overindulgent. Are Movie Theaters Making a Comeback? A host of deluxe theaters and boutique indie cinemas are aiming to make movie-watching a shared social experience again. Stephen Colbert to Host 2017 Emmys CBS and the Television Academy have announced that late-night TV host Stephen Colbert will host the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in September. Los Angeles Times: "The announcement continues a run of... F.B.I. Investigating Sundance Cyber Attack The F.B.I. is investigating a cyber attack that brought down Sundance box-office systems during the festival's first weekend. A festival spokesperson stated that the attack wasn't directed toward one specific film. The... Inauguration Breaks Live Streaming Records President Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday broke live streaming records, according to content host Akamai. TechCrunch: "According to Akamai, live video streaming of the inauguration peaked at 8.7 Tbps at 12:04 ET... What You Need to Know About Hosting a Multi-City Conference With participants and speakers in multiple locations, this innovative format can reduce travel time and costs while maintaining attendee engagement. Inauguration 2017: Inside the Balls, Concerts, Watch Parties, and More Hundreds of thousands of Americans came to Washington to support—or protest against—the incoming president. 8 Mess-Free Serving Ideas for Traditionally Messy Menu Favorites Guests appreciate easy-to-eat catering options that don't distract from the event's message or purpose. Anti-Trump Women's Marches Attract More Than One Million More than one million people across the globe participated in women's marches in protest of President Donald Trump on Saturday. Associated Press: "Many of the women came wearing pink, pointy-eared 'pussyhats' to... Inaugural Ball Cake Was Made to Copy Obama's Shortly after President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence cut a massive patriotic inauguration cake on Friday, pastry chef Duff Goldman posted a side-by-side image of the cake he created for... Sundance Experiences Cyber Attack and Power Outage The Sundance Film Festival suffered a cyber attack on its ticketing system and a power outage at its Redstone theater, which postponed three screenings this past weekend. The Hollywood Reporter: "While not... How Tropicana Brought Sunshine to Times Square in the Middle of Winter The juice brand celebrated the beginning of its 70th year with a four-day interactive consumer pop-up focused on positivity. Pre-Inauguration Concert a Low-Key Affair While Barack Obama's inauguration concert featured the likes of Beyoncé, U2, and Jon Bon Jovi, Donald Trump's was a more subdued affair with headliners Toby Keith and 3 Doors Down, and an... SeatGeek Introduces 360-Degree Venue Viewing Feature Those who buy tickets on SeatGeek can now see a 360-degree preview of their vantage point at a venue. TechCrunch: "The new feature, called Pano, offers a 360-degree view of the empty... Budweiser Ends Olympics Sponsorship Anheuser Busch InBev has ended its sponsorship of the U.S. Olympic Team after 32 years. Advertising Age: Lisa Baird, chief marketing officer for the United States Olympic Committee, confirmed in an email... 10 Best Ideas of the Week: Tire Sculptures, a Twitter-Theme Café, Capri Sun-Inspired Cocktails Here's a look at 10 steal-worthy ideas we spotted this week. Experience the New Orange! SPONSORED Advertiser Content Oscar Producer Would Welcome Spontaneous Speeches at Ceremony Oscars producer Michael De Luca recently stated that he would welcome an unexpected speech at next month's ceremony, citing Meryl Streep's Golden Globes speech as an example. The Hollywood Reporter: "'These forums... How a Met Gala Planner Was Tapped to Plan the Inauguration As a well-known New York socialite and friend of the Trumps, it wasn't a surprise that Stephanie Winston Wolkoff—Met Gala planner and former Vogue employee—accepted the gig to plan Friday's inauguration. The... Hyundai to Shoot Live Ad During Super Bowl While most Super Bowl advertisers film their spots months before the game, Hyundai has revealed it will film its Super Bowl LI ad during the game. Advertising Age: "The 90-second ad, which... How This Antiques Show Became a Sold-Out Event The 63rd annual Washington Winter Show experienced its second year of sold-out tickets for the ancillary programming events during its three days of exhibition. Inside Goodyear's Bowl Game Sponsorship Strategy Find out how the brand combined art and technology to create activations with "sticking power," and garnered more than 150 million impressions. Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Halftime May Include Elaborate Stunts Lady Gaga's upcoming Super Bowl halftime show may include stunts such as singing from the top of the NRG Stadium's dome. Page Six: "Although insiders say 'her team is worried' about technical... January 18, 2017, 8:39 AM EST Trump-Sponsored Facebook Ads Offer Inauguration Tickets With the inauguration just two days away, President-elect Donald Trump has resorted to getting rid of remaining tickets through sponsored ads on Facebook and other social platforms. Mashable: "Several users have noticed... January 18, 2017, 8:39 AM EST Versace Opts for Client Events Over Runway Shows Instead of holding its annual couture show in Paris on Sunday, Versace will host client events in various cities throughout the year according to the brand's chief executive Jonathan Akeroyd. The New... January 18, 2017, 8:39 AM EST See the Massive Venues Amazon Built for a 17,000-Person Party The Amazon Web Services bash had all the makings of a Las Vegas spectacle, from over-the-top production to entertainment that encouraged attendees to let loose. January 18, 2017, 7:30 AM EST 14 Unique Ideas You May Have Missed at C.E.S. 2017 Brands and companies including Twitter, Kodak, and Here showcased eye-catching booths and lounges at the 50th edition of the tech industry event. January 18, 2017, 7:15 AM EST 12 New Cocktail Ideas, Trends, and Products From cocktails with cannabis and charcoal to funky barware and serving containers, here's a look at the latest in imbibing. January 18, 2017, 7:00 AM EST Inauguration to Have Enormous Amount of Security President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday is slated to have an enormous amount of security including National Guard troops, fences, and thousands of law enforcement workers. NPR: "Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson... January 17, 2017, 8:41 AM EST Five Killed in Shooting at Mexico Music Festival Five people were killed in a shooting at a crowded nightclub during the final night of the BPM Festival in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico. The shooting happened on Monday after an armed... January 17, 2017, 8:41 AM EST Super Bowl Ticket Prices Drop After Cowboys and Texans Losses Ticket prices for Super Bowl LI have dropped by about 25 percent after the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys both lost N.F.L. playoff games over the weekend. USA Today: "The cheapest seats... January 17, 2017, 8:41 AM EST Could a Chatbot Replace the Need for an Event App? Find out how to provide a variety of information, notifications, and customer service to your attendees through simple text messaging. January 17, 2017, 7:15 AM EST Inauguration Preview: What's Happening and Who's Hosting Events Around Washington Traditional state society balls and media events will mix with massive protests during a packed weekend in the nation's capital. January 17, 2017, 7:00 AM EST Three Tips for Getting Stable, Secure Wi-Fi for Events SPONSORED Advertiser Content January 17, 2017, 12:00 AM EST Oscars Switch Up Nomination Announcement Format The Oscar nominations announcement on January 24 will forego a live presentation in front of press and publicists and opt for an in-house, live-streamed event produced by the Academy of Motion Picture... January 16, 2017, 8:41 AM EST Ringling Bros. Circus to Close in May Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus will close in May after 146 years of shows. Associated Press: "The iconic American spectacle was felled by a variety of factors, company executives say.... January 16, 2017, 8:41 AM EST Women's March Brings Business to Bus-Ride Start-Up Bus sharing start-up Skedaddle saw a huge boost in bookings a few days after Donald Trump's election. But the people booking private bus rides weren't doing it for the inauguration—they were booking...