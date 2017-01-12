Add to IdeaBook Venue News Are Movie Theaters Making a Comeback? Add to IdeaBook Event Report How "Broken Resolutions" Became a Decadent Party Theme The BizBash Job Board The first step to loving your job (and finding the perfect employee) is a click away. Add to IdeaBook Event Report Inauguration 2017: Inside the Balls, Concerts, Watch Parties, and More Add to IdeaBook News What You Need to Know About Hosting a Multi-City Conference Oscar Nominations Embrace Diversity Tuesday morning's Oscar nominations announcement offered a much more diverse lineup compared to last year's, which sparked the #OscarsSoWhite hashtag. The Hollywood Reporter: "Seven people of color were among the 20 acting... Tech-Focused Sundance Program Highlights Festival's VR Evolution This year marks the 11th edition of the Sundance Film Festival's New Frontier program, which highlights the intersection of film and technology. The program's renewed focus on virtual reality has given attendees... Trump's D.C. Hotel Loses $1.1 Million in First Two Months President Donald Trump's new hotel in Washington, D.C., has lost more than $1.1 million since opening in September, according to numbers given to House Democrats from a federal agency that leases the... Stephen Colbert to Host 2017 Emmys CBS and the Television Academy have announced that late-night TV host Stephen Colbert will host the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in September. Los Angeles Times: "The announcement continues a run of... F.B.I. Investigating Sundance Cyber Attack The F.B.I. is investigating a cyber attack that brought down Sundance box-office systems during the festival's first weekend. A festival spokesperson stated that the attack wasn't directed toward one specific film. The... Inauguration Breaks Live Streaming Records President Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday broke live streaming records, according to content host Akamai. TechCrunch: "According to Akamai, live video streaming of the inauguration peaked at 8.7 Tbps at 12:04 ET... 8 Mess-Free Serving Ideas for Traditionally Messy Menu Favorites Guests appreciate easy-to-eat catering options that don't distract from the event's message or purpose. Anti-Trump Women's Marches Attract More Than One Million More than one million people across the globe participated in women's marches in protest of President Donald Trump on Saturday. Associated Press: "Many of the women came wearing pink, pointy-eared 'pussyhats' to... Inaugural Ball Cake Was Made to Copy Obama's Shortly after President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence cut a massive patriotic inauguration cake on Friday, pastry chef Duff Goldman posted a side-by-side image of the cake he created for... Sundance Experiences Cyber Attack and Power Outage The Sundance Film Festival suffered a cyber attack on its ticketing system and a power outage at its Redstone theater, which postponed three screenings this past weekend. The Hollywood Reporter: "While not... How Tropicana Brought Sunshine to Times Square in the Middle of Winter The juice brand celebrated the beginning of its 70th year with a four-day interactive consumer pop-up focused on positivity. Pre-Inauguration Concert a Low-Key Affair While Barack Obama's inauguration concert featured the likes of Beyoncé, U2, and Jon Bon Jovi, Donald Trump's was a more subdued affair with headliners Toby Keith and 3 Doors Down, and an... SeatGeek Introduces 360-Degree Venue Viewing Feature Those who buy tickets on SeatGeek can now see a 360-degree preview of their vantage point at a venue. TechCrunch: "The new feature, called Pano, offers a 360-degree view of the empty... Budweiser Ends Olympics Sponsorship Anheuser Busch InBev has ended its sponsorship of the U.S. Olympic Team after 32 years. Advertising Age: Lisa Baird, chief marketing officer for the United States Olympic Committee, confirmed in an email... 10 Best Ideas of the Week: Tire Sculptures, a Twitter-Theme Café, Capri Sun-Inspired Cocktails Here's a look at 10 steal-worthy ideas we spotted this week. Oscar Producer Would Welcome Spontaneous Speeches at Ceremony Oscars producer Michael De Luca recently stated that he would welcome an unexpected speech at next month's ceremony, citing Meryl Streep's Golden Globes speech as an example. The Hollywood Reporter: "'These forums... How a Met Gala Planner Was Tapped to Plan the Inauguration As a well-known New York socialite and friend of the Trumps, it wasn't a surprise that Stephanie Winston Wolkoff—Met Gala planner and former Vogue employee—accepted the gig to plan Friday's inauguration. The... Hyundai to Shoot Live Ad During Super Bowl While most Super Bowl advertisers film their spots months before the game, Hyundai has revealed it will film its Super Bowl LI ad during the game. Advertising Age: "The 90-second ad, which... How This Antiques Show Became a Sold-Out Event The 63rd annual Washington Winter Show experienced its second year of sold-out tickets for the ancillary programming events during its three days of exhibition. Inside Goodyear's Bowl Game Sponsorship Strategy Find out how the brand combined art and technology to create activations with "sticking power," and garnered more than 150 million impressions. Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Halftime May Include Elaborate Stunts Lady Gaga's upcoming Super Bowl halftime show may include stunts such as singing from the top of the NRG Stadium's dome. Page Six: "Although insiders say 'her team is worried' about technical... Trump-Sponsored Facebook Ads Offer Inauguration Tickets With the inauguration just two days away, President-elect Donald Trump has resorted to getting rid of remaining tickets through sponsored ads on Facebook and other social platforms. Mashable: "Several users have noticed... Versace Opts for Client Events Over Runway Shows Instead of holding its annual couture show in Paris on Sunday, Versace will host client events in various cities throughout the year according to the brand's chief executive Jonathan Akeroyd. The New... See the Massive Venues Amazon Built for a 17,000-Person Party The Amazon Web Services bash had all the makings of a Las Vegas spectacle, from over-the-top production to entertainment that encouraged attendees to let loose. 14 Unique Ideas You May Have Missed at C.E.S. 2017 Brands and companies including Twitter, Kodak, and Here showcased eye-catching booths and lounges at the 50th edition of the tech industry event. 12 New Cocktail Ideas, Trends, and Products From cocktails with cannabis and charcoal to funky barware and serving containers, here's a look at the latest in imbibing. Inauguration to Have Enormous Amount of Security President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday is slated to have an enormous amount of security including National Guard troops, fences, and thousands of law enforcement workers. NPR: "Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson... Five Killed in Shooting at Mexico Music Festival Five people were killed in a shooting at a crowded nightclub during the final night of the BPM Festival in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico. The shooting happened on Monday after an armed... Super Bowl Ticket Prices Drop After Cowboys and Texans Losses Ticket prices for Super Bowl LI have dropped by about 25 percent after the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys both lost N.F.L. playoff games over the weekend. USA Today: "The cheapest seats... Could a Chatbot Replace the Need for an Event App? Find out how to provide a variety of information, notifications, and customer service to your attendees through simple text messaging. Inauguration Preview: What's Happening and Who's Hosting Events Around Washington Traditional state society balls and media events will mix with massive protests during a packed weekend in the nation's capital. Oscars Switch Up Nomination Announcement Format The Oscar nominations announcement on January 24 will forego a live presentation in front of press and publicists and opt for an in-house, live-streamed event produced by the Academy of Motion Picture... Ringling Bros. Circus to Close in May Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus will close in May after 146 years of shows. Associated Press: "The iconic American spectacle was felled by a variety of factors, company executives say.... Women's March Brings Business to Bus-Ride Start-Up Bus sharing start-up Skedaddle saw a huge boost in bookings a few days after Donald Trump's election. But the people booking private bus rides weren't doing it for the inauguration—they were booking... A New Twist on Event Signage—That You Can Eat Videri Chocolate Factory partnered with digital ad agency Baldwin& to create two-pound edible chocolate posters for the factory's fifth anniversary campaign. Did the Golden Globes Parties Just Forecast Award Season's Biggest Trends? The particular political, cultural moment might have influenced the look and feel of the ceremony's biggest events. Twitter Partners With PBS to Live Stream Inauguration Twitter has partnered with PBS NewsHour to live stream the inauguration on January 20. TechCrunch: "The feed will be available on Twitter apps, and at inauguration.twitter.com. Trump's official office-taking event has been... D.C. Parking Permit Applications for Women's March Outweigh Inauguration by 1,000 At least 1,000 more buses have applied for Washington, D.C., parking on January 21 for the Women's March on Washington than for the inauguration the day before. Washington Post: "llen (D-Ward 6)... Bonnaroo Organizers Say Festival Hasn't Become Too Mainstream The Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee, has evolved from a jam-band festival into an event with headliners including U2, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and the Weeknd. Organizers say... 10 Best Ideas of the Week: a Digital Selfie Billboard, Honeycomb Cubbies, a Chocolate-Inspired Cocktail Bar Here's a look at 10 steal-worthy ideas we spotted this week. Petition Asks Coachella Headliners to Donate to Pro-L.G.B.T. Organizations A petition is asking Coachella headliners Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, and Radiohead to donate proceeds from their sets to pro-L.G.B.T. organizations. The petition is in response to the news that the festival's owner... Virtual-Reality Company NextVR Seeks to Launch Paid Live Events Virtual-reality streaming service NextVR is slated to debut paid live events and more subscription content. Co-founder Dave Cole revealed the companies plans at C.E.S. Variety: "NextVR is best known for live sports... Inauguration Planner Promises Atmosphere of 'Soft Sensuality' Presidential inauguration planner Tom Barrack says the main celebrity at the January 20 event will be President-elect Donald Trump, and that the event will swap traditional A-list celebrity appearances for an atmosphere... How to Handle Unruly Event Guests When guests get out of hand or hecklers cause a scene at an event, here are ways to prepare and handle sensitive situations. Call for Speakers: What Should We Be Talking About in 2017? BizBash is looking for speakers to present at its 2017 Event Innovation Forums and Workshop Series.