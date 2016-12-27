Add to IdeaBook Idea File 21 Memorable Ideas for Floor Decor Add to IdeaBook Location Scout 7 Venues With Outrageous V.I.P. Areas Add to IdeaBook Readers' Forum Which Event Decor Elements Are So Over for 2017? Add to IdeaBook Idea File 17 Innovative Ideas From Fall Benefits Golden Globes Highlighted by Fallon Mishap and Streep Denouncing Trump La La Land took home seven awards during Sunday’s Golden Globes, but the show’s main highlights included Jimmy Fallon's awkward opening monologue and actress Meryl Streep denouncing acts made by President-elect Donald... Call Sheet Posted about 6 hours ago Why C.E.S. Is In a Transitional Stage at 50 The 50th edition of C.E.S., which wrapped up on Sunday, left many attendees feeling somewhat underwhelmed. But the event’s lack of excitement proved for some that it’s in a transitional stage. TechCrunch:... Call Sheet Posted about 6 hours ago National Park Services Releases Permits for Inauguration Demonstrations The National Parks Service is now releasing permits for demonstrations on the National Mall and other federal land in Washington surrounding the inauguration on January 20. DCist: “This comes after the Partnership... Call Sheet Posted about 6 hours ago Chelsea Handler to Lead Women's March at Sundance Chelsea host Chelsea Handler will lead a women's march at the Sundance Film Festival in conjunction with the post-inauguration march in Washington on January 21. The Hollywood Reporter: "Chelsea Handler will lead... Call Sheet Posted 3 days ago Donald Trump to Host New York-Theme Inaugural Bash One of many upcoming inaugural parties hosted by President-elect Donald Trump will be the "Big Apple Ball," a party that will pay homage to New York's landmarks. The Hill: "Trump, according to... Call Sheet Posted 3 days ago P.G.A. and Twitter Partner to Live Stream Tournaments The P.G.A. Tour will live stream more than 70 hours of competition at 31 golf tournaments through a new deal with Twitter. Bloomberg: "Twitter will begin free live streaming at the CareerBuilder... Call Sheet Posted 3 days ago 10 Best Ideas of the Week: an Ice Dior Dress, Canada-Inspired Art Installations, a Lunch Bag Kindness Wall Here's a look at 10 steal-worthy ideas we spotted this week. News Posted 3 days ago 2017 Preview: 10 Most Anticipated Boston Venues for Meetings and Events The conference spaces, eateries, drinking spots, and more slated to open in Boston for events and entertaining next year. Location Scout Posted 3 days ago Why Online Start-Ups Are Focusing on the Wedding Industry As wedding planning remains traditional in terms of searching for venues and services, online start-ups—including Lover.ly—are seeking to streamline the process and make a mark on the industry. The New York Times:... Call Sheet Posted 4 days ago How the Latest Coachella Lineup Considers America's Current State The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has announced the lineup for its upcoming event in April, with headliners including Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar that some say reflects the current state of... Call Sheet Posted 4 days ago Grammys Parent Company Purchases Manhattan Mansion The National Academy of Recording Arts, the parent company of the Grammys, has purchased a $13.5 million mansion in Manhattan. The music awards are expected to return to New York in 2018.... Call Sheet Posted 4 days ago New App Creates Snapchat-Like Photo Filters for Events Brands can use Snap Mask to put a custom overlay on guests’ selfies at events. The Scout Posted 4 days ago 2017 Preview: 10 Most Anticipated Miami/South Florida Venues for Meetings and Events The conference spaces, eateries, drinking spots, and more slated to open in Miami/South Florida for events and entertaining next year. Location Scout Posted 4 days ago Why C.E.S. Is More Than Just a Gadget Showcase C.E.S., the world's biggest consumer electronics and tech trade show, returns to Las Vegas on Thursday, presenting the latest advances in AI, television, drones, and more. As a whole, the show also... Call Sheet Posted 5 days ago How Wearable Tech May Change the Cruise Ship Experience Two former Disney executives are introducing a wearable bracelet that will connect personal information to Carnival cruises, allowing vacationers to do everything from plan trips to order food and drinks. The New... Call Sheet Posted 5 days ago Clintons to Attend Trump Inauguration Hillary and Bill Clinton are slated to attend Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20. George W. Bush is also expected to attend. USA Today: "It will be the first joint public appearance... Call Sheet Posted 5 days ago Call for Nominations: Rising Stars in the Event Industry BizBash will honor two early-career event professionals from the Southern California area at its Hall of Fame ceremony this spring. From the Editors Posted 5 days ago See How Ice Sculptures Turned a Shopping Center Into a Winter Wonderland Ice sculpting company Ice Lab created numerous fashion- and holiday-theme ice sculptures for a December art event at CityCenterDC. Event Report Posted 5 days ago 2017 Preview: 10 Most Anticipated Washington Venues for Meetings and Events The conference spaces, eateries, drinking spots, and more slated to open in Washington for events and entertaining this year. Location Scout Posted 5 days ago Golden Globes 2017 Preview: Beverly Hilton Reveals Gold-Tinged, Seasonal Menu About 1,300 guests will dine on a lavish three-course meal during the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards. News Posted 6 days ago Mariah Carey’s Team Blames ‘Rockin’ Eve’ Producers for Performance Flub Mariah Carey’s manager has blamed the technical problems caused by Dick Clark Productions for the singer’s disastrous New Year’s Rockin’ Eve performance on NBC. The producers have fired back, denouncing the allegations.... Call Sheet Posted 6 days ago Hollywood Sign Organization to Take More Security Measures After vandals changed the famous Hollywood sign to read “Hollyweed,” the Hollywood Sign Trust—which maintains the landmark—has announced it will heighten its security of the sign. The Hollywood Reporter: “‘The Hollywood Sign... Call Sheet Posted 6 days ago Twitter Debuts 360-Degree Live Video Twitter has launched 360-degree live video streaming through Periscope. TechCrunch: “Anyone on Twitter and Periscope can watch 360-degree live video, though currently only select partners can go live in 360 via Periscope... Call Sheet Posted 6 days ago 2017 Preview: Emerging Event Tech You Should Know About Various twists on reality—augmented, virtual, mixed—top our roundup of technology products and strategies that will influence face-to-face experiences this year. News Posted 6 days ago 2017 Preview: 10 Most Anticipated Toronto Venues for Meetings and Events The conference spaces, eateries, drinking spots, and more slated to open in Toronto for events and entertaining this year. Location Scout Posted 6 days ago 4 New Ideas for Entertaining in Chicago Here's a look at what's new for 2017 in the Chicago area. The Scout Posted 6 days ago The Best Event Photography of 2016 The images from events that stood out for their composition, perspective, and creative ideas. From the Editors Posted December 29, 2016, 7:15 AM EST 2017 Preview: 10 Most Anticipated Orlando/Central Florida Venues for Meetings and Events The conference spaces, eateries, drinking spots, and more slated to open in Orlando/Central Florida for events and entertaining next year. Location Scout Posted December 29, 2016, 7:00 AM EST Predicting the Top Event Instagram Trend of 2017 SPONSORED Advertiser Content Posted December 29, 2016, 12:00 AM EST 2017 Preview: 9 Food Trends That Will Be Hot in the New Year From eco-friendly eats to the new kale, find out what guests will be dining on in the coming year. News Posted December 28, 2016, 7:30 AM EST 2017 Preview: 10 Most Anticipated Chicago Venues For Meetings and Events The conference spaces, eateries, drinking spots, and more slated to open in Chicago for events and entertaining next year. Location Scout Posted December 28, 2016, 7:15 AM EST 2017 Preview: 10 Most Anticipated Las Vegas Venues for Meetings and Events The conference spaces, eateries, drinking spots, and more slated to open in Las Vegas for events and entertaining next year. Location Scout Posted December 28, 2016, 7:00 AM EST Trump's Mar-a-Lago Remains Top Venue for Charities Despite election-related pushback and hesitation from some charities, Donald Trump’s Florida home, Mar-a-Lago, continues to be a popular venue for galas and fund-raisers in the Palm Beach area, with rental prices ranging... Call Sheet Posted December 27, 2016, 8:38 AM EST U.N. Secretary-General to Drop the Times Square Ball on New Year's Eve The Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment, organizers of the New Year's Eve festivities in Times Square, announced on Monday that United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon will have the honor of pushing... Call Sheet Posted December 27, 2016, 8:38 AM EST World Wrestling Entertainment Enters New Market In search of more revenue and fans, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has started to live stream Chinese-language matches and commentary, as well as scouting China’s provinces for new wrestling talent. The New... Call Sheet Posted December 27, 2016, 8:38 AM EST Best of 2016: New and Updated Tech Tools That Had Us Talking Find out about the event tech products that made news in 2016. News Posted December 27, 2016, 7:30 AM EST BizBash's 15 Most Popular Stories on LinkedIn in 2016 The most popular content with our LinkedIn followers published this year. From the Editors Posted December 27, 2016, 7:15 AM EST 2017 Preview: 10 Most Anticipated New York Venues for Meetings and Events The conference spaces, eateries, drinking spots, and more slated to open in New York for events and entertaining next year. Location Scout Posted December 27, 2016, 7:00 AM EST 2017 Preview: 10 Most Anticipated Los Angeles Venues for Meetings and Events The conference spaces, eateries, drinking spots, and more slated to open in Los Angeles for events and entertaining next year. Location Scout Posted December 27, 2016, 6:45 AM EST See more