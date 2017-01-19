Add to IdeaBook Event Report See How All-White Origami Created an Elegant Gala Design Add to IdeaBook Event Report Why Albert Einstein Inspired This Cocktail Party Add to IdeaBook SPONSORED Election Quotes Embedded in Funny Event PR Commercial Add to IdeaBook Event Report Sundance 2017: 20 Highlights From Brand Activations and Events Add to IdeaBook News How Super Bowl Fans Are Traveling to Mars The BizBash Job Board The first step to loving your job (and finding the perfect employee) is a click away. South by Southwest Speaks Out Against Trump's Travel Ban South by Southwest has spoken out against President Trump's executive order banning refugees and citizens from Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. Billboard: "The annual music/film/tech confab, which begins March 10 in... Call Sheet Posted about 5 hours ago Live Nation and AEG Live are Dominating New York's Live Music Scene The live music industry's biggest companies, Live Nation Entertainment and AEG Live, are both quickly taking ownership of New York's most iconic music venues. The New York Times: "Competition has been escalating... Call Sheet Posted about 5 hours ago Multiple High-Profile Artists May Boycott Grammys Artists including Frank Ocean, Drake, Kanye West, and Justin Bieber might be skipping out on this year's Grammys as a form of rebellion against the awards ceremony. The Atlantic: “Ocean’s decision to... Call Sheet Posted about 5 hours ago Samantha Bee to Host White House Correspondents' Dinner Spoof Event Samantha Bee, the host of news satire talk show Full Frontal With Samantha Bee on TBS, is planning a White House Correspondents' Dinner counter-event in Washington to coincide with the April 29... Call Sheet Posted yesterday Study Finds Women Underrepresented at Oscars A study conducted by the Women's Media Center has reported that the number of female Oscar nominees in non-acting categories has dropped for the 89th annual Oscars. Only 20 percent nominations of... Call Sheet Posted yesterday Eventbrite Buys Self-Service Ticketing Startup for Music Events Event management platform Eventbrite has acquired Ticketscript, an Amsterdam-based self-service ticketing startup that allows event organizers to sell tickets online for live music events. TechCrunch: “Terms of the deal have not been... Call Sheet Posted yesterday Parisian Street Scene Inspires SAG Awards' After-Party Opulent, urban France came to life at the Shrine for the glittering People and Entertainment Industry Foundation annual event. Event Report Posted yesterday Podcast: The State of Nonprofit Fund-Raising Today Fund-raising veteran Judy Levy shares her rules for bringing in big money through events, including tips for inspiring donors and celebrities, how ticket-pricing structures can impact results, and more. GatherGeeks Posted yesterday Iranian Filmmaker to Skip Oscars Over Travel Ban Oscar-nominated Iranian director Asghar Farhadi has announced he won’t attend this year’s Academy Awards because of uncertainty surrounding a travel ban on seven Muslim countries. Associated Press: “Asghar Farhadi, an acclaimed director... Call Sheet Posted 2 days ago Producers Guild Awards Give Hollywood an Anti-Trump Platform The Producers Guild of America Awards ceremony, which took place Saturday at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, was highlighted by La La Land taking the top film award and Hollywood figures speaking out... Call Sheet Posted 2 days ago New York Fashion Week: Men’s Seeks to Bring Designers Back to U.S. With the menswear industry booming, the fourth season of New York Fashion Week’s men’s edition is hoping to put a spotlight on American designers that have brought their styles overseas. Glossy: “And... Call Sheet Posted 2 days ago What Was I.B.M.'s Watson Doing at a San Francisco Dance Party? The cognitive platform helped power the dance floor at Daybreaker's first "cognitive dance party." Event Report Posted 2 days ago A Fashion Week Producer Shares Her 5 Rules for Creating Buzzy Events Rachel Young—a producer for the company behind New York Fashion Week, Miami Swim Week, and more—discusses how to give any event the same buzz and polish as a high-end fashion show. Readers' Forum Posted 2 days ago Grammy Awards Preview: 'Midsummer Night's Dream'-Inspired Menu for 5,000 After-Party Guests Revealed Patina Catering will offer fanciful takes on Shakespeare's classic at four distinct stations. News Posted 2 days ago How Technology Can Help Super Bowl Ticketing As the most high-profile event in the ticketing industry, the Super Bowl still isn’t the most advanced when it comes to getting rid of remaining tickets—but technology may change that. TechCrunch: “By kickoff... Call Sheet Posted 5 days ago L.G.B.T. Rights March Slated for D.C. Pride An L.G.B.T. march inspired by the Women's March on Washington has been planned for June during Capital Pride. Brooklyn-based gay activist David Bruinooge posed the idea for the event. Washington Blade: "He... Call Sheet Posted 5 days ago H&M to Debut "See Now, Buy Now" Fashion Week Show H&M is the latest retailer to announce it will debut a "see now, buy now" runway show. The brand will host the event during Paris Fashion Week. Women's Wear Daily: "H&M Studio... Call Sheet Posted 5 days ago 10 Best Ideas of the Week: LED Lollipops, a Doughnut Hole Tree, Inspirational Straws Here's a look at 10 steal-worthy ideas we spotted this week. News Posted 5 days ago BizBash C.E.O. David Adler: What the Inauguration and Women’s Marches Teach Us About Events Using social media and new face-to-face organizing techniques may enhance future mass-movement events. Opinion Posted 6 days ago City Council Approves Los Angeles 2024 Olympics Bid in Final Vote After the Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously on Wednesday to approve the city’s 2024 Olympics bid, the private bidding committee hosted a news conference at City Hall that included appearances by... Call Sheet Posted 6 days ago Snickers to Air Live Ad During Super Bowl Snickers has joined Hyundai as another brand airing a live TV spot during Super Bowl LI. Advertising Age: “Despite the benefits of ad time in the one TV event of the year... Call Sheet Posted 6 days ago Facebook Introduces Snapchat-Style Stories Feature Facebook is the latest social platform to add a 24-hour Snapchat-style live stories feature to its app. The company launched the feature in Ireland and plans to expand it to more countries... Call Sheet Posted 6 days ago Inside SyFy's Magician-Theme Immersive Experience SyFy is hosting a 10-day immersive experience inspired by The Magicians to coincide with the show's second-season premiere. Event Report Posted 6 days ago How the P.G.A. Show Meets the Needs of Its Most Influential Buyers The P.G.A. Merchandise Show has created a program that helps buyers and exhibitors take care of business. Event Report Posted 6 days ago 16 Catering and Decor Ideas From Inauguration Parties From patriotic decor and color-wash lighting to new twists on classic catering dishes, inauguration-weekend events showcased a variety of food and decor ideas. Idea File Posted 6 days ago Oscar Nominations Embrace Diversity Tuesday morning's Oscar nominations announcement offered a much more diverse lineup compared to last year's, which sparked the #OscarsSoWhite hashtag. The Hollywood Reporter: "Seven people of color were among the 20 acting... Call Sheet Posted 7 days ago Tech-Focused Sundance Program Highlights Festival's VR Evolution This year marks the 11th edition of the Sundance Film Festival's New Frontier program, which highlights the intersection of film and technology. The program's renewed focus on virtual reality has given attendees... Call Sheet Posted 7 days ago Trump’s D.C. Hotel Loses $1.1 Million in First Two Months President Donald Trump’s new hotel in Washington, D.C., has lost more than $1.1 million since opening in September, according to numbers given to House Democrats from a federal agency that leases the... Call Sheet Posted 7 days ago How "Broken Resolutions" Became a Decadent Party Theme Svedka's annual January bash celebrates all things overindulgent. Event Report Posted 7 days ago Are Movie Theaters Making a Comeback? A host of deluxe theaters and boutique indie cinemas are aiming to make movie-watching a shared social experience again. Venue News Posted 7 days ago Stephen Colbert to Host 2017 Emmys CBS and the Television Academy have announced that late-night TV host Stephen Colbert will host the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in September. Los Angeles Times: "The announcement continues a run of... Call Sheet Posted 8 days ago F.B.I. Investigating Sundance Cyber Attack The F.B.I. is investigating a cyber attack that brought down Sundance box-office systems during the festival's first weekend. A festival spokesperson stated that the attack wasn't directed toward one specific film. The... Call Sheet Posted 8 days ago Inauguration Breaks Live Streaming Records President Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday broke live streaming records, according to content host Akamai. TechCrunch: "According to Akamai, live video streaming of the inauguration peaked at 8.7 Tbps at 12:04 ET... Call Sheet Posted 8 days ago What You Need to Know About Hosting a Multi-City Conference With participants and speakers in multiple locations, this innovative format can reduce travel time and costs while maintaining attendee engagement. News Posted 8 days ago Inauguration 2017: Inside the Balls, Concerts, Watch Parties, and More Hundreds of thousands of Americans came to Washington to support—or protest against—the incoming president. Event Report Posted 8 days ago 8 Mess-Free Serving Ideas for Traditionally Messy Menu Favorites Guests appreciate easy-to-eat catering options that don't distract from the event's message or purpose. Idea File Posted 9 days ago Anti-Trump Women’s Marches Attract More Than One Million More than one million people across the globe participated in women’s marches in protest of President Donald Trump on Saturday. Associated Press: “Many of the women came wearing pink, pointy-eared ‘pussyhats’ to... Call Sheet Posted 9 days ago Inaugural Ball Cake Was Made to Copy Obama’s Shortly after President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence cut a massive patriotic inauguration cake on Friday, pastry chef Duff Goldman posted a side-by-side image of the cake he created for... Call Sheet Posted 9 days ago Sundance Experiences Cyber Attack and Power Outage The Sundance Film Festival suffered a cyber attack on its ticketing system and a power outage at its Redstone theater, which postponed three screenings this past weekend. The Hollywood Reporter: "While not... Call Sheet Posted 9 days ago How Tropicana Brought Sunshine to Times Square in the Middle of Winter The juice brand celebrated the beginning of its 70th year with a four-day interactive consumer pop-up focused on positivity. Event Report Posted 9 days ago Pre-Inauguration Concert a Low-Key Affair While Barack Obama's inauguration concert featured the likes of Beyoncé, U2, and Jon Bon Jovi, Donald Trump's was a more subdued affair with headliners Toby Keith and 3 Doors Down, and an... Call Sheet Posted January 20, 2017, 8:40 AM EST SeatGeek Introduces 360-Degree Venue Viewing Feature Those who buy tickets on SeatGeek can now see a 360-degree preview of their vantage point at a venue. TechCrunch: "The new feature, called Pano, offers a 360-degree view of the empty... Call Sheet Posted January 20, 2017, 8:40 AM EST Budweiser Ends Olympics Sponsorship Anheuser Busch InBev has ended its sponsorship of the U.S. Olympic Team after 32 years. Advertising Age: Lisa Baird, chief marketing officer for the United States Olympic Committee, confirmed in an email... Call Sheet Posted January 20, 2017, 8:40 AM EST 10 Best Ideas of the Week: Tire Sculptures, a Twitter-Theme Café, Capri Sun-Inspired Cocktails Here's a look at 10 steal-worthy ideas we spotted this week. News Posted January 20, 2017, 7:00 AM EST