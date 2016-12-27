LIST YOUR BIZ
21 Memorable Ideas for Floor Decor

Location Scout

7 Venues With Outrageous V.I.P. Areas

Readers' Forum

Which Event Decor Elements Are So Over for 2017?

Idea File

17 Innovative Ideas From Fall Benefits

Golden Globes Highlighted by Fallon Mishap and Streep Denouncing Trump

La La Land took home seven awards during Sunday’s Golden Globes, but the show’s main highlights included Jimmy Fallon's awkward opening monologue and actress Meryl Streep denouncing acts made by President-elect Donald...

Call Sheet Posted about 6 hours ago

Why C.E.S. Is In a Transitional Stage at 50

The 50th edition of C.E.S., which wrapped up on Sunday, left many attendees feeling somewhat underwhelmed. But the event’s lack of excitement proved for some that it’s in a transitional stage. TechCrunch:...

Call Sheet Posted about 6 hours ago

National Park Services Releases Permits for Inauguration Demonstrations

The National Parks Service is now releasing permits for demonstrations on the National Mall and other federal land in Washington surrounding the inauguration on January 20. DCist: “This comes after the Partnership...

Call Sheet Posted about 6 hours ago

Chelsea Handler to Lead Women's March at Sundance

Chelsea host Chelsea Handler will lead a women's march at the Sundance Film Festival in conjunction with the post-inauguration march in Washington on January 21. The Hollywood Reporter: "Chelsea Handler will lead...

Call Sheet Posted 3 days ago

Donald Trump to Host New York-Theme Inaugural Bash

One of many upcoming inaugural parties hosted by President-elect Donald Trump will be the "Big Apple Ball," a party that will pay homage to New York's landmarks. The Hill: "Trump, according to...

Call Sheet Posted 3 days ago

P.G.A. and Twitter Partner to Live Stream Tournaments

The P.G.A. Tour will live stream more than 70 hours of competition at 31 golf tournaments through a new deal with Twitter. Bloomberg: "Twitter will begin free live streaming at the CareerBuilder...

Call Sheet Posted 3 days ago

10 Best Ideas of the Week: an Ice Dior Dress, Canada-Inspired Art Installations, a Lunch Bag Kindness Wall

10 Best Ideas of the Week: an Ice Dior Dress, Canada-Inspired Art Installations, a Lunch Bag Kindness Wall

Here's a look at 10 steal-worthy ideas we spotted this week.

News Posted 3 days ago

2017 Preview: 10 Most Anticipated Boston Venues for Meetings and Events

2017 Preview: 10 Most Anticipated Boston Venues for Meetings and Events

The conference spaces, eateries, drinking spots, and more slated to open in Boston for events and entertaining next year.

Location Scout Posted 3 days ago

Why Online Start-Ups Are Focusing on the Wedding Industry

As wedding planning remains traditional in terms of searching for venues and services, online start-ups—including Lover.ly—are seeking to streamline the process and make a mark on the industry. The New York Times:...

Call Sheet Posted 4 days ago

How the Latest Coachella Lineup Considers America's Current State

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has announced the lineup for its upcoming event in April, with headliners including Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar that some say reflects the current state of...

Call Sheet Posted 4 days ago

Grammys Parent Company Purchases Manhattan Mansion

The National Academy of Recording Arts, the parent company of the Grammys, has purchased a $13.5 million mansion in Manhattan. The music awards are expected to return to New York in 2018....

Call Sheet Posted 4 days ago

New App Creates Snapchat-Like Photo Filters for Events

New App Creates Snapchat-Like Photo Filters for Events

Brands can use Snap Mask to put a custom overlay on guests’ selfies at events.

The Scout Posted 4 days ago

2017 Preview: 10 Most Anticipated Miami/South Florida Venues for Meetings and Events

2017 Preview: 10 Most Anticipated Miami/South Florida Venues for Meetings and Events

The conference spaces, eateries, drinking spots, and more slated to open in Miami/South Florida for events and entertaining next year.

Location Scout Posted 4 days ago

Why C.E.S. Is More Than Just a Gadget Showcase

C.E.S., the world's biggest consumer electronics and tech trade show, returns to Las Vegas on Thursday, presenting the latest advances in AI, television, drones, and more. As a whole, the show also...

Call Sheet Posted 5 days ago

How Wearable Tech May Change the Cruise Ship Experience

Two former Disney executives are introducing a wearable bracelet that will connect personal information to Carnival cruises, allowing vacationers to do everything from plan trips to order food and drinks. The New...

Call Sheet Posted 5 days ago

Clintons to Attend Trump Inauguration

Hillary and Bill Clinton are slated to attend Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20. George W. Bush is also expected to attend. USA Today: "It will be the first joint public appearance...

Call Sheet Posted 5 days ago

Call for Nominations: Rising Stars in the Event Industry

Call for Nominations: Rising Stars in the Event Industry

BizBash will honor two early-career event professionals from the Southern California area at its Hall of Fame ceremony this spring.

From the Editors Posted 5 days ago

See How Ice Sculptures Turned a Shopping Center Into a Winter Wonderland

See How Ice Sculptures Turned a Shopping Center Into a Winter Wonderland

Ice sculpting company Ice Lab created numerous fashion- and holiday-theme ice sculptures for a December art event at CityCenterDC.

Event Report Posted 5 days ago

2017 Preview: 10 Most Anticipated Washington Venues for Meetings and Events

2017 Preview: 10 Most Anticipated Washington Venues for Meetings and Events

The conference spaces, eateries, drinking spots, and more slated to open in Washington for events and entertaining this year.

Location Scout Posted 5 days ago

Golden Globes 2017 Preview: Beverly Hilton Reveals Gold-Tinged, Seasonal Menu

Golden Globes 2017 Preview: Beverly Hilton Reveals Gold-Tinged, Seasonal Menu

About 1,300 guests will dine on a lavish three-course meal during the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards.

News Posted 6 days ago

Mariah Carey’s Team Blames ‘Rockin’ Eve’ Producers for Performance Flub

Mariah Carey’s manager has blamed the technical problems caused by Dick Clark Productions for the singer’s disastrous New Year’s Rockin’ Eve performance on NBC. The producers have fired back, denouncing the allegations....

Call Sheet Posted 6 days ago

Hollywood Sign Organization to Take More Security Measures

After vandals changed the famous Hollywood sign to read “Hollyweed,” the Hollywood Sign Trust—which maintains the landmark—has announced it will heighten its security of the sign. The Hollywood Reporter: “‘The Hollywood Sign...

Call Sheet Posted 6 days ago

Twitter Debuts 360-Degree Live Video

Twitter has launched 360-degree live video streaming through Periscope. TechCrunch: “Anyone on Twitter and Periscope can watch 360-degree live video, though currently only select partners can go live in 360 via Periscope...

Call Sheet Posted 6 days ago

2017 Preview: Emerging Event Tech You Should Know About

2017 Preview: Emerging Event Tech You Should Know About

Various twists on reality—augmented, virtual, mixed—top our roundup of technology products and strategies that will influence face-to-face experiences this year.

News Posted 6 days ago

2017 Preview: 10 Most Anticipated Toronto Venues for Meetings and Events

2017 Preview: 10 Most Anticipated Toronto Venues for Meetings and Events

The conference spaces, eateries, drinking spots, and more slated to open in Toronto for events and entertaining this year.

Location Scout Posted 6 days ago

4 New Ideas for Entertaining in Chicago

4 New Ideas for Entertaining in Chicago

Here's a look at what's new for 2017 in the Chicago area.

The Scout Posted 6 days ago

The Best Event Photography of 2016

The Best Event Photography of 2016

The images from events that stood out for their composition, perspective, and creative ideas.

From the Editors Posted December 29, 2016, 7:15 AM EST

2017 Preview: 10 Most Anticipated Orlando/Central Florida Venues for Meetings and Events

2017 Preview: 10 Most Anticipated Orlando/Central Florida Venues for Meetings and Events

The conference spaces, eateries, drinking spots, and more slated to open in Orlando/Central Florida for events and entertaining next year.

Location Scout Posted December 29, 2016, 7:00 AM EST

2017 Preview: 9 Food Trends That Will Be Hot in the New Year

2017 Preview: 9 Food Trends That Will Be Hot in the New Year

From eco-friendly eats to the new kale, find out what guests will be dining on in the coming year.

News Posted December 28, 2016, 7:30 AM EST

2017 Preview: 10 Most Anticipated Chicago Venues For Meetings and Events

2017 Preview: 10 Most Anticipated Chicago Venues For Meetings and Events

The conference spaces, eateries, drinking spots, and more slated to open in Chicago for events and entertaining next year.

Location Scout Posted December 28, 2016, 7:15 AM EST

2017 Preview: 10 Most Anticipated Las Vegas Venues for Meetings and Events

2017 Preview: 10 Most Anticipated Las Vegas Venues for Meetings and Events

The conference spaces, eateries, drinking spots, and more slated to open in Las Vegas for events and entertaining next year.

Location Scout Posted December 28, 2016, 7:00 AM EST

Trump's Mar-a-Lago Remains Top Venue for Charities

Despite election-related pushback and hesitation from some charities, Donald Trump’s Florida home, Mar-a-Lago, continues to be a popular venue for galas and fund-raisers in the Palm Beach area, with rental prices ranging...

Call Sheet Posted December 27, 2016, 8:38 AM EST

U.N. Secretary-General to Drop the Times Square Ball on New Year's Eve

The Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment, organizers of the New Year's Eve festivities in Times Square, announced on Monday that United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon will have the honor of pushing...

Call Sheet Posted December 27, 2016, 8:38 AM EST

World Wrestling Entertainment Enters New Market

In search of more revenue and fans, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has started to live stream Chinese-language matches and commentary, as well as scouting China’s provinces for new wrestling talent. The New...

Call Sheet Posted December 27, 2016, 8:38 AM EST

Best of 2016: New and Updated Tech Tools That Had Us Talking

Best of 2016: New and Updated Tech Tools That Had Us Talking

Find out about the event tech products that made news in 2016.

News Posted December 27, 2016, 7:30 AM EST

BizBash's 15 Most Popular Stories on LinkedIn in 2016

BizBash's 15 Most Popular Stories on LinkedIn in 2016

The most popular content with our LinkedIn followers published this year.

From the Editors Posted December 27, 2016, 7:15 AM EST

2017 Preview: 10 Most Anticipated New York Venues for Meetings and Events

2017 Preview: 10 Most Anticipated New York Venues for Meetings and Events

The conference spaces, eateries, drinking spots, and more slated to open in New York for events and entertaining next year.

Location Scout Posted December 27, 2016, 7:00 AM EST

2017 Preview: 10 Most Anticipated Los Angeles Venues for Meetings and Events

2017 Preview: 10 Most Anticipated Los Angeles Venues for Meetings and Events

The conference spaces, eateries, drinking spots, and more slated to open in Los Angeles for events and entertaining next year.

Location Scout Posted December 27, 2016, 6:45 AM EST

