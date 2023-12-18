BizBash Sports Power Players 2023: 11 Sports Event Profs Creating Their Own Playbooks

It's no secret that the sports event marketing industry is poised for incredible growth—and so many key players are on the field today making it happen. To shine a spotlight (or stadium light) on those professionals, BizBash Sports unveils its inaugural list of Power Players, a group of standout sports event profs who are creating their own playbook when it comes to executing incredible fan experiences. These planners, entrepreneurs, marketing wizards, and leaders represent brands and teams like Adidas, the Kansas City Chiefs, and SoFi Stadium. There are also event profs making a name for up-and-coming organizations like Toss & Spin and RCX Sports.

Click through each profile below to learn how they got their start in sports event marketing, the career accomplishments they’re most proud of, their favorite moments in sports history, and more.

Adolfo Romero

Vice President of Event Programming, SoFi Stadium

Los Angeles

Amanda Brocato

Executive Vice President of Corporate Communications and Live Events, Rosenfield Media Group

Austin, Texas

Chris Clark

CEO and Founder, Toss & Spin

Chicago

Jaclyn Thomas

Vice President of Marketing, RCX Sports

Chicago

Keisha Wright

Senior Vice President of Partnerships and Purpose, THINK450/NBPA

New York

Lance Fensterman

CEO, Fanatics Events

New York

Lara Krug

CMO and Executive Vice President of Marketing, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City, Mo.

Nikki Romolo

Vice President of Events, New York Mets

New York

Seth J. Bennett

CMO, Hornets Sports & Entertainment

Charlotte, N.C.

Tor Southard

Senior Director, Adidas Soccer North America

Portland, Ore.

Vince Thompson

Founder, Chairman, and CEO, MELT

Atlanta

