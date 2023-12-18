Meet the 2023 BizBash Sports Power Players.
Meet the 2023 BizBash Sports Power Players who are leading the way when it comes to executing incredible fan experiences.
Read now.

BizBash Sports Power Players 2023: 11 Sports Event Profs Creating Their Own Playbooks

These sports event planners, producers, entrepreneurs, and marketing wizards are leading the way when it comes to executing incredible fan experiences.

Sarah Kloepple
December 18, 2023
Bb Sports Power Players 880x587 Website Image

It's no secret that the sports event marketing industry is poised for incredible growth—and so many key players are on the field today making it happen. To shine a spotlight (or stadium light) on those professionals, BizBash Sports unveils its inaugural list of Power Players, a group of standout sports event profs who are creating their own playbook when it comes to executing incredible fan experiences. These planners, entrepreneurs, marketing wizards, and leaders represent brands and teams like Adidas, the Kansas City Chiefs, and SoFi Stadium. There are also event profs making a name for up-and-coming organizations like Toss & Spin and RCX Sports.

Click through each profile below to learn how they got their start in sports event marketing, the career accomplishments they’re most proud of, their favorite moments in sports history, and more.

Adolfo Romero
Vice President of Event Programming, SoFi Stadium
Los Angeles

Amanda Brocato
Executive Vice President of Corporate Communications and Live Events, Rosenfield Media Group
Austin, Texas

Chris Clark
CEO and Founder, Toss & Spin
Chicago

Jaclyn Thomas
Vice President of Marketing, RCX Sports
Chicago

Keisha Wright
Senior Vice President of Partnerships and Purpose, THINK450/NBPA
New York

Lance Fensterman
CEO, Fanatics Events
New York

Lara Krug
CMO and Executive Vice President of Marketing, Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City, Mo. 

Nikki Romolo
Vice President of Events, New York Mets
New York

Seth J. Bennett
CMO, Hornets Sports & Entertainment
Charlotte, N.C. 

Tor Southard
Senior Director, Adidas Soccer North America
Portland, Ore.

Vince Thompson
Founder, Chairman, and CEO, MELT
Atlanta

About the "Power Players" process: Nominations were submitted by colleagues and peers through BizBash's website. They were then reviewed by our editors, and finalists were vetted before the final list was selected for publication. Job titles and responses reflect the honoree’s status as of publication date.

Latest in BizBash Sports
In the run-up to the holidays, Nationals Park is home to Enchant Christmas, an interactive winter wonderland that's built on the field. BizBash Sports Summit attendees got a tour as a festive end to their off-site at the stadium.
BizBash Sports
A Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Inaugural BizBash Sports Summit
The high-tech bus featured glass windows on one side (pictured) and digital screens on the other. When the bus wasn't officially activating, the windows had pull-down shades that weren't completely opaque, so passersby could 'sort of see what was in there and build that anticipation,' Wright said.
BizBash Sports
How the NBA's Players Association Builds Fan Community with Its Annual Mobile Tour
The 2023 BNP Paribas Open's drone light show.
Industry Insiders
Lighting Up the Game
Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix Track
BizBash Sports
Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: Behind the Scenes of the Race's Biggest Events
Related Stories
Lance
BizBash Sports
BizBash Sports Power Players 2023: Lance Fensterman
Keisha
BizBash Sports
BizBash Sports Power Players 2023: Keisha Wright
Adolfo
BizBash Sports
BizBash Sports Power Players 2023: Adolfo Romero
Nikki
BizBash Sports
BizBash Sports Power Players 2023: Nikki Romolo
More in BizBash Sports
BizBash Sports
A Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Inaugural BizBash Sports Summit
In late November, BizBash Sports brought together some of the best minds in sports events.
In the run-up to the holidays, Nationals Park is home to Enchant Christmas, an interactive winter wonderland that's built on the field. BizBash Sports Summit attendees got a tour as a festive end to their off-site at the stadium.
BizBash Sports
How the NBA's Players Association Builds Fan Community with Its Annual Mobile Tour
Now in its third year, NBPA's mobile bus activation is all about giving back, getting fans closer to their favorite players, and supporting local businesses.
The high-tech bus featured glass windows on one side (pictured) and digital screens on the other. When the bus wasn't officially activating, the windows had pull-down shades that weren't completely opaque, so passersby could 'sort of see what was in there and build that anticipation,' Wright said.
Sponsored
Lighting Up the Game
How drone light shows are revolutionizing fan experiences for professional sports.
The 2023 BNP Paribas Open's drone light show.
BizBash Sports
Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: Behind the Scenes of the Race's Biggest Events
See how brands like American Express, Red Bull, Hilton, and T-Mobile marked the occasion in Sin City.
Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix Track
Places
5 Things BizBash Sports Summit Attendees Should Do While in Washington, D.C.
We break down a few of the best sports events and activities to fill your free time.
Nationals Park's annual Christmas market, Enchant, returns Nov. 24 to Dec. 31. The immersive experience at the ballpark allows visitors to explore a 'village' of tiny storefronts, ice-skate on an ice-skating trail, marvel at twinkly lights, visit Santa, and more.
BizBash Sports
How the NFL Is Winning Over International Fans
The league touched down in London and Frankfurt for a series of international games this season. Here’s how it’s bringing the American pastime and sports culture to folks abroad.
The NFL hosted two regular-season games in Frankfurt as part of its International Series.
Most Popular
BizBash Sports
BizBash Sports Power Players 2023: 11 Sports Event Profs Creating Their Own Playbooks
Event Design & Decor
Peachy Keen Event Design Ideas Inspired by Pantone’s Color of the Year 2024
Event Production & Fabrication
BizBash's 20 Most-Liked Images on Instagram in 2023
North America
What's New in Event Venues: Neuroinclusive Practices, Virtual Concierges, Unique Rentals, and More
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Does Your Event Need a Gumball Machine? (The Answer Is Yes)
BizBash Sports
BizBash Sports Power Players 2023: Adolfo Romero
BizBash Sports
Q&A: Boston Celtics' VP of Corporate Events on Her 22-Year History with the Team
As the ball gets rolling on a new NBA season, BizBash chats with Tessa Caffrey about a career that would make many corporate event planners green with envy.
Caffrey, who started her journey with the organization as an intern, is responsible for more than 100 events per year.
BizBash Sports
See (Literal) Highlights From Red Bull's Freeride Mountain Biking Competition—Plus Its NYC Activation
Ahead of the Red Bull Rampage in Virgin, Utah, the energy drink brand had a few tricks up its sleeve for an activation in the Big Apple.
Bienvenido Aguado Alba front flips at the Red Bull Rampage. Riders of the competition are scored on difficulty level of the line, tricks and style, fluid and control, and altitude over the cliffs.
BizBash Sports
The Charlotte Hornets Built the NBA's First-Ever Virtual Fan Store
The Charlotte Hornets teamed up with metaverse and AI company MeetKai to launch a virtual storefront, allowing fans to shop for exclusive merchandise, interact with each other's avatars, and more.
The Hornets Virtual Fan Shop, an online replica of the team’s brick-and-mortar fan shop at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., launched on Oct. 9. It's accessible now via mobile devices, web browsers, or even VR headsets, no download required.
BizBash Sports
Big Brand on Campus: How Companies Are Engaging College Football Fans This Season
See how Bud Light, Visa, Barstool Sports, and others are tapping into the school spirit on game days.
'With our roots based in Birmingham, Ala., we know how popular game days can be in the South, so we decided to pop up at these community gatherings across our home region to drive brand awareness around where our brands can show up for their customers,' explained Shipt’s chief growth officer, Katie Stratton.
BizBash Sports
How Messi Mania in Miami Is Impacting Brand Events and Tourism
Adidas and Hard Rock Hotels International have both gotten in on the soccer GOAT’s Miami takeover.
Messi sponsor Adidas enlisted longtime event partner, Minneapolis-based Latitude, to design two retail pop-up shops—one in downtown Miami dubbed Fütopia and one on Lincoln Road. The latter featured this custom mural by artist Rigo Leon.
BizBash Sports
Q&A: How the US Open's Signature Grey Goose Cocktail Broke Sales Records in 2023
The Honey Deuce sold nearly half a million cocktails at this year's tournament—a 10% increase over 2022. Here, Grey Goose's VP of marketing dives into the brand's effective sales strategy.
Grey Goose's US Open Marketing Strategies
Page 1 of 6
Next Page