BizBash Sports Power Players 2023: 11 Sports Event Profs Creating Their Own Playbooks

It's no secret that the sports event marketing industry is poised for incredible growth—and so many key players are on the field today making it happen. To shine a spotlight (or stadium light) on those professionals, BizBash Sports unveils its inaugural list of Power Players, a group of standout sports event profs who are creating their own playbook when it comes to executing incredible fan experiences. These planners, entrepreneurs, marketing wizards, and leaders represent brands and teams like Adidas, the Kansas City Chiefs, and SoFi Stadium. There are also event profs making a name for up-and-coming organizations like Toss & Spin and RCX Sports.
Click through each profile below to learn how they got their start in sports event marketing, the career accomplishments they’re most proud of, their favorite moments in sports history, and more.
Adolfo Romero
Vice President of Event Programming, SoFi Stadium
Los Angeles
Amanda Brocato
Executive Vice President of Corporate Communications and Live Events, Rosenfield Media Group
Austin, Texas
Chris Clark
CEO and Founder, Toss & Spin
Chicago
Jaclyn Thomas
Vice President of Marketing, RCX Sports
Chicago
Keisha Wright
Senior Vice President of Partnerships and Purpose, THINK450/NBPA
New York
Lance Fensterman
CEO, Fanatics Events
New York
Lara Krug
CMO and Executive Vice President of Marketing, Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City, Mo.
Nikki Romolo
Vice President of Events, New York Mets
New York
Seth J. Bennett
CMO, Hornets Sports & Entertainment
Charlotte, N.C.
Tor Southard
Senior Director, Adidas Soccer North America
Portland, Ore.
Vince Thompson
Founder, Chairman, and CEO, MELT
Atlanta
About the "Power Players" process: Nominations were submitted by colleagues and peers through BizBash's website. They were then reviewed by our editors, and finalists were vetted before the final list was selected for publication. Job titles and responses reflect the honoree’s status as of publication date.