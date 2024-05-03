Take our latest survey for the chance to win a $250 gift card!
Are you tracking the right metrics for event marketing success? Share your thoughts and enter to win $250 Amazon gift card.

EA Sports Kicks It Up a Notch to Renovate Four Soccer Fields Around the World in One Month

The video game developer and Spanish football league LALIGA demonstrated their commitment to "grassroots football" by redesigning pitches located in Spain, South Africa, Mexico, and Singapore.

Sarah Kloepple
May 3, 2024
EA Sports and LALIGA recently worked with local governments to create safe, social spaces for young aspiring footballers to practice and develop their skills at revitalized pitches located in Málaga, Spain (pictured); Cape Town, South Africa; Jalisco, Mexico; and Singapore.
EA Sports and LALIGA recently worked with local governments to create safe, social spaces for young aspiring footballers to practice and develop their skills at revitalized pitches located in Málaga, Spain (pictured); Cape Town, South Africa; Jalisco, Mexico; and Singapore.
Photo: Courtesy of EA Sports

A recent project by video game developer EA Sports and Spanish football league LALIGA is a prime case study on how event marketing can be effective when you invest in community—and lean on local partners.

Earlier this year, EA Sports and LALIGA teamed up to revitalize four football pitches (aka soccer fields) around the world, in an initiative called FC Futures. The initiative is part of a commitment for the two organizations to invest in grassroots football through "product innovation, community investment, and partner initiatives across the foundations of football," according to a press release.

For FC Futures, EA Sports and LALIGA worked with local governments to create safe, social spaces for young aspiring footballers to practice and develop their skills at revitalized pitches located in Málaga, Spain; Cape Town, South Africa; Jalisco, Mexico; and Singapore.

Organizing four events across four countries in the span of one month was no easy feat, says EA Sports global events lead Sarah Simpson. It was "only achievable with the help of regional teams that assisted us in navigating local vendors and local artists and, most of all, building culturally relevant experiences."

The new pitches were revealed to their respective communities during special launch events, where more than 100 local children were in attendance. They even received training sessions with LALIGA ambassadors Fernando Morientes, Gaizka Mendieta, Miguel Torres, and Nasief Morris. EA Sports and LALIGA estimate that 65,000 residents spanning these four areas have been able to use the renovated facilities since they were unveiled in March.

The project involved close collaboration with local artists from each city: Play in Colors in Málaga, Tobyato in Singapore, Karabo Poppy in Cape Town, and Trasheer in Jalisco. Each pitch was brought back to life with colorful designs and symbols that nod to local culture.

"The unique thing about these four events was the truly global story we were able to tell upon completion," Simpson says, "showcasing just how important soccer (or football!) is in the lives of youth from Mexico to Singapore to South Africa. These are incredibly rewarding events to be a part of."

Keep scrolling to see the Future Pitches in action, plus more insights from Simpson...

Cancha de la Luz in Málaga, Spain, was transformed by Play in Colors. 'While we strived to localize each event as much as possible, [the pitches] still needed to have a consistent look, feel, and overall experience,' Simpson says. 'So, prior to kicking off with regional teams, we created a robust toolkit outlining key graphics, schedules, and swag ideas, as well as legal and security guidelines.'Cancha de la Luz in Málaga, Spain, was transformed by Play in Colors. "While we strived to localize each event as much as possible, [the pitches] still needed to have a consistent look, feel, and overall experience," Simpson says. "So, prior to kicking off with regional teams, we created a robust toolkit outlining key graphics, schedules, and swag ideas, as well as legal and security guidelines."Photo: Courtesy of EA Sports

Award-winning illustrator and street artist Karabo Poppy redesigned the look of Fives Futbol Clifton in Cape Town. Poppy told Cape Times that it's one of her biggest mural installations yet.Award-winning illustrator and street artist Karabo Poppy redesigned the look of Fives Futbol Clifton in Cape Town. Poppy told Cape Times that it's one of her biggest mural installations yet.Photo: Courtesy of EA Sports

Fives Futbol Clifton overlooks Clifton's coastline in Cape Town, South Africa.Fives Futbol Clifton overlooks Clifton's coastline in Cape Town, South Africa.Photo: Courtesy of EA Sports

The walls around this pitch in Jalisco's La Venta del Astillero neighborhood were repainted by Mexican artist Trasheer. Simpson says there were two pitches at risk of not being completed in time for the launch event due to unforeseen weather delays, forcing the artists to pause painting. 'We will definitely be adding in more buffer days on the next one,' she says.The walls around this pitch in Jalisco's La Venta del Astillero neighborhood were repainted by Mexican artist Trasheer. Simpson says there were two pitches at risk of not being completed in time for the launch event due to unforeseen weather delays, forcing the artists to pause painting. "We will definitely be adding in more buffer days on the next one," she says.Photo: Courtesy of EA Sports

This pitch within the Ang Mo Kio neighborhood in Cheng San, Singapore, was redesigned by artist Tobyato. 'Nine years ago, with a knee injury, design/art replaced soccer,' he wrote on Instagram. 'Nine years later, I designed and painted a soccer court with LALIGA. This football court is one of the rare times where my artwork documents an intersection point of my life.'This pitch within the Ang Mo Kio neighborhood in Cheng San, Singapore, was redesigned by artist Tobyato. "Nine years ago, with a knee injury, design/art replaced soccer," he wrote on Instagram. "Nine years later, I designed and painted a soccer court with LALIGA. This football court is one of the rare times where my artwork documents an intersection point of my life."Photo: Courtesy of EA Sports

Latest in Sports
This year marked the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby.
Sports
2024 Kentucky Derby: How the 150-Year-Old Event Stays Fresh with New Experiences and Partnerships
Produced by 160over90, the brand’s activation also included the Marriott Bonvoy House presented by Visa, where co-branded card members could redeem points to access a watch party.
Sports
2024 NFL Draft: See How Detroit Welcomed Football Fans with Community Pride
The Rise of Sports Travel: Why People Are Spending More on Sports, Plus How Destinations Capitalize on It
Sports
Why Fans Are Spending More on Sports Travel—and How Destinations Can Capitalize on It
Woman Start22 Boston M22
Sports
How Can Brand Partners Create Authentic Experiences at Sporting Events? Here’s What Industry Experts Had to Say
Related Stories
Manchester United kicked off a summer tour in the U.S. in July, with matches in New Jersey, San Diego, Houston, and Las Vegas.
Sports
How Marriott and Manchester United Scored Big for the Team's Return to the States
How NBC Sports & Premier League Hosted a Huge Fan Event Inside a Theme Park
Sports Events
How NBC Sports and Premier League Hosted a Huge Fan Event Inside a Theme Park
The Rise of Sports Travel: Why People Are Spending More on Sports, Plus How Destinations Capitalize on It
Sports
Why Fans Are Spending More on Sports Travel—and How Destinations Can Capitalize on It
Woman Start22 Boston M22
Sports
How Can Brand Partners Create Authentic Experiences at Sporting Events? Here’s What Industry Experts Had to Say
More in Sports
Sports
2024 Kentucky Derby: How the 150-Year-Old Event Stays Fresh with New Experiences and Partnerships
At this year’s Run for the Roses, Churchill Downs unveiled a new paddock area with premium spaces, plus brand partnerships with The Unwell Network, Ford, and Sports Illustrated.
This year marked the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby.
Sports
2024 NFL Draft: See How Detroit Welcomed Football Fans with Community Pride
The annual league event took over the city, setting an attendance record and offering locals and visitors alike plenty of interactive experiences to get them excited for the upcoming season.
Produced by 160over90, the brand’s activation also included the Marriott Bonvoy House presented by Visa, where co-branded card members could redeem points to access a watch party.
Sports
Why Fans Are Spending More on Sports Travel—and How Destinations Can Capitalize on It
A recent study revealed that nearly one-third of millennials and Gen Zers want to travel to a sporting event this year. It’s the perfect excuse for event profs to roll up their sleeves and think up experiences worthy of paying top dollar.
The Rise of Sports Travel: Why People Are Spending More on Sports, Plus How Destinations Capitalize on It
Sports
How Can Brand Partners Create Authentic Experiences at Sporting Events? Here’s What Industry Experts Had to Say
For this year’s Boston Marathon, new sponsor Bank of America added its logo to the medals, sparking runner outrage. Event profs weigh in on the controversy and explain how brands can activate in a genuine way.
Woman Start22 Boston M22
Sports
Team Spirit: 5 Tips for Hosting a Private Event at a Stadium or Arena
Looking to make a corporate get-together especially memorable? Tap a stadium or arena. We chat with two experts on how to do it right.
One quick tip: Ask a stadium/arena's private events team about outdoor rentals. Shuck Cancer New Orleans did just that for its event at the Caesars Superdome.
Sports
WrestleMania XL: Step Inside This Year’s New Fan Experience
For the 2024 event, WWE partnered with Fanatics Events to present WWE World at WrestleMania, a five-day event at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia.
According to the WWE, WrestleMania XL is “the most successful and highest-grossing event in company history,” with 145,298 in attendance at Lincoln Financial Field over two nights.
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
32 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Adidas, Red Bull, STARZ, and More
Sports
2024 Kentucky Derby: How the 150-Year-Old Event Stays Fresh with New Experiences and Partnerships
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
White House Correspondents’ Dinner 2024: Inside the Bevy of Bashes From Big-Name Media Brands
Event Production & Fabrication
How This Star-Studded 'Bluey' Party Gave Kids the Full Hollywood Premiere Experience
Event Design & Decor
Coachella 2024: 5 Steal-Worthy Event Design Trends From This Year's Festival
Sports
2024 NFL Draft: See How Detroit Welcomed Football Fans with Community Pride
Sports
Women's Final Four 2024: How Brands Helped Celebrate a Record-Breaking Season
See how companies like AT&T, Nissan, and Fierce Lab connected with Clevelanders at the end of a history-making season for women's college basketball.
Fans could partake in Drive the City, a dribbling activation that challenged participants to weave through street signs, barricades, buildings, inspirational messages, and the 2024 Nissan Rogue on their way to the basket.
Sports
Men’s Final Four Fan Fest 2024: See How Brands Stood Out Among All the Hoopla
Brands including Capital One, AT&T, and Wilson joined in on the madness in Phoenix with over-the-top activations and immersive experiences.
AT&T
Sports
10 Fun Ways Brands Have Courted Fans of All Ages at Sporting Events
At several recent tournaments and sporting events, brands like AT&T, Nickelodeon, American Express, and Netflix have leaned into kid-friendly events and activations.
In January 2023, Universal CityWalk in Orlando was home to a Premier League Mornings Live fan fest for two days, celebrating fans of world-class soccer. Throughout the event, more than 9,600 fans of all ages enjoyed eight massive LED screens for live match viewing, plus on-site consumer activations, talent meet-and-greets, player visits, free merchandise, and more. The Premier League fan fest events are purposely kept family-friendly, the organizers told BizBash—noting that several experiential offerings were particularly popular with younger fans, like photo ops with the Premier League club mascots and the Premier League trophy, EA Sports-sponsored gaming stations featuring FIFA 23, airbrush tattoos, and a football pitch sponsored by Nike (pictured). See more: How NBC Sports and Premier League Hosted a Huge Fan Event Inside a Theme Park
Sports
This Tech-Forward Morgan Stanley Activation Made Golf More Accessible to New Fans
At this weekend's Players Championship, the brand used AR, refreshed on-site experiences, and an expanded charitable initiative to connect with both old and new fans of the sport.
Morgan Stanley's Sponsorship at The Players Championship
Sponsored
Spring’s Event Playbook: Capitalizing on the Sports Calendar
Spring 2024 calls for a championship strategy: blend your corporate events with the fervor of the season’s leading sporting events.
1
Sports
Tips on Booking Sports-Related Speakers for Your Events
Want to enlist a star athlete to connect with a crowd? We asked industry experts for their insight on choosing the right team player.
Michael Phelps, Apolo Ohno, Venus Williams, and Allyson Felix appeared on a panel session discussing the impact of the Olympics with moderator Billie Jean King.
Page 1 of 8
Next Page