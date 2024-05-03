EA Sports and LALIGA recently worked with local governments to create safe, social spaces for young aspiring footballers to practice and develop their skills at revitalized pitches located in Málaga, Spain (pictured); Cape Town, South Africa; Jalisco, Mexico; and Singapore.

A recent project by video game developer EA Sports and Spanish football league LALIGA is a prime case study on how event marketing can be effective when you invest in community—and lean on local partners.

Earlier this year, EA Sports and LALIGA teamed up to revitalize four football pitches (aka soccer fields) around the world, in an initiative called FC Futures. The initiative is part of a commitment for the two organizations to invest in grassroots football through "product innovation, community investment, and partner initiatives across the foundations of football," according to a press release.

For FC Futures, EA Sports and LALIGA worked with local governments to create safe, social spaces for young aspiring footballers to practice and develop their skills at revitalized pitches located in Málaga, Spain; Cape Town, South Africa; Jalisco, Mexico; and Singapore.

Organizing four events across four countries in the span of one month was no easy feat, says EA Sports global events lead Sarah Simpson. It was "only achievable with the help of regional teams that assisted us in navigating local vendors and local artists and, most of all, building culturally relevant experiences."

The new pitches were revealed to their respective communities during special launch events, where more than 100 local children were in attendance. They even received training sessions with LALIGA ambassadors Fernando Morientes, Gaizka Mendieta, Miguel Torres, and Nasief Morris. EA Sports and LALIGA estimate that 65,000 residents spanning these four areas have been able to use the renovated facilities since they were unveiled in March.

The project involved close collaboration with local artists from each city: Play in Colors in Málaga, Tobyato in Singapore, Karabo Poppy in Cape Town, and Trasheer in Jalisco. Each pitch was brought back to life with colorful designs and symbols that nod to local culture.

"The unique thing about these four events was the truly global story we were able to tell upon completion," Simpson says, "showcasing just how important soccer (or football!) is in the lives of youth from Mexico to Singapore to South Africa. These are incredibly rewarding events to be a part of."

Keep scrolling to see the Future Pitches in action, plus more insights from Simpson...

