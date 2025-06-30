Industry Innovators 2025: Sephora

In November 2024, Sephora Canada launched Shimmer Studio by Sephora, a pop-up experience designed for concert attendees coinciding with Taylor Swift's concert dates in Toronto.

The beauty retailer continues to expand upon its consumer-facing events and activations, including its tentpole franchise, SEPHORiA, which moved to Atlanta last year and popped up in international cities like Milan for the first time earlier this year.

Photo: Clint Spaulding “After hosting successful events in New York and Los Angeles, we were thrilled to bring SEPHORiA to Atlanta this year, which allowed us the opportunity to connect with even more beauty enthusiasts in the Southeastern U.S.,” Kate Biancamano-Brown, senior director of event and experiential marketing at Sephora, told BizBash last year.

Photo: Regan Norton In April, Sephora flew 20 top beauty and hairstyle content creators from Burbank, Calif., to Napa Valley. Dubbed "Sephora Hairlines," the exclusive getaway, part of the brand's "Prep, Style & Refresh" campaign, included a trip on a branded private jet and a stay in a five-star Napa Valley resort. In addition to reskinning a private plane and transforming its hangar, a Sephora Hairlines pilot delivered branded vintage luggage bags packed with select haircare products to guests at their homes the week before they traveled.

Photo: Regan Norton During the short flight, Sephora Hairlines passengers were welcomed with custom in-seat kits featuring branded style tools and snacks. Once they landed in Napa Valley, guests were invited to get ready, choosing from a menu of flight-themed hairstyles. The next morning, guests took part in a yoga and sound bath meditation session.

Photo: Courtesy of Glow Recipe Last year, to mark its 10th anniversary, Glow Recipe teamed up with Sephora to host a bicoastal pop-up experience inspired by Seoul, South Korea’s iconic night markets. The events in L.A. and New York offered exclusive merchandise, sneak peeks of unreleased products, late-night snacks, and a slew of interactive experiences.