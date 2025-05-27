Industry Innovators 2025: Sarah Sebastian

The owner and creative director of Rose Gold Collective brings a boutique mindset to bold brand moments.

Claire Hoffman
May 27, 2025
Rose Gold Collective handled Don Q Rum's festival build at the Country Bay Music Festival in Miami.
Rose Gold Collective handled Don Q Rum's festival build at the Country Bay Music Festival in Miami.
Photo: Courtesy of Sarah Sebastian

Sarah SebastianPhoto: Courtesy of Sarah SebastianSarah Sebastian is the owner and creative director of Rose Gold Collective. Based in Miami, she's also a member of CHIEF and WBENC.

How she got her start: "I've worked in the event and experiential industry for over 20 years now, starting out in wine/spirits with field marketing roles. The industry always pushed creative collaborations and launches, which truly was experiential before the word was popularly used. After working on the agency side and internally, I launched Rose Gold Collective in 2017 offering an experiential approach to clients in all industries.

Today, even though Rose Gold Collective has a full-time team across the country, the Miami-based agency still has a bespoke, boutique agency approach to their clients' programs, putting in the extra touches that make every detail feel meaningful." The team created a custom wall for a Tatcha x Ulta influencer event in Miami Beach.The team created a custom wall for a Tatcha x Ulta influencer event in Miami Beach.Photo: Courtesy of Sarah Sebastian

What innovation means to her: "We look at innovation as a necessary baseline to continue to push ourselves creatively and to also stand out as an agency, but also for our clients to stand out among their peers and reach their goals. We take inspiration from many industries to cross-pollinate and share wins. Oftentimes, consistent design elements that are popular tend to be appreciated across verticals."

Memorable moments: "Events such as the Super Bowl, Aspen Food & Wine, and SXSW are rights of passage in the event industry that I have had the honor to work aside multiple years. I still feel lucky and excited when we get to get creative for a brand showing up in their biggest way for the year.

I get just as much joy designing an event for a small, first-to-launch brand where they are truly looking to make a splash and show their brand to the world. Having the opportunity to design an environment where a brand shows its personality still gives me creative butterflies." Sebastian and her team produced a Bingham's Bourbon launch event in Austin, Texas.Sebastian and her team produced a Bingham's Bourbon launch event in Austin, Texas.Photo: Courtesy of Sarah Sebastian

Her biggest hope for the future of experiential: "I have seen the industry transform so much and I truly believe there is room for everyone not only to succeed in this industry, but also all industries should integrate experiential into all of their events whether it be internal, external, holiday parties, or trade shows. This is no longer a nice to have but a necessary mindset in designing brand events and it’s not going anywhere."

What's next: "We are on full festival mode, from West Coast events like WEHO Pride to Barefoot Music Festival on the East Coast. Our summer is looking sunny!" This dreamy influencer event for Zoe strollers took place in Palm Beach, Fla.This dreamy influencer event for Zoe strollers took place in Palm Beach, Fla.Photo: Courtesy of Sarah Sebastian

Back to the full list

