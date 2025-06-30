Industry Innovators 2025: 10 Brands That Took Experiential Marketing to a Whole New Level

These companies broke through the noise with creative activations, events, and experiences that engaged attendees, fans, and consumers.

Michele Laufik
June 30, 2025
2025 Industry Innovators Article Image Brands

This feature is sponsored by BeEvents, creative evolutionaries who challenge the status quo to redefine the experience of live events. Whose 4D-brand solution flawlessly delivers highly impactful brand experiences that both stakeholders and guests love.

From streaming services to sports organizations, our annual list of innovative brands includes companies who are executing on experiential marketing concepts that stand out from the crowd and attract the attention of both consumers and industry peers. It includes mainstays like HBO Max, which continues to bring fans into their favorite shows with elaborate campaigns and events, along with newcomers such as the PGA Tour and the WNBA, both of which have harnessed the power of sports fans and partnerships this past year.

Keep scrolling to learn more about the 10 companies that have engaged event attendees and consumers with their experiential marketing firepower.

Chase
Complex
Google
HBO and HBO Max
Netflix
Peacock
PGA Tour
Sephora
WNBA
YouTube

Latest in Brands & Event Pros
YouTube hosted a Creator Collective event, followed by a 20th birthday celebration on Google Beach during Cannes Lions.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: YouTube
In November 2024, Sephora Canada launched Shimmer Studio by Sephora, a pop-up experience designed for concert attendees coinciding with Taylor Swift's concert dates in Toronto.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Sephora
At Dreamville Fest, concert attendees were able to visit the Chase Freedom Cashback Club, which included a bar, special giveaways, games, and photo printouts. Chase Freedom cardholders also received exclusive access to the viewing deck with a plus-one, along with other perks throughout the festival.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Chase
As the Official Fan Phone of the NBA and WNBA, Google Pixel returned to NBA All-Star Weekend this year with multiple interactive experiences. The Google Pixel House included photo moments, an open court, and other daytime and evening programming.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Google
