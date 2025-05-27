Industry Innovators 2025: 11 Experiential Experts Reinventing How We Experience Brands

Meet the boundary-pushers, rule-breakers, and big thinkers shaping the future of experiential marketing.

Claire Hoffman
May 27, 2025
2025 Industry Innovators Article Image Experiential2 B

The experiential producers on this year's Industry Innovators list all define "innovation" a little differently. Canva's Jimmy Knowles calls it "a state of creative restlessness." Creative Riff's Ryan Coan says, "It’s not just about being different; it’s about being better." And for MAS's Mia Choi, "It’s about being provocative, breaking rules, and burning down your last great idea to get to a new one."

One thing they all agree on? Innovation is a team sport. "It happens in the chaos of collaboration, in the group chat at 10 p.m., or on site when someone has a genius idea in the middle of an install. That’s the good stuff," says Crown & Conquer's Katie (Limle) Fiore.

Read on to meet our 2025 class of experiential-industry innovators—including how they got their start, the moments that shaped their careers, where they see the industry headed, and the bold projects they’re tackling next.

Ajith Krishnankutty

Vice President of Experiential Marketing, Capital Group

Dana Darley Daily

Senior Manager of Whiskey Portfolio Events, Heaven Hill Brands

Dwayne Guzman Barnett

Executive Vice President, 15|40

Jimmy Knowles

Global Head of Experiential Marketing, Canva

Katie (Limle) Fiore

Head of Production, Crown & Conquer

Mia Choi

Founder and President, MAS

Ryan Coan

Founder and CEO, Creative Riff

Sami Saaud

Founder and Chief Creative Officer, No Filter Creative

Sarah Sebastian

Owner and Creative Director, Rose Gold Collective

Tamara Francois and Adolfo Vasquez

Co-Founders, The XP Agency

Want to hear more from these innovators? Join us Aug. 25-27 in Miami at the inaugural BizBash Innovation Forum. Along with a panel of innovators from the past two years, this event will explore the biggest questions facing our industry—from education on event innovation and emerging technologies to experiential strategy, audience engagement, brand storytelling, ROI measurement, and everything in between. 

About the list:

Our Industry Innovators features are compiled by our editorial team using a variety of resources. (While our features may be sponsored by standout companies, to ensure our lists remain impartial, sponsors do not have the ability to review or curate any part themselves.) 

The idea is to go beyond the biggest names in the biz—though it has plenty of those too—and dig deep into the industry professionals who are using truly innovative thinking to push the boundaries of live experiences. If someone has previously been named a BizBash Innovator, they are not eligible for the list. Check out our full Industry Innovators Hall of Fame here!

