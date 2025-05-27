This feature is sponsored by Gladiator Productions, a new kind of production company igniting magic in the arena of live events, entertainment, and experience. We consistently partner with our clients by providing high-touch service through every step of the production process.

The experiential producers on this year's Industry Innovators list all define "innovation" a little differently. Canva's Jimmy Knowles calls it "a state of creative restlessness." Creative Riff's Ryan Coan says, "It’s not just about being different; it’s about being better." And for MAS's Mia Choi, "It’s about being provocative, breaking rules, and burning down your last great idea to get to a new one."

One thing they all agree on? Innovation is a team sport. "It happens in the chaos of collaboration, in the group chat at 10 p.m., or on site when someone has a genius idea in the middle of an install. That’s the good stuff," says Crown & Conquer's Katie (Limle) Fiore.

Read on to meet our 2025 class of experiential-industry innovators—including how they got their start, the moments that shaped their careers, where they see the industry headed, and the bold projects they’re tackling next.

Vice President of Experiential Marketing, Capital Group

Senior Manager of Whiskey Portfolio Events, Heaven Hill Brands

Executive Vice President, 15|40

Global Head of Experiential Marketing, Canva

Head of Production, Crown & Conquer

Founder and President, MAS

Founder and CEO, Creative Riff

Founder and Chief Creative Officer, No Filter Creative

Owner and Creative Director, Rose Gold Collective

Co-Founders, The XP Agency

About the list:

The idea is to go beyond the biggest names in the biz—though it has plenty of those too—and dig deep into the industry professionals who are using truly innovative thinking to push the boundaries of live experiences. If someone has previously been named a BizBash Innovator, they are not eligible for the list. Check out our full Industry Innovators Hall of Fame here!