Industry Innovators 2025: YouTube

From signature conferences to activations at major events, the video platform always has its creator community top of mind.

Michele Laufik
June 30, 2025
Held at Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall in May, the 20th anniversary-themed YouTube Brandcast was hosted by popular creator Brittany Broski. A massive outdoor tent hosted a red-carpet preshow, live second stage broadcast segments, and an after-party. The event culminated with a 20-minute set from Lady Gaga.
Photo: Andrew Federman

What to Know

As YouTube marks its 20th anniversary this year, it’s reaching more eyeballs than ever. 

In fact, in his annual letter to the community, CEO Neal Mohan wrote: “For more and more people, watching TV means watching YouTube. Viewers are watching, on average, over one billion hours of YouTube content on TVs daily, and TV is now the primary device for YouTube viewing in the U.S.” The platform is also experimenting with a new feature called Watch With, which enables creators to provide live commentary and real-time reactions to games and events. 

With this growth has come the expansion of its consumer-facing activations at tentpole events like SXSW and Coachella. 

YouTube hosted a dreamy, desert-inspired compound within Coachella's backstage artists' area. The front of the activation space featured a sprawling lounge, equipped with fruity popsicles and cold eucalyptus towels to help visitors beat the heat, while the YouTube Multiview livestreamed onstage performances in real time.

At this year’s Coachella, YouTube hosted a dreamy, desert-inspired compound within the festival’s backstage artists' area. The front of the activation space featured a sprawling lounge, equipped with fruity popsicles and cold eucalyptus towels to help visitors beat the heat, while the YouTube Multiview livestreamed onstage performances in real time. The rear of the activation featured two private creator content studios, where Coachella artists and YouTube creators showed up to shoot videos, post content, and glam out in a photo booth. 

The rear of the activation featured two private creator content studios, where Coachella artists and YouTube creators showed up to shoot videos, post content, and glam out in a photo booth.

The company’s annual Made On YouTube event, which was held at Pier 57 in New York City in September 2024, feaured top creators including AdamW, Adrian Bliss, Haley Pham, HopeScope, Joe Ando, Patricia Bright, and Tommyinnit. During the event, YouTube unveiled a range of updates, including AI video generation tools, AI-generated advice for creators via YouTube Studio, channel Communities, “Hype” to showcase emerging creators, and more. 

Patricia Bright, Tom 'TommyInnit' Simons, and Adam 'AdamW' Waheed spoke onstage at Made on YouTube in September 2024.Patricia Bright, Tom "TommyInnit" Simons, and Adam "AdamW" Waheed spoke onstage at Made on YouTube in September 2024.Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Made on YouTube 2024The Latest

At this year’s Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, the YouTube Creators HQ Space, located at the Lions Creator Rooftop at the Palais, offered various activities for attendees. Visitors could meet with the YouTube team, participate in channel check-ins, and try out new features like YouTube Shorts' Dream Screen AI tool. Additionally, YouTube hosted a Creator Collective event, followed by a 20th birthday celebration on Google Beach.

YouTube and Variety teamed up to host the inaugural Variety Podcasting Brunch at Austin Proper Hotel during SXSW. The brunch was headlined by a podcast live taping and panel with Sean Evans (host of Hot Ones) and others.YouTube and Variety teamed up to host the inaugural Variety Podcasting Brunch at Austin Proper Hotel during SXSW. The brunch was headlined by a podcast live taping and panel with Sean Evans (host of Hot Ones) and others.Photo: Mat Hayward/Variety via Getty Images

At this year's SXSW, the YouTube Destination Center at the Austin Convention Center helped guests refuel with coffee and cookies and recharge their devices while YouTube creator videos played across paneled screens. Attendees could also snap a fan pic inside a Hot Ones-inspired photo booth.At this year's SXSW, the YouTube Destination Center at the Austin Convention Center helped guests refuel with coffee and cookies and recharge their devices while YouTube creator videos played across paneled screens. Attendees could also snap a fan pic inside a Hot Ones-inspired photo booth.Photo: Courtesy of YouTube

