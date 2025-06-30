Industry Innovators 2025: YouTube

Held at Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall in May, the 20th anniversary-themed YouTube Brandcast was hosted by popular creator Brittany Broski. A massive outdoor tent hosted a red-carpet preshow, live second stage broadcast segments, and an after-party. The event culminated with a 20-minute set from Lady Gaga.

In fact, in his annual letter to the community, CEO Neal Mohan wrote : “For more and more people, watching TV means watching YouTube. Viewers are watching, on average, over one billion hours of YouTube content on TVs daily, and TV is now the primary device for YouTube viewing in the U.S.” The platform is also experimenting with a new feature called Watch With, which enables creators to provide live commentary and real-time reactions to games and events.

With this growth has come the expansion of its consumer-facing activations at tentpole events like SXSW and Coachella.

Photo: Courtesy of Good Sense & Co. At this year’s Coachella, YouTube hosted a dreamy, desert-inspired compound within the festival’s backstage artists' area. The front of the activation space featured a sprawling lounge, equipped with fruity popsicles and cold eucalyptus towels to help visitors beat the heat, while the YouTube Multiview livestreamed onstage performances in real time. The rear of the activation featured two private creator content studios, where Coachella artists and YouTube creators showed up to shoot videos, post content, and glam out in a photo booth.

Photo: Courtesy of Good Sense & Co. The company’s annual Made On YouTube event, which was held at Pier 57 in New York City in September 2024, feaured top creators including AdamW, Adrian Bliss, Haley Pham, HopeScope, Joe Ando, Patricia Bright, and Tommyinnit. During the event, YouTube unveiled a range of updates, including AI video generation tools, AI-generated advice for creators via YouTube Studio, channel Communities, “Hype” to showcase emerging creators, and more.