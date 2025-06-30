Industry Innovators 2025: HBO and HBO Max

The Warner Bros. Discovery properties continue to produce immersive experiences that extend the lives of their shows.

Michele Laufik
June 30, 2025
Earlier this month, HBO Max marked the debut of the Roland-Garros tennis tournament on the streamer in the U.S. by debuting “Le Petit Court' in Venice, Calif. The Roland-Garros-inspired pickleball experience recreated the tournament’s signature red clay court. On opening day of the experience, Hacks cast members Paul W. Downs and Robby Hoffman faced off against The Pitt’s Katherine LaNasa and Shawn Hatosy in a pickleball showdown. In addition to the celebrity match, guests were invited to take lessons with professional pickle ballers in partnership with Pickle Pop, stream the tournament in a dedicated lounge, join in on photo moments, and more.
Photo: David Jon Photography

Streaming service HBO Max, formerly known as Max, is a returning favorite to BizBash's Industry Innovators list, having made appearances in 2022 and 2023. This year it’s sharing the spotlight with its sister channel HBO, as both platforms have produced creative pop-ups, activations, and large-scale campaigns to promote their slate of shows including The Penguin, White Lotus, and And Just Like That...

Warner Bros. Discovery plans to split into two public companies by next year, separating into a streaming and studios company, which will include premium network HBO and streaming service HBO Max, and a global networks company, which will include CNN, TNT Sports, and Discovery. It was also recently announced at its Upfronts presentation that Max will be rebranded back to HBO Max this summer.

The two-week takeover for The Penguin series included the rollout of “Gotham Goods” trucks that were stocked with free themed gear for fans.The two-week takeover for The Penguin series included the rollout of “Gotham Goods” trucks that were stocked with free themed gear for fans.Photo: Courtesy of MATTE ProjectsMost Innovative Experiences

In September 2024, HBO promoted its original limited series The Penguin with an extensive campaign that took over the streets of Gotham, aka New York City.  The two-week takeover included the rollout of “Gotham Goods” trucks that were stocked with free Penguin-themed gear for fans as well as a stop at The Feast of San Gennaro, where fans could snag Gotham-inspired street food. 

“From taking over Gotham-named businesses to partnering with iconic NYC cultural events, brands, restaurants, influencers, and more, our campaign is designed to pay homage to the fabric of the city. As The Penguin, aka Oz Cobb, is seeking to take over Gotham, it only made sense for our marketing campaign to do the same,” Alex Diamond, vice president of originals marketing at HBO Max and HBO, told BizBash last year.

The anthology series The White Lotus kicked off its third season by transforming two Paramount Studios soundstages for the premiere event.The anthology series The White Lotus kicked off its third season by transforming two Paramount Studios soundstages for the premiere event.Photo: David Jon PhotographyAnother hit, the anthology series The White Lotus kicked off its third season earlier this year by transforming two Paramount Studios soundstages for the premiere event. Guests entered through a 40-foot-long walkway adorned with tropical plants native to Thailand, while live cooking on hot grills filled the air with the aroma of authentic Thai cuisine. The iconic Paramount Studios entrance sign was also changed to say, “The White Lotus Resort & Spa”—a first for the studios.

HBO Max also celebrated the season finale with The White Lotus at Four Seasons, Presented by American Express wellness retreat. The multiday experience allowed fans to experience a luxe stay similar to those pictured on the show with curated dining, wellness treatments, custom cocktails, immersive photo moments, a full moon party, and a special live screening of the finale.

To celebrate the season three premiere of the HBO Max series And Just Like That…, the streaming service and Saks Fifth Avenue unveiled a series of immersive, tech-forward window displays at the Saks Fifth Avenue New York flagship store. The seven dedicated windows offered a visually captivating tribute to the series' characters and iconic moments including Carrie’s blue Manolo Blahnik heels composed entirely out of NYC coffee cups and Carrie’s wedding dress rebuilt with MetroCards and newspapers.To celebrate the season three premiere of the HBO Max series And Just Like That…, the streaming service and Saks Fifth Avenue unveiled a series of immersive, tech-forward window displays at the Saks Fifth Avenue New York flagship store. The seven dedicated windows offered a visually captivating tribute to the series' characters and iconic moments including Carrie’s blue Manolo Blahnik heels composed entirely out of NYC coffee cups and Carrie’s wedding dress rebuilt with MetroCards and newspapers.Photo: Courtesy of HBO MaxCultural Clout

“One of the joys of working on And Just Like That… is finding ways to bring the show’s fan-favorite moments into the real world,” Dana Flax, vice president of originals marketing at HBO and HBO Max, stated in a press release about a recent pop-up activation for the show. “Seeing fan-favorite Anthony’s vision of hot bread, and even hotter men, come to life through the Hot Fellas bakery pop-up has been so much fun. It felt like a treat in more ways than one, and a natural way to give fans a taste of a story they love.”

Earlier this month, HBO turned the fictional bakery, Hot Fellas, from And Just Like That… into a real-life activation. The two-day pop-up turned the cheeky storyline—where Anthony Marentino launches a bread delivery business staffed by “hot fellas”—into an experiential moment. Fans were able to enjoy fresh pastries and coffee and take home merch.Earlier this month, HBO turned the fictional bakery, Hot Fellas, from And Just Like That… into a real-life activation. The two-day pop-up turned the cheeky storyline—where Anthony Marentino launches a bread delivery business staffed by “hot fellas”—into an experiential moment. Fans were able to enjoy fresh pastries and coffee and take home merch.Photo: Kursza

A 16-foot-wide lotus chandelier served as the focal point for The White Lotus premiere event.A 16-foot-wide lotus chandelier served as the focal point for The White Lotus premiere event.Photo: David Jon Photography
 

'The umbrella ceiling was a visual highlight and one of our favorite design elements,' said UNBOXED GROUP's Kyle Absolom. 'It featured over 600 white umbrellas, backlit to create a soft glow in that area.'
Event Design & Decor
See Inside HBO's Stunning 'The White Lotus' Premiere Event
In celebration of the premiere of the series on Max, T Brand Studio, the content studio within New York Times Advertising, transformed the newspaper's cover wrap into Gotham’s fictional hometown tabloid, the Gotham Gazette.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Gangster's Paradise: See How HBO’s ‘The Penguin’ Took Over New York City
