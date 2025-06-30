Industry Innovators 2025: HBO and HBO Max

Earlier this month, HBO Max marked the debut of the Roland-Garros tennis tournament on the streamer in the U.S. by debuting “Le Petit Court" in Venice, Calif. The Roland-Garros-inspired pickleball experience recreated the tournament’s signature red clay court. On opening day of the experience, Hacks cast members Paul W. Downs and Robby Hoffman faced off against The Pitt ’s Katherine LaNasa and Shawn Hatosy in a pickleball showdown. In addition to the celebrity match, guests were invited to take lessons with professional pickle ballers in partnership with Pickle Pop, stream the tournament in a dedicated lounge, join in on photo moments, and more.

This feature is sponsored by BeEvents, creative evolutionaries who challenge the status quo to redefine the experience of live events. Whose 4D-brand solution flawlessly delivers highly impactful brand experiences that both stakeholders and guests love.

What to Know

Streaming service HBO Max, formerly known as Max, is a returning favorite to BizBash's Industry Innovators list, having made appearances in 2022 and 2023. This year it’s sharing the spotlight with its sister channel HBO, as both platforms have produced creative pop-ups, activations, and large-scale campaigns to promote their slate of shows including The Penguin, White Lotus, and And Just Like That...

ICYMI

Warner Bros. Discovery plans to split into two public companies by next year, separating into a streaming and studios company, which will include premium network HBO and streaming service HBO Max, and a global networks company, which will include CNN, TNT Sports, and Discovery. It was also recently announced at its Upfronts presentation that Max will be rebranded back to HBO Max this summer.

Photo: Courtesy of MATTE Projects Most Innovative Experiences

In September 2024, HBO promoted its original limited series The Penguin with an extensive campaign that took over the streets of Gotham, aka New York City. The two-week takeover included the rollout of “Gotham Goods” trucks that were stocked with free Penguin-themed gear for fans as well as a stop at The Feast of San Gennaro, where fans could snag Gotham-inspired street food.

“From taking over Gotham-named businesses to partnering with iconic NYC cultural events, brands, restaurants, influencers, and more, our campaign is designed to pay homage to the fabric of the city. As The Penguin, aka Oz Cobb, is seeking to take over Gotham, it only made sense for our marketing campaign to do the same,” Alex Diamond, vice president of originals marketing at HBO Max and HBO, told BizBash last year.

Photo: David Jon Photography Another hit, the anthology series The White Lotus kicked off its third season earlier this year by transforming two Paramount Studios soundstages for the premiere event. Guests entered through a 40-foot-long walkway adorned with tropical plants native to Thailand, while live cooking on hot grills filled the air with the aroma of authentic Thai cuisine. The iconic Paramount Studios entrance sign was also changed to say, “The White Lotus Resort & Spa”—a first for the studios.

HBO Max also celebrated the season finale with The White Lotus at Four Seasons, Presented by American Express wellness retreat. The multiday experience allowed fans to experience a luxe stay similar to those pictured on the show with curated dining, wellness treatments, custom cocktails, immersive photo moments, a full moon party, and a special live screening of the finale.

Photo: Courtesy of HBO Max Cultural Clout

“One of the joys of working on And Just Like That… is finding ways to bring the show’s fan-favorite moments into the real world,” Dana Flax, vice president of originals marketing at HBO and HBO Max, stated in a press release about a recent pop-up activation for the show. “Seeing fan-favorite Anthony’s vision of hot bread, and even hotter men, come to life through the Hot Fellas bakery pop-up has been so much fun. It felt like a treat in more ways than one, and a natural way to give fans a taste of a story they love.”

Photo: Kursza