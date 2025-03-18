Unlock AV Success! Free Webinar—March 20.
Unlock AV Success on March 20 with a FREE Webinar featuring Walmart, J.B. Hunt, and More.
Register Now!

See Inside HBO's Stunning 'The White Lotus' Premiere Event

HBO and UNBOXED GROUP transformed a Hollywood soundstage into a lush Thai resort for the HBO series' highly anticipated season three premiere.

Claire Hoffman
March 18, 2025
'The umbrella ceiling was a visual highlight and one of our favorite design elements,' said UNBOXED GROUP's Kyle Absolom. 'It featured over 600 white umbrellas, backlit to create a soft glow in that area.'
"The umbrella ceiling was a visual highlight and one of our favorite design elements," said UNBOXED GROUP's Kyle Absolom. "It featured over 600 white umbrellas, backlit to create a soft glow in that area."
Photo: David Jon Photography

LOS ANGELES—HBO’s hit anthology series The White Lotus, which kicked off its third season on Feb. 16, is pure eye candy: In addition to laugh-out-loud performances from star-studded casts, the satirical black comedy transports viewers to breathtaking fictional resorts in Hawaii, Italy, and—this season—Thailand.

So for last month’s season three premiere, you better believe the teams pulled out all the stops, transforming two Paramount Studios soundstages into a stunning space that rivaled the beauty of a White Lotus property. The event was designed and produced by UNBOXED GROUP.The event was designed and produced by UNBOXED GROUP.Photo: David Jon Photography

“Our design inspiration was rooted in thorough research of The White Lotus series, [creator] Mike White's creative vision, and the stunning beauty of Thailand,” explained Kyle Absolom, founder and creative director of UNBOXED GROUP, which designed and produced the event.

“We drew significant inspiration from the Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui [where the show is set], integrating its design elements and the surrounding tropical landscape into our event by emphasizing native plants, trees, and natural features,” he continued. “Our collaboration with HBO was exceptional; they are fantastic partners who provided invaluable insights, allowing us to push creative boundaries and craft something truly fresh and exciting.” A wood-planked floor replaced the typical carpet. The event drew cast members including Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, and Jason Isaacs.A wood-planked floor replaced the typical carpet. The event drew cast members including Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, and Jason Isaacs.Photo: David Jon PhotographyOther attendees included Lisa, the Thai singer from the K-pop group Blackpink, who made her acting debut in season three.Other attendees included Lisa, the Thai singer from the K-pop group Blackpink, who made her acting debut in season three.Photo: Courtesy of UNBOXED GROUP

The team worked to create an immersive experience and seamless flow from beginning to end—starting with a first-of-its-kind rebranding of the iconic Paramount Studios entrance sign, which was changed to say “The White Lotus Resort & Spa.”

Thailand-inspired details furthered the sense of immersion. Guests entered through a 40-foot-long walkway adorned with tropical plants native to Thailand, and live cooking on hot grills filled the air with the aroma of authentic Thai cuisine. “Before the screening, we showcased a film featuring an authentic Thai Nora dance performance, collaborating with local dancers to set a beautiful tone for the event,” Absolom added.

One of UNBOXED GROUP’s primary concerns was properly honoring and respecting Thailand, its people, and its culture. “To ensure we showcased Thailand appropriately, we collaborated with Thai cultural consultant Supeena Adler, who provided invaluable guidance and worked closely with our team throughout the process,” he said. 'One standout feature was the 40-foot-long walkway adorned with tropical plants native to Thailand,' said Absolom. 'We enhanced the atmosphere with sounds of the jungle, like birds and monkeys, engaging the guests' senses.'"One standout feature was the 40-foot-long walkway adorned with tropical plants native to Thailand," said Absolom. "We enhanced the atmosphere with sounds of the jungle, like birds and monkeys, engaging the guests' senses."Photo: David Jon PhotographyA 16-foot-wide lotus chandelier 'created a focal point that left guests in awe,' he said.A 16-foot-wide lotus chandelier "created a focal point that left guests in awe," he said.Photo: David Jon PhotographyThe Paramount Theatre was rebranded “White Lotus Resort & Spa” for the event. 'It was a first in Paramount's history to be rebranded,' pointed out Absolom.The Paramount Theatre was rebranded “White Lotus Resort & Spa” for the event. "It was a first in Paramount's history to be rebranded," pointed out Absolom.Photo: Courtesy of UNBOXED GROUP

Other decor highlights included a 16-foot-wide lotus chandelier hanging over the central bar, and a striking ceiling installation made from umbrellas. “It featured over 600 white umbrellas, backlit to create a soft glow in that area,” said Absolom. “This stunning installation defined our Thai food bazaar, which highlighted several local Thai restaurants.” 

HBO initially planned to bring in chef Justin Pichetrungsi from Anajak Thai Cuisine to provide Thai dishes—but in the wake of LA’s recent wildfires, the brand also wanted to support businesses that had been directly impacted. “We aimed to find ways to uplift our fellow Angelenos,” explained Absolom. “Copper Key led the charge and collaborated with three additional restaurants: Cholada Thai Beach Cuisine in Malibu, Miya Thai in Altadena, and Thai Vegan III in Pacific Palisades. It was a collective effort that turned out beautifully.” Festive cocktails also helped immerse guests in the feel of a luxury resort.Festive cocktails also helped immerse guests in the feel of a luxury resort.Photo: David Jon PhotographyUNBOXED GROUP collaborated with Thai cultural consultant Supeena Adler to ensure the event felt respectful and authentic.UNBOXED GROUP collaborated with Thai cultural consultant Supeena Adler to ensure the event felt respectful and authentic.Photo: David Jon Photography

Speaking of collective effort, Absolom notes that the event required a team of 250 to pull off. “Our experienced team and partners, including designers, fabricators, lighting, flooring, and floral experts, worked in unison to bring this vision to life,” he said, noting that the project required 25 delivery trucks and a three-day load-in. “Organizing an event of this scale requires extreme organization, flexibility, and the ability to make quick decisions on the fly … but with the support of HBO and Paramount, we successfully transformed Stage 1 & 2 into a lush, tropical, five-star resort." Portrait Studio@djeneba aduayom"We also created a portrait studio for all the talent engulfing them in this magical mysterious Thai jungle," said Absolom. (Pictured: actress Leslie Bibb, who stars in season 3.)Photo: Djeneba Aduayom171545HBO White Lotus Season3@David Jon Photography273A1914(2)Absolom notes that the event required a team of 250 professionals to pull off.Photo: David Jon Photography

Latest in Event Design & Decor
It's no secret that glam stations are prevalent at music festivals. At Coachella 2024, Pinterest activated with a fashion and beauty experience called Manifest Station, produced by MKG. Inside, fans could get glowy beauty looks created by celebrity makeup artists from trend-inspired menus built through collaborative boards on Pinterest. Popular options included bold, colorful graphic liners; gemstones; pearls; and metallic stickers. See more: Coachella 2024: Here's What You Missed From This Year's Coolest Parties and Brand Activations
Event Design & Decor
10 Glam Stations That Stole the Spotlight at Events
Governors Ball
Event Design & Decor
Oscars 2025: Steal-Worthy Event Design Highlights From Hollywood's Biggest Week
Guests at the viewing party enjoyed a seated meal under a canopy of lush leaves. Avenge Creative worked with vendors including Unmatched Lighting, Jackson Shrub Supply, Event Carpet Pros Inc., GifCube, Town & Country Event Rentals, and Stitch. See more: Golden Globes 2025: See Inside the Award Show, Plus How the Wildfires Are Affecting Other Hollywood Events
Event Design & Decor
17 Stunning (and Unique) Ways Events Have Immersed Guests in Nature
Casamigos returned as the exclusive tequila partner with its giant ice luge and ski lodge-inspired activation.
Event Design & Decor
Chill Out: These Ski Resort-Inspired Events and Activations Are Snow Much Fun
Related Stories
Guests at the viewing party enjoyed a seated meal under a canopy of lush leaves. Avenge Creative worked with vendors including Unmatched Lighting, Jackson Shrub Supply, Event Carpet Pros Inc., GifCube, Town & Country Event Rentals, and Stitch. See more: Golden Globes 2025: See Inside the Award Show, Plus How the Wildfires Are Affecting Other Hollywood Events
Event Design & Decor
17 Stunning (and Unique) Ways Events Have Immersed Guests in Nature
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Absolom Kyle
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Kyle Absolom
For the after-party, Event Eleven built three 30-foot pagodas and hung 300 lanterns from the ceiling. They also brought in a 20-foot-tall bonsai tree and a variety of 30-foot red maples, along with other greenery and foliage. '[It all] helped create the organic atmosphere and helped transport guests into a gardenlike room,' said Schubert.
Event Production & Fabrication
How This Jaw-Dropping Event Design Transported Guests Into the World of FX's Latest Series
Eddie Zaratsian created lush red and yellow floral designs inside the dinner tent.
Social Events
This Lavish Chinese New Year Party Was Packed With Decor and Floral Inspiration
More in Event Design & Decor
Event Design & Decor
10 Glam Stations That Stole the Spotlight at Events
Instead of a free water bottle or notebook, these activations send guests home with a glow-up.
It's no secret that glam stations are prevalent at music festivals. At Coachella 2024, Pinterest activated with a fashion and beauty experience called Manifest Station, produced by MKG. Inside, fans could get glowy beauty looks created by celebrity makeup artists from trend-inspired menus built through collaborative boards on Pinterest. Popular options included bold, colorful graphic liners; gemstones; pearls; and metallic stickers. See more: Coachella 2024: Here's What You Missed From This Year's Coolest Parties and Brand Activations
Event Design & Decor
Oscars 2025: Steal-Worthy Event Design Highlights From Hollywood's Biggest Week
Luxe neutral tones and structural elements reigned supreme in this year's event design, popping up at star-studded bashes from Vanity Fair, Universal, Searchlight, ESSENCE, and more.
Governors Ball
Event Design & Decor
17 Stunning (and Unique) Ways Events Have Immersed Guests in Nature
These innovative event designs used natural settings and elements to transport guests to breathtakingly beautiful environments—both indoors and out.
Guests at the viewing party enjoyed a seated meal under a canopy of lush leaves. Avenge Creative worked with vendors including Unmatched Lighting, Jackson Shrub Supply, Event Carpet Pros Inc., GifCube, Town & Country Event Rentals, and Stitch. See more: Golden Globes 2025: See Inside the Award Show, Plus How the Wildfires Are Affecting Other Hollywood Events
Event Design & Decor
Chill Out: These Ski Resort-Inspired Events and Activations Are Snow Much Fun
‘Tis the season for winter gatherings filled with cozy decor and activities that transport attendees to the mountain slopes.
Casamigos returned as the exclusive tequila partner with its giant ice luge and ski lodge-inspired activation.
Event Design & Decor
How This Lavish 50th Anniversary Event Impressed a Seen-It-All Crowd of Philanthropists
The Segerstrom Center for the Arts’ milestone fundraiser raised a record-breaking $19.2 million through glamorous decor, creative catering, and a 90-minute medley from the one and only Elton John.
The glamorous gathering took place on Dec. 6, featuring design, production, and fabrication by AKJOHNSTON Group. The event, the performing arts center's signature fundraiser, honored all the former chairs from the past 50 years.
Event Design & Decor
Golden Globes 2025: See Inside the Award Show, Plus How the Wildfires Are Affecting Other Hollywood Events
Just two days before deadly wildfires broke out in Los Angeles, the entertainment industry gathered for the 82nd Golden Globes. Here's a behind-the-scenes look at some of the weekend's biggest events.
Universal's Post-Show Party
Most Popular
Trade Shows
15 Attention-Grabbing Booths From Natural Products Expo West 2025
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Top 5 Ways Event Profs Measure the Success of Pop-Up Activations
Programming & Entertainment
How a Tragic Loss Led to This Groundbreaking Event Safety Initiative
Global
What's New in Event Venues: Unique Wellness Initiatives, New Sustainability Tools, and More
Florals
11 Futuristic Floral Designs From the 2025 Philadelphia Flower Show
Gifts & Swag
What's Working Now in Event Swag?
Event Design & Decor
What It's Like Designing and Producing the White House's Holiday Decor
Each year, the White House taps a variety of creative and design firms to execute its highly anticipated holiday look. One of this year's companies—creative agency BMF—takes us behind the scenes.
The Grand Foyer of the White House, pictured on Dec. 1, 2024.
Event Design & Decor
Event Design Ideas Inspired by Pantone’s Color of the Year 2025
Here’s how to incorporate Mocha Mousse into your events in the new year—from linens to seating to even florals.
Japanese-crafted, New York-based Ultrafabrics has teamed up with Pantone for the third year to share its expertise through a series of interactive events, exclusive color palettes, and color customization across its range.
Event Design & Decor
See How City Harvest Attendees Stepped Into an ‘80s-Era Music Video
The organization’s annual BID event featured plenty of nods to the decade including lots of neon, Rubik's Cubes, and rad performances.
“We always think about On the Move Entertainment’s musical performances first, so we naturally gravitated to a focus on music videos and musical artists of the time,' Boroff said about the evening's entertainment.
Event Design & Decor
Top 7 Corporate Holiday Party Trends of 2024
Event industry pros share their insight on what’s popular (and what's not) this festive season.
“There’s a strong focus on creating immersive experiences that feel nostalgic but with a playful, kitschy edge—think vintage Christmas aesthetics enhanced with unexpected elements like retro cocktail bars or midcentury-inspired decor,” 15|40 Productions' Gillian Deeds said.
Event Design & Decor
This Elegant 'Real Housewives' Event Used Over 2,200 Apples as Decor
Bravo’s lavish pop-up event brought a glamorous apple orchard to life, offering fans immersive content capture moments, chic decor, and cocktails fit for the Housewives.
The team aimed to merge the natural beauty of the orchard with the luxurious RHONY aesthetic, incorporating red velvet lounges, gold and mirrored tables, and glamorous bars. 'Lots of people commented how they felt like they were walking into a real orchard and how beautiful the space looked,' Skonieczny said. 'I heard quite a few comments on how it was one of the most incredible transformations they have seen at the Chelsea Factory.'
Event Design & Decor
Bright Ideas: 15 Fresh Ways to Use Candles in Event Design
Candles have long been a staple in event decor, but creative uses can elevate the mood and atmosphere in unexpected ways. Here’s how to make a big impact with this timeless element.
At Netflix’s Emmys after-party earlier this month, candles were more than just decor—they were a bold statement that set the tone for an unforgettable night. The event was produced and designed by Gold Sky Productions with an 'Underground Opulence' concept, featuring a design that embraced the industrial brick and concrete building while layering in luxurious materials like velvet, marble, silks, and satins. A showstopping element? An arrival moment featuring 1,800 flickering candles, a classical pianist playing pop hits at a grand piano, and a 7-foot gold N inlaid with over 300 candles. See more: Emmy Awards 2024: Jaw-Dropping Event Designs From Netflix, HBO | Max, Disney, and More
Page 1 of 270
Next Page