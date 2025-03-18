"The umbrella ceiling was a visual highlight and one of our favorite design elements," said UNBOXED GROUP's Kyle Absolom. "It featured over 600 white umbrellas, backlit to create a soft glow in that area."

LOS ANGELES—HBO’s hit anthology series The White Lotus, which kicked off its third season on Feb. 16, is pure eye candy: In addition to laugh-out-loud performances from star-studded casts, the satirical black comedy transports viewers to breathtaking fictional resorts in Hawaii, Italy, and—this season—Thailand.

So for last month’s season three premiere, you better believe the teams pulled out all the stops, transforming two Paramount Studios soundstages into a stunning space that rivaled the beauty of a White Lotus property. Photo: David Jon Photography

“Our design inspiration was rooted in thorough research of The White Lotus series, [creator] Mike White's creative vision, and the stunning beauty of Thailand,” explained Kyle Absolom, founder and creative director of UNBOXED GROUP, which designed and produced the event.

“We drew significant inspiration from the Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui [where the show is set], integrating its design elements and the surrounding tropical landscape into our event by emphasizing native plants, trees, and natural features,” he continued. “Our collaboration with HBO was exceptional; they are fantastic partners who provided invaluable insights, allowing us to push creative boundaries and craft something truly fresh and exciting.” Photo: David Jon Photography Photo: Courtesy of UNBOXED GROUP

The team worked to create an immersive experience and seamless flow from beginning to end—starting with a first-of-its-kind rebranding of the iconic Paramount Studios entrance sign, which was changed to say “The White Lotus Resort & Spa.”

Thailand-inspired details furthered the sense of immersion. Guests entered through a 40-foot-long walkway adorned with tropical plants native to Thailand, and live cooking on hot grills filled the air with the aroma of authentic Thai cuisine. “Before the screening, we showcased a film featuring an authentic Thai Nora dance performance, collaborating with local dancers to set a beautiful tone for the event,” Absolom added.

One of UNBOXED GROUP’s primary concerns was properly honoring and respecting Thailand, its people, and its culture. “To ensure we showcased Thailand appropriately, we collaborated with Thai cultural consultant Supeena Adler, who provided invaluable guidance and worked closely with our team throughout the process,” he said. Photo: David Jon Photography Photo: David Jon Photography Photo: Courtesy of UNBOXED GROUP

Other decor highlights included a 16-foot-wide lotus chandelier hanging over the central bar, and a striking ceiling installation made from umbrellas. “It featured over 600 white umbrellas, backlit to create a soft glow in that area,” said Absolom. “This stunning installation defined our Thai food bazaar, which highlighted several local Thai restaurants.”

HBO initially planned to bring in chef Justin Pichetrungsi from Anajak Thai Cuisine to provide Thai dishes—but in the wake of LA’s recent wildfires, the brand also wanted to support businesses that had been directly impacted. “We aimed to find ways to uplift our fellow Angelenos,” explained Absolom. “Copper Key led the charge and collaborated with three additional restaurants: Cholada Thai Beach Cuisine in Malibu, Miya Thai in Altadena, and Thai Vegan III in Pacific Palisades. It was a collective effort that turned out beautifully.” Photo: David Jon Photography Photo: David Jon Photography

Speaking of collective effort, Absolom notes that the event required a team of 250 to pull off. “Our experienced team and partners, including designers, fabricators, lighting, flooring, and floral experts, worked in unison to bring this vision to life,” he said, noting that the project required 25 delivery trucks and a three-day load-in. “Organizing an event of this scale requires extreme organization, flexibility, and the ability to make quick decisions on the fly … but with the support of HBO and Paramount, we successfully transformed Stage 1 & 2 into a lush, tropical, five-star resort." Photo: Djeneba Aduayom Photo: David Jon Photography