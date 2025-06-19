LOS ANGELES—On June 7, two days before the 25th annual BET Awards were held at the Peacock Theater, the network hosted a smaller—but no less star-studded—celebration at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills. The occasion? BET's milestone 45th anniversary, and the chance to gather longtime supporters, music industry icons, and network executives for a night of reflection and revelry.

“The vision for the 45th anniversary dinner was to create a sophisticated and celebratory atmosphere that honored BET’s remarkable history while looking to the future,” said Natasha Bryson, the vice president of special events for BET, a Paramount Global company. “With the ‘45 & Forward’ theme, we aimed to evoke a sense of nostalgia and pride among guests, showcasing the impact of BET over the years.” Photo: Sha Simms

The evening welcomed approximately 480 guests, including BET Networks co-founder Bob Johnson along with Tyler Perry, LeToya Luckett, and Tamar Braxton. A performance lineup featured both emerging artists and longtime icons who have made their mark on Black music and culture, including Adam Blackstone, Aiyana-Lee, Busta Rhymes, Muni Long, Y.G. Marley, Lucky Daye, and 803 Fresh.

With the performances, “We aimed to honor the diverse genres that BET has championed, making our selections reflect the evolution of the music industry and BET's pivotal role within it, ensuring a truly memorable experience that resonated with our audience,” Natasha explained. Photo: Sha Simms

Photo: Sha Simms To further reflect the theme of legacy meets modernity, the event's aesthetic paired luxurious materials—velvet drapery, gold accents, vogue candles, and polished gold accents—with a rich color palette of burgundy, gold, black, and deep jewel tones. “The design aesthetic was a blend of modern elegance and classic charm,” Bryson noted. “This combination helped narrate BET's story while establishing a stunning backdrop for the evening.”

That sense of storytelling extended to the programming and decor. A sizzle reel on open-circuit screens showcased pivotal artists and moments from the network’s history, including video montages highlighting key moments and milestones. “The decor subtly celebrated pivotal artists and programming that have defined BET, such as iconic music videos and award-winning shows, creating an immersive experience for our guests,” Bryson said. Photo: Sha Simms

The anniversary dinner also served as a carefully planned bridge into the week’s main event: the BET Awards. “Recognizing that this dinner was the precursor to the 25th BET Awards played a significant role in shaping our approach,” she explained. “It allowed us to create a seamless transition from celebrating the legacy of BET to anticipating the excitement of the awards. We intertwined elements that highlighted past achievements while also building buzz for the upcoming event.” Photo: Sha Simms

Of course, producing such an A-list event wasn’t without its challenges. “One of the biggest hurdles was sourcing rentals locally, as multiple competing events were taking place in LA that weekend, leading to high demand,” Bryson said. “Additionally, due to venue availability, we had to load in on the day of the event.”

Her solution? Precise planning, open communication, and a roster of trusted vendor partners. “Flexibility and teamwork were essential in overcoming these challenges,” she explained. That team included event design and planning from HerKreations and Simply Ellie LLC—"their dedication and creativity were crucial to the success of the event,” Bryson said—along with logistics and red carpet setup from The Kreate Group, florals by Rogue & Fox, set and stage design by Oda Creative, and printed elements from Gold Image Printing. Photo: Sha Simms

Despite the compressed load-in timeline, the dinner was a success. “One of my favorite moments was seeing guests dancing with smiles on their faces during the performances,” Bryson remembered. “I’m incredibly proud of how well the event succeeded in honoring BET’s legacy while fostering an atmosphere of joy and connection among guests.”