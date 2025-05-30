Why Guests Wore Sneakers to This Black-Tie Gala

At the California Science Center’s 26th annual Discovery Ball, attendees enjoyed Dodger Dogs, danced on a basketball court, and raised paddles—or foam fingers—for a good cause.

Claire Hoffman
May 30, 2025
The gala took place on April 26, with a sports-centric design and production from the museum's internal events team.
The gala took place on April 26, with a sports-centric design and production from the museum's internal events team.
Photo: Dina Douglass/Andrena Photography

LOS ANGELES—Black-tie met game day at the California Science Center’s 26th annual Discovery Ball. The star-studded gala—with a "sneakers optional" dress code—welcomed 600 guests and raised more than $1.6 million to support the center’s educational programming and exhibitions, which serve 1.7 million visitors and more than 16,000 students, families, and teachers annually.

This year’s theme? A spirited celebration of "Game On! Science, Sports & Play," the center’s latest exhibition. Developed with support from the Walter Family Foundation, Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation, and LA84 Foundation, Game On! takes visitors inside the physics, biology, and innovation behind sports and play. Guests at the Discovery Ball got an exclusive first look, along with a chance to meet some of the mentor athletes featured in the exhibition, including legendary performer Debbie Allen, Olympian Rachel Garcia, and more. The blue carpet arrivals area featured custom carpeting printed with the “Game On!” logo provided by Primo XL, plus a sporty fabricated step-and-repeat by Happy Times Event Co.—embellished with sculpted floral arrangements by CJ Matsumoto & Sons that incorporated sports equipment.The blue carpet arrivals area featured custom carpeting printed with the “Game On!” logo provided by Primo XL, plus a sporty fabricated step-and-repeat by Happy Times Event Co.—embellished with sculpted floral arrangements by CJ Matsumoto & Sons that incorporated sports equipment.Photo: Dina Douglass/Andrena Photography

Christina Sion, the museum’s vice president of food and event services, said she was immediately inspired by the exhibit’s theme. For the event, "We channeled the luxe way the sports industry provides hospitality to their players and top VIPs, and wanted to deliver that same level of service and style to our gala guests," she explained. "Our goal was to ensure that every guest felt like an MVP."

That spirit was front and center from the moment guests hit the “blue carpet.” The cocktail reception channeled a high-energy fan fest with playful nods to LA sports culture—think “Blue Heaven” margaritas, iconic Dodger Dogs, and surprise cameos by the Dodgers’ mascot and Sam the Eagle from the 1984 Olympics. On display were pieces of sports history, including the 1984 Olympic torch and the Dodgers’ 2024 World Series Commissioner’s Trophy. During cocktail hour, guests enjoyed ballpark-inspired tray-passed hors d’oeuvres served by the Good Gracious! Events waitstaff, who were dressed as referees carrying stadium-style concessionaire’s trays.During cocktail hour, guests enjoyed ballpark-inspired tray-passed hors d’oeuvres served by the Good Gracious! Events waitstaff, who were dressed as referees carrying stadium-style concessionaire’s trays.Photo: Dina Douglass/Andrena PhotographyBar partner Flair Project’s bartenders sported Nike-supplied “Team USA” outfits while pouring “Blue Heaven” margaritas and “Buzzer Beater” bourbon sours under a truss canopy reminiscent of a sports bar. Multiple big-screen TVs featured iconic sports reels provided by the center's lead exhibit sponsors, the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation and LA84.Bar partner Flair Project’s bartenders sported Nike-supplied “Team USA” outfits while pouring “Blue Heaven” margaritas and “Buzzer Beater” bourbon sours under a truss canopy reminiscent of a sports bar. Multiple big-screen TVs featured iconic sports reels provided by the center's lead exhibit sponsors, the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation and LA84.Photo: Dina Douglass/Andrena PhotographyOther food options during cocktail hour included Dodger Dogs (the popular hot dogs served at Dodger Stadium) and a hot gourmet pretzels and beer stand.Other food options during cocktail hour included Dodger Dogs (the popular hot dogs served at Dodger Stadium) and a hot gourmet pretzels and beer stand.Photo: Dina Douglass/Andrena Photography'Another fun component was working with Happy Times Event Co. to custom-fabricate two lounge backdrop vignettes—one decked out with sports equipment and iconic mementos from our exhibit partners, LA84, the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation, and Nike—and the other styled to resemble an imagined 'Owner’s Lounge' complete with Chesterfield couches and fun displays,' said Sion."Another fun component was working with Happy Times Event Co. to custom-fabricate two lounge backdrop vignettes—one decked out with sports equipment and iconic mementos from our exhibit partners, LA84, the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation, and Nike—and the other styled to resemble an imagined 'Owner’s Lounge' complete with Chesterfield couches and fun displays," said Sion.Photo: Dina Douglass/Andrena PhotographyOther fun on-theme details included baseball bats incorporated into floral displays.Other fun on-theme details included baseball bats incorporated into floral displays.Photo: Dina Douglass/Andrena Photography'A challenge we faced when designing the flow of this year’s event was that we wanted to start the festivities by immediately directing gala guests to preview the new exhibit—but bouncing basketballs and soccer balls would not mix well with stemware!' said Sion. 'Feeling compelled to offer some hospitality at arrivals, we proposed a playful nod to 'soccer moms' whose game-day snacks regularly included Capri-Suns, by developing a 'spill-proof' arrival cocktail.' The result, created with Flair Project, was a grown-up version of a Capri-Sun, with alcoholic and nonalcoholic cocktails served in a reusable neon blue drink flask donated by Vapur."A challenge we faced when designing the flow of this year’s event was that we wanted to start the festivities by immediately directing gala guests to preview the new exhibit—but bouncing basketballs and soccer balls would not mix well with stemware!" said Sion. "Feeling compelled to offer some hospitality at arrivals, we proposed a playful nod to 'soccer moms' whose game-day snacks regularly included Capri-Suns, by developing a 'spill-proof' arrival cocktail." The result, created with Flair Project, was a grown-up version of a Capri-Sun, with alcoholic and nonalcoholic cocktails served in a reusable neon blue drink flask donated by Vapur.Photo: Dina Douglass/Andrena Photography

As dusk fell, the Divas and Drummers of Compton—alums of America’s Got Talent—led a high-octane procession to the dinner tent. "Drummers played guests into the tent with a cadence reminiscent of a classic HBCU drumline," said Sion. "The sparkly-attired drill team amped up the excitement with a customized 'Let’s go, game on!' cheer while also performing a high-energy mix of choreography and tumbling routines as flag girls waved vibrant flags rallying guests to follow their lead." 'The high-energy procession set the tone for a dynamic evening, blending game-day sports spirit with gala sophistication,' said Sion."The high-energy procession set the tone for a dynamic evening, blending game-day sports spirit with gala sophistication," said Sion.Photo: Dina Douglass/Andrena Photography

Inside, the custom-built tent had been transformed into a miniature sports arena, an idea Sion says came from the team's desire to maintain the elegance and sophistication of a black-tie gala while also fully immersing guests in a high-energy, sports-themed environment. "We wanted attendees to feel like they were VIPs dining on the 50-yard line or courtside at a championship game," she explained.

Tables were set up on a green turf surrounding a basketball court-inspired dance floor. Other details included a functional jumbotron-style statement decor piece and an LED podium that flashed “player's cards” for each of the speakers, complete with their name, photo and “stats.” "Speakers were asked to preselect their own 'walk-on music' that helped usher them to the stage like true pros!" added Sion. In the main tent, dinner tables were set up on a green turf surrounding a basketball court-inspired dance floor.In the main tent, dinner tables were set up on a green turf surrounding a basketball court-inspired dance floor.Photo: Dina Douglass/Andrena PhotographySome of the tables were built to resemble basketball nets. 'They included actual basketballs with a glass top that diners could see while eating,' said Sion. 'It took a clever addition of a gold spandex covering to mask the table hardware to make it elegant and all come together.'Some of the tables were built to resemble basketball nets. "They included actual basketballs with a glass top that diners could see while eating," said Sion. "It took a clever addition of a gold spandex covering to mask the table hardware to make it elegant and all come together."Photo: Dina Douglass/Andrena Photography

The menu, created by Good Gracious! Events, brought a gourmet twist to stadium staples. Tables swapped florals for tiered seafood towers on wooden lazy Susans, heaped with gold-dusted crab claws, oysters, and prawns. An elevated steakhouse dinner followed, with ribeyes and a parade of favorite sides served family style. For dessert? Individual bottles of Champagne paired with a custom “Game On!”-branded chocolate ball filled with rich mousse and gourmet Cracker Jack. "Envisioning how the industry would entertain sports teams’ owners led us to the idea of creating an elevated steakhouse dinner," noted Sion. During the salad course, the lazy Susans featured elegant, tiered seafood towers, complete with edible gold-dusted crab claws, oysters on the half shell, and jumbo prawns. For the main course, the towers were replaced by “Everyone’s Favorite Steakhouse Sides,” which were served family style.During the salad course, the lazy Susans featured elegant, tiered seafood towers, complete with edible gold-dusted crab claws, oysters on the half shell, and jumbo prawns. For the main course, the towers were replaced by “Everyone’s Favorite Steakhouse Sides,” which were served family style.Photo: Dina Douglass/Andrena Photography'Every guest received a branded foam finger, doubling as an auction paddle or simply a playful way to cheer from the sidelines,' said Sion."Every guest received a branded foam finger, doubling as an auction paddle or simply a playful way to cheer from the sidelines," said Sion.Photo: Dina Douglass/Andrena Photography

A standout performance from the Debbie Allen Dance Academy brought even more star power to the program, followed by a “7th Inning Stretch” that led into a spirited fundraising auction. Guests raised stadium-style foam fingers in place of paddles, bidding on experiences including a behind-the-scenes tour of Nike’s LeBron James Innovation Center and the chance to throw the first pitch at a Dodgers home game.

The celebration wrapped up on a basketball court-themed dance floor, with DJ Kara spinning the soundtrack. As they departed, guests received swag bags filled with sporty keepsakes including a Freddie Freeman bobblehead. 'Our halftime entertainment was provided by the incredibly talented Debbie Allen Dance Academy DADA Ensemble, choreographed by AuDrya Clayton,' said Sion. 'Their dynamic piece, 'Move,' energized the crowd and paid homage to the movement section of the exhibition.'"Our halftime entertainment was provided by the incredibly talented Debbie Allen Dance Academy DADA Ensemble, choreographed by AuDrya Clayton," said Sion. "Their dynamic piece, 'Move,' energized the crowd and paid homage to the movement section of the exhibition."Photo: Leroy Hamilton'One of our favorite parts of the exhibit is a Dodgers tribute mural painted on site by artist Gustavo Zermeño Jr.,' she added. 'Gustavo generously gave us his approval to photograph the mural and project it on the exterior of the 'Game On!' gallery for guests to enjoy as they left the event. Gustavo plussed the experience by arriving to the gala in a cherry-condition Dodger Blue 1960 Impala, similar to the car featured in his mural, which became a popular photo op with guests.'"One of our favorite parts of the exhibit is a Dodgers tribute mural painted on site by artist Gustavo Zermeño Jr.," she added. "Gustavo generously gave us his approval to photograph the mural and project it on the exterior of the 'Game On!' gallery for guests to enjoy as they left the event. Gustavo plussed the experience by arriving to the gala in a cherry-condition Dodger Blue 1960 Impala, similar to the car featured in his mural, which became a popular photo op with guests."Photo: Dina Douglass/Andrena PhotographyThe event had a black-tie dress code—but bow ties and sneakers were optional. (Pictured: Gala guests inside the new exhibition.)The event had a black-tie dress code—but bow ties and sneakers were optional. (Pictured: Gala guests inside the new exhibition.)Photo: Courtesy of the California Science Center

VENDORS

American Alliance Security Andrena Photography | Artists Creating Entertainment Avalon Tent & Party Backdrops Beautiful CJ Matsumoto & Sons Cloth Connection Command Performance Catering Debbie Allen Dance Academy Divas & Drummers of Compton | DJ Kara LA LLC Everpark Inc. Flair Project Flipside Event Cleaning Services | Good Gracious! Events | Happy Times Event Co. i five design | Images by Lighting Imperial Fencing J&M Events Entertainment Leroy Hamilton/Photography by Hamilton Marina Graphic Center Inc. MTB Event Rentals NE Conaway Peanuts PhotoBohemia Primo XL Event Flooring Specialists  Republic National Distributing Company Special Events Contractors The Benefit Auctioneers Town and Country Event Rentals Trio Entertainment Services Group

Latest in Event Design & Decor
Enso Creative
Event Design & Decor
8 Steal-Worthy Event Ideas BizBash Spotted on Instagram
Projection mapping helped immerse guests into the theme.
Event Design & Decor
‘Feathers Galore’: Step Inside the Colorful Carnaval Ambiance of City Harvest’s Annual Gala
While officially buying the building before the gala was always the goal, event planner Sam Palmer was careful to ensure the gathering would be successful even if the timing didn’t work out. “We had a million different plans, because quite frankly, a million details needed to go right for that to happen,' he said. 'Our leadership and board worked very, very hard to get us across the finish line, and it was a beautiful moment.”
Event Design & Decor
This Historic Theater Turned a 100-Year Milestone Into a One-of-a-Kind Gala
Blue hues covered everything from the menus to decorative textiles to pingpong tabletops.
Event Design & Decor
See Inside This Year’s Bright Blue Public Art Fund Party
Related Stories
Inside the California Science Center's 2023 Discovery Ball
Event Production & Fabrication
How This Gala Celebrated Both Ancient and Modern-Day Cultures in Authentic Ways
Inside the California Science Center's Discovery Ball 2022
Event Production & Fabrication
Why This Long-Running Gala Shook Up Its Format This Year
Staffing outfits also tied into the theme. 'Taking our cue from [Sawaya], we looked at fashion that pulled inspiration from Dutch painter Piet Mondrian,' explained the museum's Christina Sion. 'We worked with Artists Creating Entertainment to create costumes for a dozen performers mirroring the Mondrian Collection, designed by French fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent in 1965—but with a cheeky, creative twist. These human LEGO 'mini-figures' provided key guest engagement roles at the event, as well as fun photo ops throughout the cocktail party.'
Event Design & Decor
How This Annual Gala Used Eclectic Decor to Keep Things Fresh
Dinner took place in the museum’s Samuel Oschin Pavilion, which houses the space shuttle Endeavour.
Event Design & Decor
See a Black-Tie Take on a Dog Theme
More in Event Design & Decor
Event Design & Decor
8 Steal-Worthy Event Ideas BizBash Spotted on Instagram
Take a peek at Instagram photos full of wow-worthy event ideas to serve as inspiration for your next gathering.
Enso Creative
Event Design & Decor
‘Feathers Galore’: Step Inside the Colorful Carnaval Ambiance of City Harvest’s Annual Gala
The NYC food rescue organization hosted its yearly fundraising event, which featured a vibrant tropical theme inspired by lively cultural celebrations.
Projection mapping helped immerse guests into the theme.
Event Design & Decor
This Historic Theater Turned a 100-Year Milestone Into a One-of-a-Kind Gala
The Pasadena Playhouse celebrated its centennial with a bold, unconventional gala featuring immersive projection mapping and a surprise escrow announcement—all while shattering fundraising records.
While officially buying the building before the gala was always the goal, event planner Sam Palmer was careful to ensure the gathering would be successful even if the timing didn’t work out. “We had a million different plans, because quite frankly, a million details needed to go right for that to happen,' he said. 'Our leadership and board worked very, very hard to get us across the finish line, and it was a beautiful moment.”
Event Design & Decor
See Inside This Year’s Bright Blue Public Art Fund Party
The annual spring benefit maintained its playful energy with pingpong tables and ice cream bars.
Blue hues covered everything from the menus to decorative textiles to pingpong tabletops.
Event Design & Decor
Renowned Event Designer David Stark Breaks Down His Creative Process
What inspires one of the industry’s most creative minds? The chief creative officer of David Stark Design and Production walks us through the design rules he actually follows—and the ones he ignores.
For a Kiehl’s event, Stark turned larger-than-life calendula products into striking art pieces, which were overflowing with flowers as a nod to the brand's natural ingredients.
Event Design & Decor
12 Desert-Inspired Event Ideas From This Skincare Brand's Dreamy Influencer Trip
Native whisked 15 beauty editors to an Arizona resort to test how moisturizing its new products really are.
The welcome dinner took place at a communal table flecked with decor in desert-inspired hues. The Valley handled furniture rentals, while Let’s Bash provided tabletop rentals.
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
50 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From TOMS Shoes, Mattel, Barstool Sports, and More
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Brands Are Backing Out of This Year's Pride Events—But Some Are Stepping Up
Food Trends
Event Profs Share the Catering Moments They’ll Never Forget
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See How Keebler (And Its Elves) Created Some Experiential Marketing Magic
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Ajith Krishnankutty
Event Production & Fabrication
Robin Hood's 2025 Benefit Gala Had the Home Field Advantage—How a Sports Theme Helped Raise $72 Million
Event Design & Decor
See Inside HBO's Stunning 'The White Lotus' Premiere Event
HBO and UNBOXED GROUP transformed a Hollywood soundstage into a lush Thai resort for the HBO series' highly anticipated season three premiere.
'The umbrella ceiling was a visual highlight and one of our favorite design elements,' said UNBOXED GROUP's Kyle Absolom. 'It featured over 600 white umbrellas, backlit to create a soft glow in that area.'
Event Design & Decor
10 Glam Stations That Stole the Spotlight at Events
Instead of a free water bottle or notebook, these activations send guests home with a glow-up.
It's no secret that glam stations are prevalent at music festivals. At Coachella 2024, Pinterest activated with a fashion and beauty experience called Manifest Station, produced by MKG. Inside, fans could get glowy beauty looks created by celebrity makeup artists from trend-inspired menus built through collaborative boards on Pinterest. Popular options included bold, colorful graphic liners; gemstones; pearls; and metallic stickers. See more: Coachella 2024: Here's What You Missed From This Year's Coolest Parties and Brand Activations
Event Design & Decor
Oscars 2025: Steal-Worthy Event Design Highlights From Hollywood's Biggest Week
Luxe neutral tones and structural elements reigned supreme in this year's event design, popping up at star-studded bashes from Vanity Fair, Universal, Searchlight, ESSENCE, and more.
Governors Ball
Event Design & Decor
17 Stunning (and Unique) Ways Events Have Immersed Guests in Nature
These innovative event designs used natural settings and elements to transport guests to breathtakingly beautiful environments—both indoors and out.
Guests at the viewing party enjoyed a seated meal under a canopy of lush leaves. Avenge Creative worked with vendors including Unmatched Lighting, Jackson Shrub Supply, Event Carpet Pros Inc., GifCube, Town & Country Event Rentals, and Stitch. See more: Golden Globes 2025: See Inside the Award Show, Plus How the Wildfires Are Affecting Other Hollywood Events
Event Design & Decor
Chill Out: These Ski Resort-Inspired Events and Activations Are Snow Much Fun
‘Tis the season for winter gatherings filled with cozy decor and activities that transport attendees to the mountain slopes.
Casamigos returned as the exclusive tequila partner with its giant ice luge and ski lodge-inspired activation.
Event Design & Decor
How This Lavish 50th Anniversary Event Impressed a Seen-It-All Crowd of Philanthropists
The Segerstrom Center for the Arts’ milestone fundraiser raised a record-breaking $19.2 million through glamorous decor, creative catering, and a 90-minute medley from the one and only Elton John.
The glamorous gathering took place on Dec. 6, featuring design, production, and fabrication by AKJOHNSTON Group. The event, the performing arts center's signature fundraiser, honored all the former chairs from the past 50 years.
Page 1 of 271
Next Page