The gala took place on April 26, with a sports-centric design and production from the museum's internal events team.

LOS ANGELES—Black-tie met game day at the California Science Center’s 26th annual Discovery Ball. The star-studded gala—with a "sneakers optional" dress code—welcomed 600 guests and raised more than $1.6 million to support the center’s educational programming and exhibitions, which serve 1.7 million visitors and more than 16,000 students, families, and teachers annually.

This year’s theme? A spirited celebration of "Game On! Science, Sports & Play," the center’s latest exhibition. Developed with support from the Walter Family Foundation, Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation, and LA84 Foundation, Game On! takes visitors inside the physics, biology, and innovation behind sports and play. Guests at the Discovery Ball got an exclusive first look, along with a chance to meet some of the mentor athletes featured in the exhibition, including legendary performer Debbie Allen, Olympian Rachel Garcia, and more. Photo: Dina Douglass/Andrena Photography

Christina Sion, the museum’s vice president of food and event services, said she was immediately inspired by the exhibit’s theme. For the event, "We channeled the luxe way the sports industry provides hospitality to their players and top VIPs, and wanted to deliver that same level of service and style to our gala guests," she explained. "Our goal was to ensure that every guest felt like an MVP."

That spirit was front and center from the moment guests hit the “blue carpet.” The cocktail reception channeled a high-energy fan fest with playful nods to LA sports culture—think “Blue Heaven” margaritas, iconic Dodger Dogs, and surprise cameos by the Dodgers’ mascot and Sam the Eagle from the 1984 Olympics. On display were pieces of sports history, including the 1984 Olympic torch and the Dodgers’ 2024 World Series Commissioner’s Trophy. Photo: Dina Douglass/Andrena Photography Photo: Dina Douglass/Andrena Photography Photo: Dina Douglass/Andrena Photography Photo: Dina Douglass/Andrena Photography Photo: Dina Douglass/Andrena Photography Photo: Dina Douglass/Andrena Photography

As dusk fell, the Divas and Drummers of Compton—alums of America’s Got Talent—led a high-octane procession to the dinner tent. "Drummers played guests into the tent with a cadence reminiscent of a classic HBCU drumline," said Sion. "The sparkly-attired drill team amped up the excitement with a customized 'Let’s go, game on!' cheer while also performing a high-energy mix of choreography and tumbling routines as flag girls waved vibrant flags rallying guests to follow their lead." Photo: Dina Douglass/Andrena Photography

Inside, the custom-built tent had been transformed into a miniature sports arena, an idea Sion says came from the team's desire to maintain the elegance and sophistication of a black-tie gala while also fully immersing guests in a high-energy, sports-themed environment. "We wanted attendees to feel like they were VIPs dining on the 50-yard line or courtside at a championship game," she explained.

Tables were set up on a green turf surrounding a basketball court-inspired dance floor. Other details included a functional jumbotron-style statement decor piece and an LED podium that flashed “player's cards” for each of the speakers, complete with their name, photo and “stats.” "Speakers were asked to preselect their own 'walk-on music' that helped usher them to the stage like true pros!" added Sion. Photo: Dina Douglass/Andrena Photography Photo: Dina Douglass/Andrena Photography

The menu, created by Good Gracious! Events, brought a gourmet twist to stadium staples. Tables swapped florals for tiered seafood towers on wooden lazy Susans, heaped with gold-dusted crab claws, oysters, and prawns. An elevated steakhouse dinner followed, with ribeyes and a parade of favorite sides served family style. For dessert? Individual bottles of Champagne paired with a custom “Game On!”-branded chocolate ball filled with rich mousse and gourmet Cracker Jack. "Envisioning how the industry would entertain sports teams’ owners led us to the idea of creating an elevated steakhouse dinner," noted Sion. Photo: Dina Douglass/Andrena Photography Photo: Dina Douglass/Andrena Photography

A standout performance from the Debbie Allen Dance Academy brought even more star power to the program, followed by a “7th Inning Stretch” that led into a spirited fundraising auction. Guests raised stadium-style foam fingers in place of paddles, bidding on experiences including a behind-the-scenes tour of Nike’s LeBron James Innovation Center and the chance to throw the first pitch at a Dodgers home game.

The celebration wrapped up on a basketball court-themed dance floor, with DJ Kara spinning the soundtrack. As they departed, guests received swag bags filled with sporty keepsakes including a Freddie Freeman bobblehead. Photo: Leroy Hamilton Photo: Dina Douglass/Andrena Photography Photo: Courtesy of the California Science Center