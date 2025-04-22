For a Kiehl’s event, Stark turned larger-than-life calendula products into striking art pieces, which were overflowing with flowers as a nod to the brand's natural ingredients.

Photo: Smilebooth David Stark is a renowned event producer, designer, and author, as well the founder and chief creative officer of David Stark Design and Production in New York. Starting out as a painter before moving into floral design, he has been a leader and innovator in the event industry for more than 30 years. Keep up with him on Instagram at @david_stark_design—and keep reading for insights into his creative process.

1. Be aware of trends—then throw what you’ve learned out the window.



Our only rule is that we have no rules. The minute that we establish a rule is the minute we want to break it! Of course, we’re aware of trends—it’s part of our job to have an ear to the pavement and be a cultural connector for our clients—but we don’t set out to follow or create them. We set out to make art, and to find cutting-edge solutions that innovatively solve problems for our clients. If, in the process, we create a trend, well, that’s a nice surprise, but it’s not our goal.

2. All inspiration starts with the clients’ goals.

While wild creativity fuels our work, everything begins with understanding our clients’ goals. Our projects are meticulously aligned with their ambitions, dreams, and boundaries. This foundational insight forms the bedrock upon which we sculpt ideas that don't just meet expectations but exceed them. Our role as partners is not simply about endorsing ideas we personally love—it’s not about taste; it's about identifying and championing the right creative solutions for specific opportunities.

Photo: Susie Montagna

3. Use materials to tell a story through your events.



One of our distinctive design philosophies often revolves around storytelling through the use of materials—and that often means choosing the unconventional to narrate compelling tales. Take, for instance, our work for the Robin Hood Benefit, where we once created an installation made from 10,000 MetroCards that were later donated. In addition to being memorable, it effectively told a story about how Robin Hood was helping New Yorkers get back to work in the wake of the pandemic.

Whether it's flowers or everyday items like MetroCards, paint swatches, or sporting equipment, each design element is selected to strengthen the story we want to convey. If it doesn’t enhance the narrative, it doesn’t make the cut. Photo: Courtesy of Robin Hood

4. Budget should not be the first thing your attendees think about.



I never want guests to walk into our spaces and say, “Look how much money they spent!” I want them to walk in and say, “Wow, that's cool. That’s really an extension of who this brand or organization is. I understand their message.”

Sometimes, that means less is more. Take lighting, for example. I often think, “How can we pull back? How can things be the color that they actually are? How can we use lighting to create an effect rather than change what something is?” It’s often about doing more with less, focusing on authenticity and meaningful impact rather than extravagance.

5. Embrace the unexpected.

We live in a world where everyone has been everywhere and done everything. My team doesn’t sit around and think, “What will be our surprise-and-delight moment?” But we do lean into the art of the unexpected, and that’s often our starting point. This philosophy keeps our work fresh and exciting, ensuring that both we and our clients are continually inspired by new ideas.

Photo: Susie Montagna

6. Always be on the lookout for inspiration.



Everything we do is very art-driven. My days as a painter are always with me, and I feel very blessed to have cultivated a team of artists, producers, designers, strategists, and craftspeople who share a like-minded interest in coming up with new ways to do things.

Sure, I look for inspiration on places like Instagram and Pinterest—but the real magic comes from seeing art or theater in person; from hearing music in person; from going on a hike or to a botanical garden. When you open your eyes and heart to new, in-person experiences, all kinds of fresh ideas will follow.