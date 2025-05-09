While officially buying the building before the gala was always the goal, event planner Sam Palmer was careful to ensure the gathering would be successful even if the timing didn’t work out. “We had a million different plans, because quite frankly, a million details needed to go right for that to happen," he said. "Our leadership and board worked very, very hard to get us across the finish line, and it was a beautiful moment.”

PASADENA, CALIF.—Southern California's Pasadena Playhouse wasn’t about to let its 100th birthday pass without making history. With immersive projections that brought the past to life, a surprise escrow announcement, an ambitious fundraising goal, and a reimagined gala format, the iconic theater proved that honoring tradition doesn’t have to mean playing it safe.

Photo: Matt Lara Photography Led by Pasadena Playhouse’s event director, Sam Palmer, the 300-attendee gathering raised an impressive $1.6 million, making it its most successful event to date. The third annual Playhouse Party—billed as “A Party 100 Years in the Making”—set out to break away from the typical gala format, opting instead for a fresh, unconventional vibe that Palmer described as “boutique hotel meets house party.”

“Our guests go to a lot of galas, and there’s typically a structured format,” Palmer noted. “We wanted to take that approach and turn it on its head through intentional decision-making on both a big scale and a small scale. We wanted to create a gala that people actually want to go to.”

Conceived, designed, and produced entirely in house, the event focused on making guests feel comfortable, welcome, and part of something truly special. One of the most captivating elements of the evening? A striking 50-by-35-foot projection on the theater’s back wall, which seamlessly blended the building’s historic architectural details with dynamic visual storytelling.

“We didn’t hide the fact that our building is 100 years old—you could still see the patina and cracks that are inherently there,” Palmer explained. “But over that, we layered this incredible storytelling of the last 100 years, allowing guests to visually experience that span of time in a really dramatic and impactful way.” Photo: Matt Lara Photography Photo: Matt Lara Photography

The production, led by the theater’s producing artistic director, Danny Feldman, aimed to be “show-quality, not gala-quality,” Palmer emphasized. “This wasn’t a beautiful slideshow—it was a fully produced design projection experience.” Throughout the evening, various live performances popped up among the projections, creating surprise-and-delight moments that kept guests engaged and entertained.

Speaking of surprise and delight: One of the most memorable moments of the night came when Feldman announced the escrow closing live onstage while holding a symbolic key. “The audience got on their feet, hooting and hollering,” Palmer remembered. “It felt very much like we were living history—those 300 guests got to know the news before anyone else.” Photo: Matt Lara Photography Photo: Matt Lara Photography

Throughout the event, thoughtful design details paid homage to the theater’s rich history. Coasters, napkins, and pillows featured archival photos and key facts from the past century, while the save the date and invitations also prominently showcased the Playhouse’s legacy. Even the step-and-repeat took a creative turn, featuring a hand-drawn sketch of the theater’s fountain by longtime supporter and artist Peggy Ebright. Photo: Molly O'Keeffe Photography Photo: Molly O'Keeffe Photography Photo: Molly O'Keeffe Photography

Of course, producing an event inside a 100-year-old building came with its own set of challenges. The team had to contend with space limitations, close streets for the evening, and build a temporary kitchen and deck for the seated dinner. But for Palmer, the biggest challenge was keeping the experience fresh for guests who frequently visit the theater.

The main way the team accomplished this was by changing the flow of the event. “Normally, our guests go from our courtyard to our lobby to the theater, but we reversed that,” he explained. “They started in the courtyard for happy hour, then walked around the building and through our backstage—so the first view they got of the theater was the exact opposite of what they’re used to. It was about making sure they got something that felt new and interesting.” Photo: Jules Monstera Photography Photo: Jules Monstera Photography

That thoughtful guest journey was intentional at every step. “We wanted it to feel elevated but not too stuffy,” Palmer noted. “Galas can sometimes be so focused on decor that they forget how guests experience the evening.”

Because, after all, he added, the Pasadena Playhouse wouldn’t exist without those very guests. One hundred years ago, “They passed around a hat and created the funds to build the theater. That energy is very much alive these days with our community of supporters,” Palmer said. “While we do as much as we can to bring joy and create a unique experience, it all boils down to the fact we have such a supportive and engaged community. We couldn’t make this event what it is without their inherent love for what we do.” Photo: Jules Monstera Photography Photo: Molly O'Keeffe Photography Photo: Matt Lara Photography

Event Vendors

Show Vendors

Hilda KaneBrad Enlow