The glamorous gathering took place on Dec. 6, featuring design, production, and fabrication by AKJOHNSTON Group. The event, the performing arts center's signature fundraiser, honored all the former chairs from the past 50 years.

COSTA MESA, CALIF.—Gold is a classic way to celebrate a 50th anniversary—and for Segerstrom Center for the Arts' 50th anniversary of its Candlelight Concert fundraiser, the color set the stage for an evening that was as visually stunning as it was philanthropically successful.

The 450-person gathering featured a 90-minute performance from Elton John—not to mention a three-course meal inspired by the legendary artist, plus famed producer and composer David Foster as a surprise emcee. But beyond the big-name headliners, the event's unique format and standout decor kept guests engaged throughout the evening—and ultimately helped raise a record-breaking $19.2 million to support nonprofit artistic, education, and community initiatives.

The excitement started as soon as guests arrived at the event, which was designed and produced by AKJOHNSTON Group. In the entrance space, a series of grand archways—inspired by Segerstrom's arch-like logo—highlighted the history of the event and the performing arts center. Photo: Ben Liebenberg

“We were able to amplify and celebrate the visual identity of what 50 years at Segerstrom would look, act, and feel like, accessing every sensory trigger to do so,” explained AKJOHNSTON's CEO and founder, Austin Johnston. “As attendees moved through the arrival arches, they were subtly guided through the story of Candlelight, with hints of its history and stunning, cascading florals—plus 7,000 flickering candles."

The gold details, candlelight, and lush florals continued throughout the entire evening. In each area, much of the existing architecture was taken over by radiant, reflective gold material, for example, and in a fun design touch, the team filled the wings of the stage—which hosted a seated dinner—with scaffolding, nodding to the theater environment. To keep the upscale look, though, the scaffolding was gold-plated and covered in flickering candles and florals.

“It was supposed to feel like being backstage at the theater, so the scaffolding was meant to feel a bit raw and untreated—but by painting it in gold, there was that refinement,” Johnston said. Photo: Al Seib

The team kept guest flow in mind every step of the way—particularly for Elton John’s 90-minute performance in the venue's main theater, which guests entered after cocktail hour. Decking for the singer’s stage was built over half the seats in the 3,000-seat theater’s orchestra section, Johnston noted, which allowed the team to set up the seated dinner on the actual stage behind a curtain. When Elton finished his performance, the curtain lifted and the glamorous dinner space was revealed. Photo: Todd Rosenberg Photography Photo: Matt Lara

“The stage itself was truly the centerpiece, offering a one-of-a-kind dinner experience,” said Johnston. “We wanted something that looked back at 50 years of history and stagecraft, but forward to the future of theater.” To do so, the team installed a 70-foot LED backdrop and added a physically fabricated scenic asset layered in front—”offering a bridge between digital content on screen and physical scenic in [the] space,” he explained.

In the center was an oversize sunburst, which was more than 20 feet tall and 20 feet wide. Constructed from CNC-cut millwork, the “sun” featured diffused LED strips along the ends of each sun ray. “The burst effect was achieved with approximately 200 individual 'rods,' each lighting up on cue for maximum impact,” said Johnston. “The collaboration and discussions with several parties were necessary for our engineering team to produce the beautiful piece." Photo: Matt Lara Photo: Al Seib

Photo: Matt Lara Food-wise, James Beard Award-winning chef Timothy Hollingsworth worked with Patina Catering on a three-course menu that nodded to Elton John's songs and lyrics. The starter, "Tiny Dancer," featured a cauliflower panna cotta topped with caviar; the main course was "Earth and Water," a duet of beef tenderloin and lobster tail with king trumpet mushrooms, leeks, and a bordelaise sauce; and dessert was "A Taste of Love," a gilded chocolate ganache torte.

The goal was to “create a multisensory experience that intertwined music and cuisine,” explained Stephanie Edens, Patina Catering’s vice president of events and catering. “Chef Hollingsworth and our team worked together to craft a menu that paid subtle homage to Elton John’s iconic repertoire, balancing playful creativity with sophisticated culinary execution. Each dish and cocktail reflected a sense of artistry that mirrored the performer’s legendary style.”

Cocktails were also inspired by Elton's music. “For example, the 'Crocodile Rock' combined vibrant flavors of hibiscus and guava to evoke a sense of fun and nostalgia, while 'Benny and the Bourbon' delivered a more refined and layered profile, much like the song itself,” said Edens. Photo: Matt Lara Photo: Al Seib

Ultimately, the event’s decor, programming, and unique catering combined to impress the event’s seen-it-all crowd of philanthropists.

“The key is creating a memorable and immersive experience that goes beyond excellent food,” said Edens. “It’s about attention to detail and delivering unexpected moments of delight—whether through the artistry of a dish, the creativity of a drink, or the seamless flow of the evening. Each element must work together to leave a lasting impression.”

“Attendee expectations are through the roof for an event like this,” agreed Johnston. “Our client wanted a Broadway-level gala for an Orange County audience—and that involves taking some risks. So that's what we did." Photo: Todd Rosenberg Photography

VENDORS

Design, Production, Fabrication: AKJOHNSTON Group

Catering: Chef Timothy Hollingsworth, Patina Catering

AV, Lighting, Technical Production, Rigging, Backline: Brite Ideas

Floral Design: Floral Creations by Enzo, Alexis Anastasia

Rentals: Rental Avenue, Dazian, Bright Event Rentals, BBJ La Tavola

Venue: Segerstrom Center for the Arts