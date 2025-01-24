Events Business, Better Than Ever.
Events Business, Better Than Ever—See What's in Store for 2025.

How This Lavish 50th Anniversary Event Impressed a Seen-It-All Crowd of Philanthropists

The Segerstrom Center for the Arts’ milestone fundraiser raised a record-breaking $19.2 million through glamorous decor, creative catering, and a 90-minute medley from the one and only Elton John.

Claire Hoffman
January 24, 2025
The glamorous gathering took place on Dec. 6, featuring design, production, and fabrication by AKJOHNSTON Group. The event, the performing arts center's signature fundraiser, honored all the former chairs from the past 50 years.
The glamorous gathering took place on Dec. 6, featuring design, production, and fabrication by AKJOHNSTON Group. The event, the performing arts center's signature fundraiser, honored all the former chairs from the past 50 years.
Photo: Matt Lara

COSTA MESA, CALIF.—Gold is a classic way to celebrate a 50th anniversary—and for Segerstrom Center for the Arts' 50th anniversary of its Candlelight Concert fundraiser, the color set the stage for an evening that was as visually stunning as it was philanthropically successful.

The 450-person gathering featured a 90-minute performance from Elton John—not to mention a three-course meal inspired by the legendary artist, plus famed producer and composer David Foster as a surprise emcee. But beyond the big-name headliners, the event's unique format and standout decor kept guests engaged throughout the evening—and ultimately helped raise a record-breaking $19.2 million to support nonprofit artistic, education, and community initiatives. 

The excitement started as soon as guests arrived at the event, which was designed and produced by AKJOHNSTON Group. In the entrance space, a series of grand archways—inspired by Segerstrom's arch-like logo—highlighted the history of the event and the performing arts center. The candle-filled archways featured glass walls with the names of every headliner from the past 50 years, along with a special tribute to the evening's honorees. Music from the Temianka Quartet from Chapman University's Hall-Musco Conservatory of Music set the tone as guests explored the space.The candle-filled archways featured glass walls with the names of every headliner from the past 50 years, along with a special tribute to the evening's honorees. Music from the Temianka Quartet from Chapman University's Hall-Musco Conservatory of Music set the tone as guests explored the space.Photo: Ben Liebenberg

“We were able to amplify and celebrate the visual identity of what 50 years at Segerstrom would look, act, and feel like, accessing every sensory trigger to do so,” explained AKJOHNSTON's CEO and founder, Austin Johnston. “As attendees moved through the arrival arches, they were subtly guided through the story of Candlelight, with hints of its history and stunning, cascading florals—plus 7,000 flickering candles."

The gold details, candlelight, and lush florals continued throughout the entire evening. In each area, much of the existing architecture was taken over by radiant, reflective gold material, for example, and in a fun design touch, the team filled the wings of the stage—which hosted a seated dinner—with scaffolding, nodding to the theater environment. To keep the upscale look, though, the scaffolding was gold-plated and covered in flickering candles and florals. 

“It was supposed to feel like being backstage at the theater, so the scaffolding was meant to feel a bit raw and untreated—but by painting it in gold, there was that refinement,” Johnston said. During the cocktail hour, guests could pose with photo ops like a 3D lenticular cutout and an infinity lightbox. Engraver and calligrapher Whitney Forbes of The Haute Press live-engraved personalized Champagne flutes.During the cocktail hour, guests could pose with photo ops like a 3D lenticular cutout and an infinity lightbox. Engraver and calligrapher Whitney Forbes of The Haute Press live-engraved personalized Champagne flutes.Photo: Al Seib

The team kept guest flow in mind every step of the way—particularly for Elton John’s 90-minute performance in the venue's main theater, which guests entered after cocktail hour. Decking for the singer’s stage was built over half the seats in the 3,000-seat theater’s orchestra section, Johnston noted, which allowed the team to set up the seated dinner on the actual stage behind a curtain. When Elton finished his performance, the curtain lifted and the glamorous dinner space was revealed. David Foster—the night's surprise emcee—performed with his wife, singer Katharine McPhee, before Elton John (pictured) took the stage for a 90-minute performance.David Foster—the night's surprise emcee—performed with his wife, singer Katharine McPhee, before Elton John (pictured) took the stage for a 90-minute performance.Photo: Todd Rosenberg PhotographyOnce Elton's performance wrapped, the curtains opened to reveal the candle-filled dinner setting. As guests walked onto the stage, performers from the Pacific Chorale performed a song commissioned specifically for the Candlelight Concert.Once Elton's performance wrapped, the curtains opened to reveal the candle-filled dinner setting. As guests walked onto the stage, performers from the Pacific Chorale performed a song commissioned specifically for the Candlelight Concert.Photo: Matt Lara

“The stage itself was truly the centerpiece, offering a one-of-a-kind dinner experience,” said Johnston. “We wanted something that looked back at 50 years of history and stagecraft, but forward to the future of theater.” To do so, the team installed a 70-foot LED backdrop and added a physically fabricated scenic asset layered in front—”offering a bridge between digital content on screen and physical scenic in [the] space,” he explained.

In the center was an oversize sunburst, which was more than 20 feet tall and 20 feet wide. Constructed from CNC-cut millwork, the “sun” featured diffused LED strips along the ends of each sun ray. “The burst effect was achieved with approximately 200 individual 'rods,' each lighting up on cue for maximum impact,” said Johnston. “The collaboration and discussions with several parties were necessary for our engineering team to produce the beautiful piece."For the dinner space, the AKJOHNSTON team leaned into lush florals, glamorous chandeliers, and clusters of candlelight. 'Floral design truly brings everything to life,' said Johnston. 'The anticipation of seeing a bare structure transform with the addition of florals is one of the most exciting parts for us. A huge shout-out to the incredibly talented Enzo DeVita and Alexis Anastasia, whose design work at this event was nothing short of spectacular.'For the dinner space, the AKJOHNSTON team leaned into lush florals, glamorous chandeliers, and clusters of candlelight. "Floral design truly brings everything to life," said Johnston. "The anticipation of seeing a bare structure transform with the addition of florals is one of the most exciting parts for us. A huge shout-out to the incredibly talented Enzo DeVita and Alexis Anastasia, whose design work at this event was nothing short of spectacular."Photo: Matt LaraChampagne aerialists hung from the ceiling, ready to pour Champagne for guests as they made their way to their seats.Champagne aerialists hung from the ceiling, ready to pour Champagne for guests as they made their way to their seats.Photo: Al Seib

“Chef Hollingsworth personally oversaw the plating and presentation, ensuring that every dish reflected the unparalleled standards both he and Patina Catering uphold,” said Edens.“Chef Hollingsworth personally oversaw the plating and presentation, ensuring that every dish reflected the unparalleled standards both he and Patina Catering uphold,” said Edens.Photo: Matt LaraFood-wise, James Beard Award-winning chef Timothy Hollingsworth worked with Patina Catering on a three-course menu that nodded to Elton John's songs and lyrics. The starter, "Tiny Dancer," featured a cauliflower panna cotta topped with caviar; the main course was "Earth and Water," a duet of beef tenderloin and lobster tail with king trumpet mushrooms, leeks, and a bordelaise sauce; and dessert was "A Taste of Love," a gilded chocolate ganache torte.

The goal was to “create a multisensory experience that intertwined music and cuisine,” explained Stephanie Edens, Patina Catering’s vice president of events and catering. “Chef Hollingsworth and our team worked together to craft a menu that paid subtle homage to Elton John’s iconic repertoire, balancing playful creativity with sophisticated culinary execution. Each dish and cocktail reflected a sense of artistry that mirrored the performer’s legendary style.”

Cocktails were also inspired by Elton's music. “For example, the 'Crocodile Rock' combined vibrant flavors of hibiscus and guava to evoke a sense of fun and nostalgia, while 'Benny and the Bourbon' delivered a more refined and layered profile, much like the song itself,” said Edens. “Preparing a menu of this caliber for a large, formal event required meticulous planning and flawless execution,” said Edens. “We relied on precise timing, streamlined plating stations, and a highly skilled team led by chef Hollingsworth. Clear communication and rigorous rehearsals ensured every detail was perfect, from the first hors d’oeuvre to the final dessert.”“Preparing a menu of this caliber for a large, formal event required meticulous planning and flawless execution,” said Edens. “We relied on precise timing, streamlined plating stations, and a highly skilled team led by chef Hollingsworth. Clear communication and rigorous rehearsals ensured every detail was perfect, from the first hors d’oeuvre to the final dessert.”Photo: Matt LaraDuring dinner, guests enjoyed a performance from The London Essentials, a band of five musicians known for interacting with the crowd during their set.During dinner, guests enjoyed a performance from The London Essentials, a band of five musicians known for interacting with the crowd during their set.Photo: Al Seib

Ultimately, the event’s decor, programming, and unique catering combined to impress the event’s seen-it-all crowd of philanthropists. 

“The key is creating a memorable and immersive experience that goes beyond excellent food,” said Edens. “It’s about attention to detail and delivering unexpected moments of delight—whether through the artistry of a dish, the creativity of a drink, or the seamless flow of the evening. Each element must work together to leave a lasting impression.”

“Attendee expectations are through the roof for an event like this,” agreed Johnston. “Our client wanted a Broadway-level gala for an Orange County audience—and that involves taking some risks. So that's what we did." After dinner, the event transformed into a dance party led by radio, TV, and film personality Richard Blade. For a quieter option, guests could find espresso martinis and mellow music in the Coffee & Conversation Lounge. There was also a Bentley Valet Lounge, with tray-passed late-night bites like wagyu sliders and truffle fries from The Burnt Truck.After dinner, the event transformed into a dance party led by radio, TV, and film personality Richard Blade. For a quieter option, guests could find espresso martinis and mellow music in the Coffee & Conversation Lounge. There was also a Bentley Valet Lounge, with tray-passed late-night bites like wagyu sliders and truffle fries from The Burnt Truck.Photo: Todd Rosenberg Photography

VENDORS

Design, Production, Fabrication: AKJOHNSTON Group
Catering: Chef Timothy HollingsworthPatina Catering
AV, Lighting, Technical Production, Rigging, Backline: Brite Ideas
Floral Design: Floral Creations by Enzo, Alexis Anastasia
Rentals: Rental Avenue, Dazian, Bright Event Rentals, BBJ La Tavola
Venue: Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Latest in Event Design & Decor
Universal's Post-Show Party
Event Design & Decor
Golden Globes 2025: See Inside the Award Show, Plus How the Wildfires Are Affecting Other Hollywood Events
The Grand Foyer of the White House, pictured on Dec. 1, 2024.
Event Design & Decor
What It's Like Designing and Producing the White House's Holiday Decor
Japanese-crafted, New York-based Ultrafabrics has teamed up with Pantone for the third year to share its expertise through a series of interactive events, exclusive color palettes, and color customization across its range.
Event Design & Decor
Event Design Ideas Inspired by Pantone’s Color of the Year 2025
“We always think about On the Move Entertainment’s musical performances first, so we naturally gravitated to a focus on music videos and musical artists of the time,' Boroff said about the evening's entertainment.
Event Design & Decor
See How City Harvest Attendees Stepped Into an ‘80s-Era Music Video
Related Stories
In 2023, East West Bank celebrated its golden anniversary with an Oscars-inspired celebration—with thoughtful nods to its history and deep roots in the Asian American community. Appropriate to the theme, the event took place in May (Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month) at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Golden details—like a lavish gold carpet—nodded to both the Oscars and the bank’s golden anniversary, while an eye-catching step-and-repeat drew attention with colorful flowers and a prominent “50” at its center. Innovate Marketing Group handled full-service event management, event strategy, creative design, scriptwriting, and talent management for the event, while ENSO Creative created the grand-entrance milestone wall. See more: How This Major Bank Celebrated Its 50th Anniversary in Stylish—and Meaningful—Ways
Event Production & Fabrication
22 Fresh Ideas to Elevate Your Anniversary Celebrations
Industry Innovators 2022: Austin Johnston
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2022: Austin Johnston
Universal's Post-Show Party
Event Design & Decor
Golden Globes 2025: See Inside the Award Show, Plus How the Wildfires Are Affecting Other Hollywood Events
The Grand Foyer of the White House, pictured on Dec. 1, 2024.
Event Design & Decor
What It's Like Designing and Producing the White House's Holiday Decor
More in Event Design & Decor
Event Design & Decor
Golden Globes 2025: See Inside the Award Show, Plus How the Wildfires Are Affecting Other Hollywood Events
Just two days before deadly wildfires broke out in Los Angeles, the entertainment industry gathered for the 82nd Golden Globes. Here's a behind-the-scenes look at some of the weekend's biggest events.
Universal's Post-Show Party
Event Design & Decor
What It's Like Designing and Producing the White House's Holiday Decor
Each year, the White House taps a variety of creative and design firms to execute its highly anticipated holiday look. One of this year's companies—creative agency BMF—takes us behind the scenes.
The Grand Foyer of the White House, pictured on Dec. 1, 2024.
Event Design & Decor
Event Design Ideas Inspired by Pantone’s Color of the Year 2025
Here’s how to incorporate Mocha Mousse into your events in the new year—from linens to seating to even florals.
Japanese-crafted, New York-based Ultrafabrics has teamed up with Pantone for the third year to share its expertise through a series of interactive events, exclusive color palettes, and color customization across its range.
Event Design & Decor
See How City Harvest Attendees Stepped Into an ‘80s-Era Music Video
The organization’s annual BID event featured plenty of nods to the decade including lots of neon, Rubik's Cubes, and rad performances.
“We always think about On the Move Entertainment’s musical performances first, so we naturally gravitated to a focus on music videos and musical artists of the time,' Boroff said about the evening's entertainment.
Event Design & Decor
Top 7 Corporate Holiday Party Trends of 2024
Event industry pros share their insight on what’s popular (and what's not) this festive season.
“There’s a strong focus on creating immersive experiences that feel nostalgic but with a playful, kitschy edge—think vintage Christmas aesthetics enhanced with unexpected elements like retro cocktail bars or midcentury-inspired decor,” 15|40 Productions' Gillian Deeds said.
Event Design & Decor
This Elegant 'Real Housewives' Event Used Over 2,200 Apples as Decor
Bravo’s lavish pop-up event brought a glamorous apple orchard to life, offering fans immersive content capture moments, chic decor, and cocktails fit for the Housewives.
The team aimed to merge the natural beauty of the orchard with the luxurious RHONY aesthetic, incorporating red velvet lounges, gold and mirrored tables, and glamorous bars. 'Lots of people commented how they felt like they were walking into a real orchard and how beautiful the space looked,' Skonieczny said. 'I heard quite a few comments on how it was one of the most incredible transformations they have seen at the Chelsea Factory.'
Most Popular
Trade Shows
CES 2025: 50+ Memorable Ways Brands Drove Innovation at the Giant Tech Show
Food Trends
10 Food and Beverage Trends to Keep Top of Mind at Events in 2025
Sports
Why Verizon Will Be Hosting a Nationwide Super Bowl Party This Year
United States
9 Hotels Opening in 2025 That Event Profs Should Know About
Event Production & Fabrication
22 Fresh Ideas to Elevate Your Anniversary Celebrations
Programming & Entertainment
Bringing a Drone Show to Your Next Event? Follow These Expert Tips
Event Design & Decor
Bright Ideas: 15 Fresh Ways to Use Candles in Event Design
Candles have long been a staple in event decor, but creative uses can elevate the mood and atmosphere in unexpected ways. Here’s how to make a big impact with this timeless element.
At Netflix’s Emmys after-party earlier this month, candles were more than just decor—they were a bold statement that set the tone for an unforgettable night. The event was produced and designed by Gold Sky Productions with an 'Underground Opulence' concept, featuring a design that embraced the industrial brick and concrete building while layering in luxurious materials like velvet, marble, silks, and satins. A showstopping element? An arrival moment featuring 1,800 flickering candles, a classical pianist playing pop hits at a grand piano, and a 7-foot gold N inlaid with over 300 candles. See more: Emmy Awards 2024: Jaw-Dropping Event Designs From Netflix, HBO | Max, Disney, and More
Event Design & Decor
8 Steal-Worthy Event Ideas BizBash Spotted on Instagram
Take a peek at Instagram photos full of wow-worthy event ideas to serve as inspiration for your next gathering.
The Experiential Group
Event Design & Decor
Trend Spotted: Camping-Themed Events Are on a Wild Rise
Brands like Revolve, BÉIS, and Hilton are embracing the great outdoors for peak event experiences.
CampRevolve
Event Design & Decor
12 Stunning Draping Designs That'll Inspire the Look of Your Next Event
Drapes aren't just practical—they can transform ordinary spaces into opulent environments.
For a three-day pop-up in New York City, luxury beauty brand Hourglass collaborated with visual artist and designer Andrés Reisinger for an art installation promoting Hourglass' new Unreal Liquid Blush. Reisinger—known for digitally taking over iconic architectural locations around the world with his dreamlike pink drapes—created this rare physical installation for one weekend only in July.
Event Design & Decor
15 Reasons Greenery Might Be the Unsung Hero of Event Design
Flowers get a lot of attention in the event world—but few things transform a space like some well-placed foliage. Here are some of our favorite examples of greenery at events.
Fairmont Chicago was draped in shades of green via live plants and colored furnishings for the 2017 Pantone Color of the Year event, where Kehoe Designs helmed the event's design. Running with a greenery theme—Pantone's then-color of the year—the event design team incorporated appropriately colored products from the client's product line, such as green mop heads, which were used to form the oversized, makeshift weeping willow trees. Working with sister company Floral Exhibits, the team aimed to make it appear as if living plants were growing right out of the tables themselves.
Event Design & Decor
16 Design and Catering Ideas to Inspire Your Summer Olympics-Themed Events
From edible tennis balls to branded rock-climbing walls, these concepts are ideal for gatherings tied to the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris.
The event also had a French-themed dessert display arranged on tables representing the five Olympic rings. Surrounding an Eiffel Tower centerpiece, desserts included macarons, raspberry financiers, eclairs, pate de fruit, and mini mont blancs with chestnut, orange Chantilly cream, and chocolate.
Page 1 of 270
Next Page