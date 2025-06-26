NEW YORK—Fanatics recently transformed New York City’s Jacob K. Javits Center into a massive arena for fandom across all major sports organizations. Fanatics Fest, taking place June 20-22, was a case study in curating memorable touchpoints. The B2C event drew more than 125,000 fans to spend the weekend immersing themselves in activations, meet-and-greets, exclusive merchandise drops, and sporting competitions at the intersection of sports, pop culture, and collectibles.

Attendance was up from 70,000 at Fanatics Fest's inaugural 2024 event—but it wasn’t the only thing that saw significant growth.

“We’ve made a big investment in fan experience in general,” Fanatics Events senior vice president Mike Armstrong told BizBash on site. “When people walk in the front door, they see a 40-foot, inflatable Lady Liberty holding an LED basketball."

It was an eye-catching switch-up from last year, when Fanatics-branded banners were the only decor elements greeting attendees. Photo: Courtesy of Fanatics Fest Photo: Courtesy of Fanatics Fest

Speaking of what's new, Armstrong said that rather than keeping brand activations and trading card-related touchpoints separate, “one of the things that was really important to us was integrating the trading cards more into the show.”

“Last year, [the trading cards] felt like they were kind of off to the side. Here, if you want to get to anything—WWE, MLB booth, Center Stage—you’ve got to walk through cards. And while you’re doing that walk, we want you to discover cards,” Armstrong explained.

Fanatics Fest integrated more than 250 trading card dealers between larger-than-life brand activations and sports-centric experiences, where cards sold for tens to thousands of dollars. In just one of many viral moments from the show, LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne purchased a trading card featuring her beau, baseball player Paul Skenes, for $2,850, Sports Collectors Daily reported. Photo: Courtesy of Fanatics Fest

Photo: Courtesy of Fanatics Fest Arguably the most iconic memorabilia on site, however, was on display at Fanatics Fest's first-ever “Museum of Greatness,” a 10,500-square-foot exhibit showcasing over $200 million in trading cards and paraphernalia.

Two of the rarest LeBron James cards ever made were side by side in the display—just steps away from “The Shop,” an activation space inspired by James’ talk show of the same name, during which the NBA star invites special guests to gather in barber shops and chat about sports, music, pop culture, and more. Fittingly, "The Shop" at Fanatics Fest was fabricated by Fulwell Entertainment (which now owns and produces the TV show post-merger with James’ SpringHill Company that finalized earlier this year) to replicate a barber shop. The firm tapped experiential agency Go MLR to bring in licensed barbers and nail technicians to complete the experience.

“We styled over 300 attendees—from shape-ups to detailed nail art—proving that self-care belongs in the same arena as sneakers, jerseys, and championship energy,” Go MLR founder Lou Rod told BizBash.

Also drawing inspiration from television, the "Netflix Sports Club" invited fans to step up to a golf simulator and take a swing—just like Adam Sandler’s iconic move in Happy Gilmore. (Happy Gilmore 2 is debuting on the streaming service in July.)

Elsewhere, New York City itself was among the most popular muses. Merchandise Village, in particular, boasted a bodega courtesy of sports apparel company Mitchell & Ness. Nestled among shelves of branded props—including “puck drop” candies, “Wrestle-Os” cereal, and packages of toilet paper playfully named “Rebound Rolls”—were hats, jerseys, and exclusive merchandise drops for sale.

“The Mitchell & Ness Bodega at Fanatics Fest was a tribute to New York City and all of the neighborhoods and icons that have shaped the brand over the decades," said Mitchell & Ness president Emilie Arel. "We wanted it to feel authentic, unexpected, and a real celebration of where sports, fashion, and culture meet.”

Fellow apparel brand Champion built its shop in a mock subway car, and New Era Cap was behind the New Era Exchange, which drew heavily from stores that line New York’s Diamond District—complete with diamond-shaped streetlamps, “We Buy Gold” signage, and display cases of jewels that fans could purchase to customize their hats. Photo: Courtesy of Mitchell & Ness Photo: Courtesy of Mitchell & Ness

‘47 Brand also sold hats out of “Bar Petroni,” where celebrity chef Christian Petroni recreated his iconic tiramisu (which is served in mini-Yankees helmets at Yankee Stadium) out of a mock, Italian-inspired kitchen right on the expo floor.

A staggering seven other activations were spearheaded by the team at Brand Activation Services. Of all the elements involved, the Plinko-style arcade game in the Fanatics Sportsbook space was the most challenging to pull off, BAS founder Simon Miller dished. He said it was because each peg of the casino game had a sensor, which triggered different lights and sounds as the ball randomly made its way down the pegboard and into a slot that awarded Sportsbook users more than $100,000 over the three-day event to use in their app, or immediately at Fanatics Fest. Photo: Courtesy of Fanatics Fest

Armstrong concluded: "Our goal with this event in general is to create brand evangelists for Fanatics, and so everything that we do is with the fan in mind. A lot of our brand partners and league partners showed up in a really big way.”

Impressively, it took just two iterations of Fanatics Fest to make one thing clear: The event is no longer just a fan convention—it has become a cornerstone of sports culture.

