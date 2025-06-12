NEW YORK—An activation celebrating one of the most accomplished players in WNBA history recently concluded its run on the fifth floor of the Nike SoHo store in New York City. With the help of CNC Agency (Coffee 'n Clothes), Nike transformed a basketball trial court into a fully immersive experience for the launch of A'ja Wilson's new shoe, the A'One Pink A'ura.

Running from May 8 through June 6, the experience welcomed several hundred participants throughout the month, including Nike's Social Community Impact (SCI) groups, key community members, and basketball enthusiasts.

"A’ja’s energy really drove the vibe," says CNC Agency CEO and founder Ryan Glick of the 28-year-old center for the Las Vegas Aces, who is also a two-time WNBA champion, a three-time league MVP, and a two-time Olympic gold medalist. "She’s bold, confident, and completely herself, and we wanted that to come through in every detail. We pulled from the A’One color palette, the textures, the product story, and also from who she is as a person. The goal was to create something that felt powerful and expressive, just like her."

Photo: Courtesy of CNC Agency



SCI groups who attended the pop-up were guided through a series of interactive moments designed to immerse them in Wilson's world. Touchpoints included a shoe demo area, where people were provided with personalized fittings and opportunities to try on the new shoes. (When the A'One Pink A'uras officially launched on sale May 7, they ended up selling out in five minutes). Trainers then led a warmup inspired by Wilson's own pregame routine.

From there, attendees could channel their creative side with a basketball customization station. Artists like Shema Love and Corey Paige Bloomberg were on hand to assist each guest in designing their own ball as a keepsake to take home.

The entire space was wrapped in A'One campaign visuals, with photo ops and storytelling moments to "ground the experience in Wilson's legacy," Glick says. "It was part performance zone, part art studio, and fully designed to bring her story to life."

Photo: Courtesy of CNC Agency



He adds that designing within a retail space, especially a functional store like Nike SoHo, comes with logistical challenges. To mitigate any hiccups, the CNC team utilized a phased build, tight coordination with store leadership, and a modular design that could change as needed.

"We also had to strike the right balance between brand-led storytelling and athlete authenticity, and we worked closely with Nike and A’ja’s team to make sure it felt real," Glick says, adding: "The response has been amazing. A lot of people have commented that it feels like a true reflection of A’ja’s impact and gives the women’s game the spotlight it deserves."

His lessons learned for other event profs? "Start with the athlete—not just the product. A’ja’s personality and voice were our blueprint. Also, when activating in retail, lean into what’s already there and use constraints as creative prompts. And give guests something they can physically take with them. The basketball customization station was a sleeper hit and proof that personalization always wins when it’s done with purpose."

Keep scrolling to see more from inside CNC and Nike's pop-up with A'ja Wilson...

Photo: Courtesy of CNC Agency



Photo: Courtesy of CNC Agency



Photo: Courtesy of CNC Agency

