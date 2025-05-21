Why More and More Brands Are Sponsoring Women's Sports Leagues

From basketball to volleyball, brands like BIC are scoring with consumers thanks to partnership deals with women's sports teams and female athletes.

Michele Laufik
May 21, 2025
American Express returned to host The Amex Experience during this year's WNBA All-Star Weekend. The immersive experience celebrated WNBA fandom and women’s sports.
Photo: Mark Peterman/AP Images for American Express

The 2025 WNBA season kicked off on Friday, with seemingly more media attention than the NBA as well as more interest from brands. That’s not surprising given the growth in women’s sports in recent years.

In fact, Deloitte projects women’s sports to generate $2.35 billion in 2025, a 25% jump from last year’s record-breaking $1.88 billion, according to Deloitte Global’s report “Beyond the Billion-dollar Barrier: Charting the Next Phase of Growth.” 

Sponsorship deals across major women’s sports properties increased by 12% year over year during their 2024-25 seasons, growing at a rate almost 50% faster than major men’s pro leagues experienced last year, according to SponsorUnited’s Women in Sports Report. (ICYMI: Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin and luggage brand Away recently teamed up with the WNBA's New York Liberty.)

The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) and the WNBA saw the biggest increase in sponsorship deals, with one of those being Gatorade. The beverage brand boasts five NWSL partnerships with teams, in addition to being a sponsor of the WNBA, which it’s been since the beginning in 1997. 

“Gatorade has long been a champion of women’s sports, from being a founding partner of the WNBA to signing trailblazing athletes like Serena Williams, A’ja Wilson, Mallory Swanson, Caitlin Clark, JuJu Watkins, and Paige Bueckers,” said a Gatorade spokesperson about the brand’s investment in women’s sports leagues. The brand is active across five women’s professional sports leagues—the Women's Tennis Association, LPGA, WNBA, NWSL, and Liga MX Femenil, a professional women's football league in Mexico.

“Our commitment today remains just as strong. We continue to invest in top-tier women’s sports talent and team partnerships, fueling athletes across every level of play and celebrating their impact on and off the field. For us, it’s about showing up consistently and authentically to help move the game forward.” 

While major brands like State Farm, Microsoft, and Michelob Ultra are looking to the big leagues like the WNBA and NWSL, brands like BIC are scoring with up-and-coming sports—a trend noted by Deloitte, which reports that cricket, rugby, and volleyball are attracting investment. 

Earlier this month, BIC Soleil announced its title sponsorship of the Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF) Championship tournament, which was held at Lee's Family Forum in Henderson, Nev., just outside Las Vegas, May 9-11. This partnership builds on the brand’s presence in women’s sports, following its debut as the Official Razor of the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) during its inaugural season last year and continuing this year.

“We see a real connection between the PVF's passionate fan base and their talented players and the confident, dynamic women who choose BIC Soleil razors,” said Bethridge Toovell, vice president and head of global communications at BIC. “Following along during the PVF's impressive first season and their clear dedication to uplifting women made the championship sponsorship opportunity a compelling one. It aligns perfectly with our values and our desire to support organizations that empower and enable women to shine.”

As part of the sponsorship, BIC Soleil debuted the “Set a BIC, Score a BIC” commercial, which cleverly riffs on a real volleyball move called a "bic” —a fast, back-row attack designed to surprise opponents. Also, when a “bic” happened during the tournament, viewers at home and attendees at the games were prompted to scan a QR code, leading them to BIC’s Instagram page for a chance to win BIC x PVF merchandise.

There was also on-site Soleil razor sampling during the tournament. Toovell said that the campaign generated over 150,000 organic impressions and an average engagement rate of 3.68%. “With the campaign just running for a few days, this enthusiastic response exceeded expectations, highlighting the exciting momentum and growing support for this emerging league,” she added.

Earlier this month, Soleil brand ambassador and PWHL Toronto Sceptres player Emma Maltais welcomed 20-plus guests to the team's final home season game. The venue, Coca-Cola Coliseum, was transformed into a floral oasis, where the pinks and golds of the Soleil Glide razor were brought to life. Influencers and media were able to watch the game, engage with Maltais, learn more about the BIC Soleil Glide razor, and capture content.

Guests received custom gift bags filled with Soleil Glide razors, a Tangle Teezer brush, luxe skincare goodies, and an Emma Maltais hockey card. Toovell said that the PWHL “partnership is about more than just shaving. It’s about helping women feel empowered, confident, and ready to shine in all aspects of their lives.” 

“For brands like BIC Soleil, whose very essence is about celebrating women, investing in women's sports is a powerful and direct way to build lasting connections with their target market,” she added.

