Industry Innovators 2025: Netflix

The streaming service continues to lead the pack of platforms with creative fan-focused experiences and activations.

Michele Laufik
June 30, 2025
Netflix brought its beloved franchise Stranger Things to Broadway. 'Stranger Things: The First Shadow' received four Tony awards.
Netflix brought its beloved franchise Stranger Things to Broadway. "Stranger Things: The First Shadow" received four Tony awards.
Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

This feature is sponsored by BeEvents, creative evolutionaries who challenge the status quo to redefine the experience of live events. Whose 4D-brand solution flawlessly delivers highly impactful brand experiences that both stakeholders and guests love.

What to Know

Netflix, which also made our list back in 2023, continues to take its experiential marketing efforts to the next level, leveraging its IP to create off-screen activations and immersive experiences. 

 

With an active global fandom, Netflix creates opportunities for viewers to connect with the stories and characters they love, including “Stranger Things: The First Shadow” on Broadway, “The Perfect Bite, A Dinner Experience” that was inspired by Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and coming soon, Netflix House.

The streaming service also recently became more than just a subscription-based platform; it now combines both subscriptions and advertising in its business model. According to Nielsen's ratings, of the top 15 TV shows in the 2024-2025 season, ten are Netflix originals, with Squid Game and Adolescence leading the way as the most-viewed series.

To promote the second season of Squid Game, Netflix organized a giant 'Red Light, Green Light' game on the Champs-Élysées in Paris with 456 randomly selected participants dressed in the show's signature green tracksuits.To promote the second season of Squid Game, Netflix organized a giant "Red Light, Green Light" game on the Champs-Élysées in Paris with 456 randomly selected participants dressed in the show's signature green tracksuits.Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

 

Most Innovative Experiences

“It’s been a remarkable year of fan-first moments. From 'Stranger Things: The First Shadow' opening on Broadway and Lady Gaga’s show-stopping performance at Tudum: Live to Squid Game activations that spanned three continents, including an iconic game of 'Red Light, Green Light' on the Champs-Élysées, we placed fans at the heart of their favorite stories in ways that only Netflix can,” said Marian Lee, chief marketing officer at Netflix, who leads a global marketing team of more than 500 employees.

 

At Tudum, it was announced that Lady Gaga will guest star in part two of season two of Wednesday.At Tudum, it was announced that Lady Gaga will guest star in part two of season two of Wednesday.Photo: Courtesy of NetflixTudum 2025: The Live Event, the platform’s fan convention, took over the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on May 31. At the end of the show, Lady Gaga graced the stage to celebrate the debut of the first six minutes of Wednesday, with a medley of her songs including "Zombieboy," "Bloody Mary," and "Abracadabra.” It was announced at the event that the singer will be guest starring in part two of season two, playing the mysterious Rosaline Rotwood, a Nevermore teacher who crosses paths with Wednesday.

 

Event Philosophy

“Our campaigns, activations, and fan events are focused on putting fans at the center. More than ever, fans want to live and engage with the worlds and characters from their favorite stories, and we delight in finding new and exciting opportunities for them to do so,” Lee said. “We’ve seen firsthand that when fans love it, they want to live it.”

 

 

Sports Streaming Partnerships

In 2024, Netflix streamed its first-ever NFL Christmas Gameday. Those games turned out to be the two most streamed NFL games in U.S. history, with an average audience of more than 26.5 million viewers in the U.S., and over 30 million viewers globally. During its Upfront presentation earlier this year, Netflix announced its second year of NFL games on Christmas Day. And earlier this year, the streamer kicked off its $5-billion, ten-year partnership with the WWE, broadcasting the wrestling entertainment company’s flagship show, WWE Raw.

 

Earlier this month, Netflix enlisted live streamer N3on to exclusively stream the premiere event of the third season of Squid Game at Domino Park in Brooklyn. More than 30,000 viewers tuned into the livestream.Earlier this month, Netflix enlisted live streamer N3on to exclusively stream the premiere event of the third season of Squid Game at Domino Park in Brooklyn. More than 30,000 viewers tuned into the livestream.Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

 

Looking Ahead

“We cannot wait for fans to experience our most ambitious venture yet, Netflix House, where favorite stories come to life and fans can immerse themselves in the worlds of beloved shows and movies like Stranger Things, Wednesday, Squid Game, ONE PIECE, Bridgerton, Glass Onion, and more through interactive experiences, games, and retail and food offerings,” Lee said. The permanent experiential entertainment venues are slated to open in Philadelphia and Dallas later this year and Las Vegas in 2027.

 

To celebrate the latest installment of R.L. Stine’s blood-soaked Fear Street franchise, Netflix transformed Hollywood’s historic Fonda Theatre into the Shadyside High Senior Prom ‘88: A Fear Street Experience. Fans were invited to an interactive theatrical experience filled with horror, jump scares, gore, and Fear Street lore, transforming everyone into Shadyside seniors.To celebrate the latest installment of R.L. Stine’s blood-soaked Fear Street franchise, Netflix transformed Hollywood’s historic Fonda Theatre into the Shadyside High Senior Prom ‘88: A Fear Street Experience. Fans were invited to an interactive theatrical experience filled with horror, jump scares, gore, and Fear Street lore, transforming everyone into Shadyside seniors.Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix Bites Vegas at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino opened in February and features menu items inspired by its shows.Netflix Bites Vegas at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino opened in February and features menu items inspired by its shows.Photo: David Becker/Getty Images for Netflix

In April, ahead of the release of YOU season five, Netflix opened a recreation of Mooney’s Rare & Used Books, the fictional bookstore from the show, in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood. The pop-up included a one-of-a-kind hunt ending in main character Joe Goldberg’s infamous cage.In April, ahead of the release of YOU season five, Netflix opened a recreation of Mooney’s Rare & Used Books, the fictional bookstore from the show, in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood. The pop-up included a one-of-a-kind hunt ending in main character Joe Goldberg’s infamous cage.Photo: Courtesy of Invisible North
Tudum 2025: The Live Event, the platform’s fan convention, took over the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on May 31.Tudum 2025: The Live Event, the platform’s fan convention, took over the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on May 31.Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

Latest in Innovators
Industry Innovators2024 Brands Article Article Image
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: 10 Brands That Master Experiential Moments
Industry Innovators2024 Experiential Event Producers Article V2 Article Image
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: 12 Experiential Event Producers Who Want Their Events to Leave a Lasting Impact
Industry Innovators2024 Event Tech Article2
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: 10 Tech Experts Who Are Redefining the Event Experience
Industry Innovators2024 Article 03
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: 10 Event Planners, Designers, & Producers Finding New Ways to Engage and Immerse Attendees
Related Stories
The YOU event took place April 22 and 23 in a completely transformed, 5,000-square-foot space located at 489 Broome St., just ahead of the release of season five, the final season of the beloved show.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Netflix Rebuilds a Bookstore for 'YOU' Fan Experience—See Inside Joe Goldberg's Twisted Reality
Netflix Bites Vegas is a yearlong spinoff of the streaming platform's Netflix Bites LA, which was a 2023 pop-up focused exclusively on Netflix's culinary programming.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Netflix's Tasty New IRL Experience Is Now Open in Las Vegas
Squid Game: The Experience in NYC allows fans to enter the world of the series and participate in the games they’ve seen on screen, including 'Red Light, Green Light' under Young-hee’s watchful eye.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Inside Netflix's Huge Experiential Marketing Campaign for 'Squid Game'
Flo Milli's Depop-curated looks featured bold, glam pieces with Y2K and grunge influence. American Express’ immersive “Amex Experience” at Coachella offered a modern take on Gen Z’s love of Y2K nostalgia.
Innovators
Industry Innovators 2023: American Express
More in Innovators
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: 10 Brands That Master Experiential Moments
From a tech giant to a luggage startup, these companies have demonstrated creativity, cleverness, and an overall coolness with their activations, events, and experiences.
Industry Innovators2024 Brands Article Article Image
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: 12 Experiential Event Producers Who Want Their Events to Leave a Lasting Impact
From in-house experiential leads at ESSENCE and poppi to the boundary-breaking minds running their own agencies, these event profs want the life of their work to extend beyond the event itself.
Industry Innovators2024 Experiential Event Producers Article V2 Article Image
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: 10 Tech Experts Who Are Redefining the Event Experience
Explore how these tech trailblazers are helping craft unforgettable experiences and revolutionizing the event industry with their innovative tools and technologies.
Industry Innovators2024 Event Tech Article2
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: 10 Event Planners, Designers, & Producers Finding New Ways to Engage and Immerse Attendees
These event prof powerhouses include bold designers and passionate planners who strive to exceed expectations.
Industry Innovators2024 Article 03
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: 10 Event Vendors & Suppliers Bringing Big Ideas to Life
From florists and fabricators to entertainment, lighting, and gifting experts, these event vendors and suppliers are enhancing live experiences in unique ways.
Industry Innovators2024 Article 02
Food Trends
Industry Innovators 2024: 10 Caterers and F&B Profs Who Are Rewriting the Rules of Gastronomy
These catering chefs, culinary consultants, and cake designers are helping craft the future of food and beverage.
Industry Innovators2024 Article 01
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
50 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Liquid I.V., Martha Stewart, Foot Locker, and More
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Cannes Lions 2025: 90+ Bold Builds and Big Ideas From the French Festival of Creativity
Sports
Fanatics Fest 2025: This Mega Celebration of Sports Fandom Returned For a Bigger, Bolder Second Year
Industry Insiders
Inside the Build: How Bellagio Fountain Club Delivers F1® Weekend’s Most Luxurious Hospitality Experience
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Gov Ball 2025: 25+ Eye-Catching Brand Activations From the NYC Music Festival
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See Inside This High-Tech, Multisensory Experience from Don Julio
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2023: 10 Brands Redefining Event Marketing
With in-person events making their full-on comeback this past year, these companies showcased creativity and ingenuity with their activations, events, and experiences.
Untitled (700 × 467 Px)
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2023: 12 Experiential Event Producers Changing the Way We View Consumer Events
From in-house experiential leads at Meta and Bumble to the creative minds running their own successful agencies, these innovative thinkers are disrupting event marketing in major ways.
Industry Innovators 2023: Experiential Event Producers
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2023: 10 Event Tech Experts Changing the Way We Plan Events
From a drone show designer to event tech platform CEOs to a creative technology studio founder, these innovators are leveraging event tech in ways that prove it's here to stay.
Industry Innovators 2023: Event Tech Experts
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2023: 9 Planners, Designers, & Producers Influencing the Future of Live Events
From boundary-pushing event designers to forward-thinking festival producers, this talented group is worth keeping an eye on.
Industry Innovators Web Graphic
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2023: 10 Event Vendors Taking Their Ingenuity to New Heights
These fabricators, florists, sound and lighting masters, and overall creative minds are testing the boundaries of what live experiences can offer.
Industry Innovators Catering (685 × 475 Px)
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2023: 11 Caterers and F&B Profs Bringing New Levels of Creativity to the Table
From creativity-filled chefs to advocacy-driven executives to forward-thinking founders, these food and beverage experts are using innovation to elevate the eventgoer experience.
Industry Innovators Catering (700 × 467 Px)
Page 1 of 3
Next Page