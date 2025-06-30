Industry Innovators 2025: Netflix

This feature is sponsored by BeEvents, creative evolutionaries who challenge the status quo to redefine the experience of live events. Whose 4D-brand solution flawlessly delivers highly impactful brand experiences that both stakeholders and guests love.

What to Know

Netflix, which also made our list back in 2023, continues to take its experiential marketing efforts to the next level, leveraging its IP to create off-screen activations and immersive experiences.

With an active global fandom, Netflix creates opportunities for viewers to connect with the stories and characters they love, including “Stranger Things: The First Shadow” on Broadway, “The Perfect Bite, A Dinner Experience” that was inspired by Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and coming soon, Netflix House.

The streaming service also recently became more than just a subscription-based platform; it now combines both subscriptions and advertising in its business model. According to Nielsen's ratings, of the top 15 TV shows in the 2024-2025 season, ten are Netflix originals, with Squid Game and Adolescence leading the way as the most-viewed series.

Most Innovative Experiences

“It’s been a remarkable year of fan-first moments. From 'Stranger Things: The First Shadow' opening on Broadway and Lady Gaga’s show-stopping performance at Tudum: Live to Squid Game activations that spanned three continents, including an iconic game of 'Red Light, Green Light' on the Champs-Élysées, we placed fans at the heart of their favorite stories in ways that only Netflix can,” said Marian Lee, chief marketing officer at Netflix, who leads a global marketing team of more than 500 employees.

Photo: Courtesy of Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event, the platform’s fan convention, took over the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on May 31. At the end of the show, Lady Gaga graced the stage to celebrate the debut of the first six minutes of Wednesday, with a medley of her songs including "Zombieboy," "Bloody Mary," and "Abracadabra.” It was announced at the event that the singer will be guest starring in part two of season two, playing the mysterious Rosaline Rotwood, a Nevermore teacher who crosses paths with Wednesday.

Event Philosophy

“Our campaigns, activations, and fan events are focused on putting fans at the center. More than ever, fans want to live and engage with the worlds and characters from their favorite stories, and we delight in finding new and exciting opportunities for them to do so,” Lee said. “We’ve seen firsthand that when fans love it, they want to live it.”

Sports Streaming Partnerships

In 2024, Netflix streamed its first-ever NFL Christmas Gameday. Those games turned out to be the two most streamed NFL games in U.S. history, with an average audience of more than 26.5 million viewers in the U.S., and over 30 million viewers globally. During its Upfront presentation earlier this year, Netflix announced its second year of NFL games on Christmas Day. And earlier this year, the streamer kicked off its $5-billion, ten-year partnership with the WWE, broadcasting the wrestling entertainment company’s flagship show, WWE Raw.

Looking Ahead

“We cannot wait for fans to experience our most ambitious venture yet, Netflix House, where favorite stories come to life and fans can immerse themselves in the worlds of beloved shows and movies like Stranger Things, Wednesday, Squid Game, ONE PIECE, Bridgerton, Glass Onion, and more through interactive experiences, games, and retail and food offerings,” Lee said. The permanent experiential entertainment venues are slated to open in Philadelphia and Dallas later this year and Las Vegas in 2027.

