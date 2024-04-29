Nominations are now open for the 12th Annual EEAs!
It's time to make your mark. Nominations are now open for the 12th Annual Event Experience Awards!

Industry Innovators 2024: 10 Tech Experts Who Are Redefining the Event Experience

Explore how these tech trailblazers are helping craft unforgettable experiences and revolutionizing the event industry with their innovative tools and technologies.

Claire Hoffman
April 29, 2024
Industry Innovators2024 Event Tech Article2

This feature is sponsored by Encore, a full-service global event production partner invested in your success. We provide unmatched capabilities and a commitment to service excellence to ensure your event experiences connect and inspire.

"I truly believe if we are not innovating, we are not growing," says Alexa Berube, co-founder of Reposite and one of our 2024 Industry Innovators. The other nine visionary leaders on our list share Berube's sentiment, leaning into innovative event technology to set new standards for engagement and efficiency. Whether it's finding new solutions for event scheduling, vendor payments, and sourcing talent, or using AI to create more sustainable events and travel programs, these pioneers are not just keeping pace with change—they are driving it. 

Click through the profiles below to learn how they each got their start in the tech industry, the event tech advancements they're most excited about, what the concept of "innovation" means to them, and much more. 

Alexa Berube
Co-Founder, Reposite

Andrew Citores
Co-Founder & CEO, Jampack

Elizabeth Sheils
Co-Founder & CEO, Rock Paper Coin

Frederik Steensgaard
Co-Founder & CEO, BeCause

Jon Shedler
Partner & Senior Technical Producer, Charles River Media

Marvin McTaw
Co-Founder & CEO, Sched

Michele Dobnikar
President, GlobalMeet

Tess Vismale
Founder & CEO, iSocialExecution Inc.

TJ Hucka
Senior Technology Director, MAS

Tracy Judge
Founder & CEO, Soundings

About the list: Our Industry Innovators features are compiled by our editorial team using a variety of resources. (While our features may be sponsored by standout companies, to ensure our lists remain impartial, sponsors do not have the ability to review or curate any part themselves.) The idea is to go beyond the biggest names in the biz—though it has plenty of those too—and dig deep into the industry professionals who are using truly innovative thinking to push the boundaries of live experiences. 

If someone has previously been named a BizBash Innovator, they are not eligible for the list. Check out our full Industry Innovators Hall of Fame here!

Soundings describes itself as being at “the intersection of talent and purpose.” The company “exists to make Professional Freedom accessible to all by revolutionizing the way companies work with talent.”
Industry Innovators 2024: Tracy Judge
TJ Hucka
Industry Innovators 2024: TJ Hucka
Vismale co-hosts the popular Event Tech Pull-Up podcast with Plannerwire's Keith Johnston.
Industry Innovators 2024: Tess Vismale
Michele Dobnikar
Industry Innovators 2024: Michele Dobnikar
Industry Innovators 2024: Tracy Judge
The founder and CEO of Soundings helps connect event and marketing professionals with companies searching for talent.
Soundings describes itself as being at “the intersection of talent and purpose.” The company “exists to make Professional Freedom accessible to all by revolutionizing the way companies work with talent.”
Industry Innovators 2024: TJ Hucka
The senior director of technology for experiential agency MAS sees tech as a purposeful and strategic tool to help evoke emotions.
TJ Hucka
Industry Innovators 2024: Tess Vismale
The tech expert and podcast host works to equip independent planners with the knowledge and confidence they need to make informed decisions about their tech stack.
Vismale co-hosts the popular Event Tech Pull-Up podcast with Plannerwire's Keith Johnston.
Industry Innovators 2024: Michele Dobnikar
The president of GlobalMeet tries to bring a "startup mentality" to the global webcasting company.
Michele Dobnikar
Industry Innovators 2024: Marvin McTaw
The co-founder and CEO of event scheduling software company Sched wants to transform guests from passive attendees into active participants.
'There's a push to extend and expand the lasting impact of events, and technology can help make that a reality,' says McTaw.
Industry Innovators 2024: Jon Shedler
The senior technical producer at Charles River Media provides full-service virtual and hybrid event production for high-profile clients around the country.
'At Charles River Media, we don’t believe in a one-size-fits-all approach,' says Shedler. 'We craft events as we would live TV, where every contingency and show cue is carefully thought out to ensure a seamless experience for attendees.'
Industry Innovators 2024: Frederik Steensgaard
The co-founder and CEO of BeCause wants to revolutionize how the global hospitality, travel, and tourism industries manage their sustainability data.
BeCause is an AI-powered hub that aims to make sustainability management flow simpler, faster, and cheaper for travel and tourism companies.
Industry Innovators 2024: Elizabeth Sheils
The co-founder and CEO of Rock Paper Coin is on a mission to tackle a persistent problem in the industry: the lack of hassle-free software solutions for event payments.
Rock Paper Coin is a B2B software solution that solves digital contract, invoice, and workflow management needs for the event industry—allowing vendors such as florists, caterers, or photographers to offer clients digital invoicing and payment options without setting up proprietary systems.
Industry Innovators 2024: Andrew Citores
The CEO and co-founder of Jampack helps curate unique experiences for fans—while also providing new revenue streams for event producers.
Jampack is a new platform that curates host-city experiences for event attendees and exhibitors.
Industry Innovators 2024: Alexa Berube
The co-founder of Reposite has built an AI-driven marketplace that connects suppliers—ranging from activities, hotels, and restaurants to transportation and venues—with professional event planners.
Reposite aims to streamline the request for proposal (RFP) process, centralize communication, facilitate proposal creation, and manage payments—all from one centralized platform.
