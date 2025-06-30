Industry Innovators 2025: Peacock

The streaming service has promoted its most popular franchises with elaborate immersive experiences.

Michele Laufik
June 30, 2025
At The Traitors Experience, games and puzzles ranged from rummaging through Alan Cumming’s iconic wardrobe to dodging lasers in a race against the clock, all against the backdrop of a private mansion transformed to reflect the series’ Scottish castle location.
At The Traitors Experience, games and puzzles ranged from rummaging through Alan Cumming's iconic wardrobe to dodging lasers in a race against the clock, all against the backdrop of a private mansion transformed to reflect the series' Scottish castle location.
Photo: Courtesy of Peacock

What to Know

From Love Island USA mobile casting villas to partnering with production company Blumhouse to take over the haunted Stanley Hotel for an Overnightmare weekend, Peacock, which is owned and operated by Comcast through its entertainment division NBCUniversal, has created extensive experiences that transform both fans and influencers into participants of their favorite shows and movies.

Most Innovative Experience

Jodi Arden, vice president of events and activations and influencer engagement at Peacock, said that the experience that stands out the most from the past year is "The Traitors Experience," which took place in February and March.

“To celebrate the show’s third season, we transformed a mansion in Los Angeles into the series’ Scottish castle and hosted three weekends of immersive gameplay inspired by the challenges in the show. The experience engaged everyone from casual viewers to diehard fans and sold out before the opening weekend. It took immersive storytelling to the next level. We not only transported people into The Traitors world physically, but also emotionally. By the end of the hour-long experience, fans didn’t know if they could trust their spouse or their best friend who they came with, assuming each other of being traitors. It truly brought to life the experience of being on the show.”

In February, Peacock hosted a sneak peek of The Traitors Experience, an immersive, competitive gameplay experience in Los Angeles inspired by the Emmy-winning series. Anna Kendrick, Mae Martin, and more teamed up with fans for competitions to determine the traitors in their midst.In February, Peacock hosted a sneak peek of The Traitors Experience, an immersive, competitive gameplay experience in Los Angeles inspired by the Emmy-winning series. Anna Kendrick, Mae Martin, and more teamed up with fans for competitions to determine the traitors in their midst.Photo: Courtesy of PeacockEvent Philosophy

“A marketing event needs to be a storytelling experience, not just a photo op,” Arden said about the streaming service’s event strategy. “We always begin the ideation process by identifying the audience we are speaking to and what’s the broader story we’re trying to tell to find the unique connection point with a piece of content. We approach the attendee experience through two lenses: what they will experience in person and what kind of interactive or photo-worthy moment will translate on social. Every touchpoint is created with attendees in mind and gives them something of value, whether it’s a great photo or a surprise-and-delight moment.”

To promote the third season of Bel-Air, Peacock created a summer-themed surprise-and-delight moment when Will Smith joined Coco Jones on stage to sing his classic hit, 'Summertime.'To promote the third season of Bel-Air, Peacock created a summer-themed surprise-and-delight moment when Will Smith joined Coco Jones on stage to sing his classic hit, "Summertime."Photo: Courtesy of PeacockLessons Learned So Far

“Creators can be incredible brand advocates when you treat them as partners and design experiences that they are excited to share with their communities,” Arden explained. “When building our experiences, we try to keep that creator perspective in mind and find ways to help them generate shareable content that feels organic to their brand and platforms.” 

She cited the platform’s Back Lot BBQ event as an example. To promote the third season of Bel-Air, which was set during the summer for the first time, Peacock “leveraged that unique story to build out an experience themed around summer, and created the ultimate summer-themed surprise-and-delight moment for the 450 influencers in attendance when Will Smith joined Coco Jones on stage to sing his classic hit, ‘Summertime.’”

In October, Peacock, in partnership with Blumhouse, transformed The Lodge at the iconic Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colo., into the “Overnightmare” experience. Guests who booked one of the scary stays were immersed in an atmosphere inspired by the worlds of Blumhouse-produced horror movies including Insidious, The Purge, Freaky, and Happy Death Day, which featured The Bayfield Babyface Killer, the main antagonist of the franchise.In October, Peacock, in partnership with Blumhouse, transformed The Lodge at the iconic Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colo., into the “Overnightmare” experience. Guests who booked one of the scary stays were immersed in an atmosphere inspired by the worlds of Blumhouse-produced horror movies including Insidious, The Purge, Freaky, and Happy Death Day, which featured The Bayfield Babyface Killer, the main antagonist of the franchise.Photo: Tom Cooper/Peacock

Back in January, Peacock took relaxation to a whole new level with its 'Crime and Unwind' spa pop-up at Remedy Place in New York's SoHo neighborhood. The unique activation offered a fun twist on wellness. The idea came from research showing that 56% of true crime fans find the genre “relaxing,' with a majority claiming their stress relief comes from following complex investigations. Treatments featured clever names like 'The Airtight Alibi' (a hyperbaric oxygen chamber), 'Hot Pursuit' (an infrared sauna), and 'Cold Case Plunge' (an ice bath and breathwork session). There was also the 'Knot Guilty' massage area.Back in January, Peacock took relaxation to a whole new level with its "Crime and Unwind" spa pop-up at Remedy Place in New York's SoHo neighborhood. The unique activation offered a fun twist on wellness. The idea came from research showing that 56% of true crime fans find the genre “relaxing," with a majority claiming their stress relief comes from following complex investigations. Treatments featured clever names like "The Airtight Alibi" (a hyperbaric oxygen chamber), "Hot Pursuit" (an infrared sauna), and "Cold Case Plunge" (an ice bath and breathwork session). There was also the "Knot Guilty" massage area.Photo: Courtesy of Jack Morton
 

