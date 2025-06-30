Industry Innovators 2025: Google

As the tech giant continues to roll out advancements in its AI products, it’s also building on its IRL human connections.

Michele Laufik
June 30, 2025
As the Official Fan Phone of the NBA and WNBA, Google Pixel returned to NBA All-Star Weekend this year with multiple interactive experiences. The Google Pixel House included photo moments, an open court, and other daytime and evening programming.
As the Official Fan Phone of the NBA and WNBA, Google Pixel returned to NBA All-Star Weekend this year with multiple interactive experiences. The Google Pixel House included photo moments, an open court, and other daytime and evening programming.
Photo: Courtesy of Google

What to Know

Google is back on our list this year, thanks in part to its impressive consumer-facing activations at events like NBA All-Star Weekend and the Zedd in the Park music festival. The tech giant also hosted its annual developer conference, Google I/O, which took place in May this year and included an intro video made entirely with Google’s most advanced AI video generation tool, Veo 3. It was set to "You Get What You Give" by New Radicals.

Most Innovative Experiences

At this year’s NBA All-Star Weekend, Google Pixel hosted two interactive fan experiences. At the Google Pixel House, attendees were able to demo Pixel features including Gemini Live and Google Lens. There were also photo ops, an open half-court, and other programming like a dunk showcase, athlete appearances, and a musical performance by 2Chainz. 

At NBA Crossover, the league's official fan experience, Google hosted "Pixel Pro Shot Challenge" where Pixel 9 Pros were set up to capture the attendees testing their b-ball skills. 

And at last year's WNBA All-Star Weekend, Google's Wonders of the W activation brought to life Google Pixel's new partnership with the Women's National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA), the National Women's Soccer League Players Association (NWSLPA), and the U.S. Women's National Team Players Association (USWNTPA). The activation gave fans the opportunity to touch, see, and feel the magic of Google features through content capture, merch creation, custom digital artwork, and more.

Google Play elevated the fan experience at Zedd in the Park—a music festival held at Los Angeles State Historic Park—with the Google Play Playground, a multilevel, 3,600-square-foot playground that offered a prime view of the main stage, along with interactive elements like glow-in-the-dark games, a dance floor, mini-golf, a photo booth, and an arcade station with a digital mini game that mirrored the real-life playground. A giant slide leading into a ball pit offered fans a fun way to return down to the festival grounds from the viewing platform.

Play Points members could earn rewards such as custom Zedd merchandise, collectible posters, and Play Points bonuses at the Google Play Playground.

Last August, following The Made by Google event, where the company provided updates on Gemini, Android, and the Pixel portfolio, the tech crowd was able to let loose at a post-event shindig hosted by Keke Palmer. At-home viewers could tune into the 30-minute live-to-tape show, titled The Made by Google After Party, to see celebs and VIPs, along with programming including Google senior vice president Rick Osterloh doing a round of Hot Ones with Sean Evans and Trixie Mattel and Monét X Change using Gemini to craft the perfect mocktail. The zany variety show vibes made it seem like it was powered by AI, but it was definitely a human-driven event.

Like the brand's previous activations, the Google Play Playground aimed to reward its Play Points members and help connect them to content beyond the Play Store.
