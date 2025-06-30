Industry Innovators 2025: Google

This feature is sponsored by BeEvents, creative evolutionaries who challenge the status quo to redefine the experience of live events. Whose 4D-brand solution flawlessly delivers highly impactful brand experiences that both stakeholders and guests love.

What to Know

Google is back on our list this year, thanks in part to its impressive consumer-facing activations at events like NBA All-Star Weekend and the Zedd in the Park music festival. The tech giant also hosted its annual developer conference, Google I/O, which took place in May this year and included an intro video made entirely with Google’s most advanced AI video generation tool, Veo 3. It was set to "You Get What You Give" by New Radicals.