Industry Innovators 2025: WNBA

Pinterest recently signed a new sponsorship deal with the 2024 WNBA Champion New York Liberty that will include exclusive content, in-game experiences, and community outreach.

What to Know

The WNBA kicked off its season in May with a record-breaking roster of over 40 sponsors, including longtime partners like Nike and Google and newcomers like Cheetos and IHG Hotels, with the list continuing to expand. Even Pinterest has a new sponsorship deal with the 2024 WNBA Champion New York Liberty.

As we’ve seen, women’s sports properties are currently growing at a much faster rate than major men’s pro leagues, thanks in part to brand support and efforts to engage fans on and off the court.

“In recent years, the WNBA has emerged as one of the most powerful platforms in sports and culture—and brands are taking notice,” said WNBA chief growth officer Colie Edison. “What makes the WNBA especially attractive to partners is that we’re not just delivering on reach or impressions; we’re delivering on purpose-driven storytelling and deep emotional connection with our incredible fanbase. Our fans are young, diverse, passionate, and deeply engaged—not just with the game, but with the broader cultural conversations our players lead every single day.”

The WNBA fanbase continues to grow in size and diversity—making it a big draw for brands. The league’s strongest fan demographic growth areas have been with young (under 18), female, and Black audiences—all seeing double-digit viewership increases year-over-year.

Its Role as a Cultural Force

“We’ve seen a surge in viewership, social engagement, and merchandise sales, but equally important is the league’s role as a cultural force—one that champions equity, amplifies athlete voices, and shapes a brighter future for our game,” Edison said. “Put simply, brands recognize that investing in the WNBA today is fiscally responsible and immensely beneficial. They see the growth trajectory, the fan loyalty, and the cultural momentum, and they want to be part of this movement, not just as sponsors, but as partners.”

Partnership Strategy

“Our partner strategy is deeply intentional and built on shared values. Rather than simply selling signage or assets, we focus on building long-term, purpose-led relationships that create impact both inside and outside of our arenas,” Edison shared. “We collaborate with brands that are committed to advancing equity, elevating women’s sports, and innovating with us—whether that’s through storytelling, fan engagement, or community investment.”

How the WNBA Is Different



“One of the key differences in our approach compared to other leagues is that our partners are often extensions of the WNBA’s mission. They don’t just fund—they activate. We pride ourselves on being creative and collaborative. We work with our partners to craft impactful programs that resonate with our fans—many of whom care as much about a brand’s values as they do about their product. This makes every partnership more meaningful, and frankly, more effective. We’re building a model for what modern sports sponsorship can look like: strategic, inclusive, and deeply aligned with the world we want to help create,” Edison said.

Looking Ahead

The 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be held July 19 in Indianapolis at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home of the Indiana Fever. In addition to the game, the weekend will include activities like the STARRY 3-Point Contest, the Kia WNBA Skills Challenge, and the two-day WNBA Live fan event.

This year marked the inaugural season for the Golden State Valkyries, bringing the league to 13 teams. Two more expansion teams are set to join in 2026: the Toronto Tempo, the first WNBA franchise outside the U.S., and a yet-to-be-named Portland-based team.