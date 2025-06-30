Industry Innovators 2025: WNBA

The Women's National Basketball Association is dominating the sports world with record-breaking sponsorship deals and a growing fanbase.

Michele Laufik
June 30, 2025
Pinterest recently signed a new sponsorship deal with the 2024 WNBA Champion New York Liberty that will include exclusive content, in-game experiences, and community outreach.
Pinterest recently signed a new sponsorship deal with the 2024 WNBA Champion New York Liberty that will include exclusive content, in-game experiences, and community outreach.
Photo: Courtesy of Pinterest

This feature is sponsored by BeEvents, creative evolutionaries who challenge the status quo to redefine the experience of live events. Whose 4D-brand solution flawlessly delivers highly impactful brand experiences that both stakeholders and guests love.

What to Know

The WNBA kicked off its season in May with a record-breaking roster of over 40 sponsors, including longtime partners like Nike and Google and newcomers like Cheetos and IHG Hotels, with the list continuing to expand. Even Pinterest has a new sponsorship deal with the 2024 WNBA Champion New York Liberty. 

As we’ve seen, women’s sports properties are currently growing at a much faster rate than major men’s pro leagues, thanks in part to brand support and efforts to engage fans on and off the court.

“In recent years, the WNBA has emerged as one of the most powerful platforms in sports and culture—and brands are taking notice,” said WNBA chief growth officer Colie Edison. “What makes the WNBA especially attractive to partners is that we’re not just delivering on reach or impressions; we’re delivering on purpose-driven storytelling and deep emotional connection with our incredible fanbase. Our fans are young, diverse, passionate, and deeply engaged—not just with the game, but with the broader cultural conversations our players lead every single day.” 

The WNBA fanbase continues to grow in size and diversity—making it a big draw for brands. The league’s strongest fan demographic growth areas have been with young (under 18), female, and Black audiences—all seeing double-digit viewership increases year-over-year.

Nike recently transformed a basketball trial court into a fully immersive experience for the launch of A'ja Wilson's new shoe, the A'One Pink A'ura, at the Nike SoHo store in New York City. Local Nike Social Community Impact groups were invited to the pop-up to lace up their new sneakers and run drills with Nike trainers.Nike recently transformed a basketball trial court into a fully immersive experience for the launch of A'ja Wilson's new shoe, the A'One Pink A'ura, at the Nike SoHo store in New York City. Local Nike Social Community Impact groups were invited to the pop-up to lace up their new sneakers and run drills with Nike trainers.Photo: Courtesy of CNC Agency

Its Role as a Cultural Force

“We’ve seen a surge in viewership, social engagement, and merchandise sales, but equally important is the league’s role as a cultural force—one that champions equity, amplifies athlete voices, and shapes a brighter future for our game,” Edison said. “Put simply, brands recognize that investing in the WNBA today is fiscally responsible and immensely beneficial. They see the growth trajectory, the fan loyalty, and the cultural momentum, and they want to be part of this movement, not just as sponsors, but as partners.” 

 

 

Partnership Strategy

“Our partner strategy is deeply intentional and built on shared values. Rather than simply selling signage or assets, we focus on building long-term, purpose-led relationships that create impact both inside and outside of our arenas,” Edison shared. “We collaborate with brands that are committed to advancing equity, elevating women’s sports, and innovating with us—whether that’s through storytelling, fan engagement, or community investment.” 

 

American Express hosted The Amex Experience at the WNBA All-Star Game last year, an immersive experience that celebrated WNBA fandom and women’s sports. It included fireside chats and meet-and-greets with WNBA stars Kahleah Copper (pictured) of the Phoenix Mercury and Aliyah Boston of the Indiana Fever.American Express hosted The Amex Experience at the WNBA All-Star Game last year, an immersive experience that celebrated WNBA fandom and women’s sports. It included fireside chats and meet-and-greets with WNBA stars Kahleah Copper (pictured) of the Phoenix Mercury and Aliyah Boston of the Indiana Fever.Photo: Mark Peterman/AP Images for American Express

 

How the WNBA Is Different 
 

“One of the key differences in our approach compared to other leagues is that our partners are often extensions of the WNBA’s mission. They don’t just fund—they activate. We pride ourselves on being creative and collaborative. We work with our partners to craft impactful programs that resonate with our fans—many of whom care as much about a brand’s values as they do about their product. This makes every partnership more meaningful, and frankly, more effective. We’re building a model for what modern sports sponsorship can look like: strategic, inclusive, and deeply aligned with the world we want to help create,” Edison said. 

 

 

 

 

Looking Ahead

The 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be held July 19 in Indianapolis at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home of the Indiana Fever. In addition to the game, the weekend will include activities like the STARRY 3-Point Contest, the Kia WNBA Skills Challenge, and the two-day WNBA Live fan event. 

 

This year marked the inaugural season for the Golden State Valkyries, bringing the league to 13 teams. Two more expansion teams are set to join in 2026: the Toronto Tempo, the first WNBA franchise outside the U.S., and a yet-to-be-named Portland-based team.

Latest in Brands & Event Pros
2025 Industry Innovators Article Image Brands
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: 10 Brands That Took Experiential Marketing to a Whole New Level
Held at Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall in May, the 20th anniversary-themed YouTube Brandcast was hosted by popular creator Brittany Broski. A massive outdoor tent hosted a red-carpet preshow, live second stage broadcast segments, and an after-party. The event culminated with a 20-minute set from Lady Gaga.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: YouTube
In November 2024, Sephora Canada launched Shimmer Studio by Sephora, a pop-up experience designed for concert attendees coinciding with Taylor Swift's concert dates in Toronto.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Sephora
At Dreamville Fest, concert attendees were able to visit the Chase Freedom Cashback Club, which included a bar, special giveaways, games, and photo printouts. Chase Freedom cardholders also received exclusive access to the viewing deck with a plus-one, along with other perks throughout the festival.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Chase
Related Stories
CNC Agency fully customized the fifth-floor court of Nike's SoHo store for a pop-up running May 8 through June 6.
Sports
Sole Champion: How Nike Brought A'ja Wilson's Shoe Launch to Life in NYC
American Express returned to host The Amex Experience during this year's WNBA All-Star Weekend. The immersive experience celebrated WNBA fandom and women’s sports.
Sports
Why More and More Brands Are Sponsoring Women's Sports Leagues
AT&T at WNBA Live
Sports
WNBA All-Star Weekend 2024: How Brands Capitalized on the Game's Record-Breaking Audience
Held at Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall in May, the 20th anniversary-themed YouTube Brandcast was hosted by popular creator Brittany Broski. A massive outdoor tent hosted a red-carpet preshow, live second stage broadcast segments, and an after-party. The event culminated with a 20-minute set from Lady Gaga.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: YouTube
More in Brands & Event Pros
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: 10 Brands That Took Experiential Marketing to a Whole New Level
These companies broke through the noise with creative activations, events, and experiences that engaged attendees, fans, and consumers.
2025 Industry Innovators Article Image Brands
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: YouTube
From signature conferences to activations at major events, the video platform always has its creator community top of mind.
Held at Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall in May, the 20th anniversary-themed YouTube Brandcast was hosted by popular creator Brittany Broski. A massive outdoor tent hosted a red-carpet preshow, live second stage broadcast segments, and an after-party. The event culminated with a 20-minute set from Lady Gaga.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Sephora
The beauty retailer has broadened its international experiences and created impressive influencer activations.
In November 2024, Sephora Canada launched Shimmer Studio by Sephora, a pop-up experience designed for concert attendees coinciding with Taylor Swift's concert dates in Toronto.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Chase
The financial services company keeps its cardmembers at the center of its activations.
At Dreamville Fest, concert attendees were able to visit the Chase Freedom Cashback Club, which included a bar, special giveaways, games, and photo printouts. Chase Freedom cardholders also received exclusive access to the viewing deck with a plus-one, along with other perks throughout the festival.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Google
As the tech giant continues to roll out advancements in its AI products, it’s also building on its IRL human connections.
As the Official Fan Phone of the NBA and WNBA, Google Pixel returned to NBA All-Star Weekend this year with multiple interactive experiences. The Google Pixel House included photo moments, an open court, and other daytime and evening programming.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: PGA Tour
With the help of in-depth fan feedback and tech advancements, the golf organization has been able to create more engaging experiences.
Russell Henley played a shot from the 18th hole tee during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Bay Hill Club and Lodge on March 9 in Orlando, Fla.
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
50 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Liquid I.V., Martha Stewart, Foot Locker, and More
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Cannes Lions 2025: 90+ Bold Builds and Big Ideas From the French Festival of Creativity
Sports
Fanatics Fest 2025: This Mega Celebration of Sports Fandom Returned For a Bigger, Bolder Second Year
Industry Insiders
Inside the Build: How Bellagio Fountain Club Delivers F1® Weekend’s Most Luxurious Hospitality Experience
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Gov Ball 2025: 25+ Eye-Catching Brand Activations From the NYC Music Festival
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See Inside This High-Tech, Multisensory Experience from Don Julio
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Peacock
The streaming service has promoted its most popular franchises with elaborate immersive experiences.
At The Traitors Experience, games and puzzles ranged from rummaging through Alan Cumming’s iconic wardrobe to dodging lasers in a race against the clock, all against the backdrop of a private mansion transformed to reflect the series’ Scottish castle location.
Innovators
Industry Innovators 2025: Netflix
The streaming service continues to lead the pack of platforms with creative fan-focused experiences and activations.
Netflix brought its beloved franchise Stranger Things to Broadway. 'Stranger Things: The First Shadow' received four Tony awards.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: 11 Experiential Experts Reinventing How We Experience Brands
Meet the boundary-pushers, rule-breakers, and big thinkers shaping the future of experiential marketing.
2025 Industry Innovators Article Image Experiential2 B
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Tamara Francois and Adolfo Vasquez
The co-founders of The XP Agency see every touchpoint as an opportunity to connect—long before the event begins and long after it ends.
The XP Agency has worked on events for brands like Procter & Gamble, Netflix, Coca-Cola, and Ghirardelli.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Sarah Sebastian
The owner and creative director of Rose Gold Collective brings a boutique mindset to bold brand moments.
Rose Gold Collective handled Don Q Rum's festival build at the Country Bay Music Festival in Miami.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Sami Saaud
The founder and chief creative officer of No Filter Creative blends fine art, branding, and technology to push the boundaries of immersive storytelling.
'One of the most defining moments of my career was leading the creative direction for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s HPE Discover event keynote, the first-ever corporate keynote at Sphere in Las Vegas—a landmark moment in both creativity and technology,' says Saaud.
Page 1 of 59
Next Page