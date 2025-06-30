Industry Innovators 2025: Chase

The financial services company keeps its cardmembers at the center of its activations.

Michele Laufik
June 30, 2025
At Dreamville Fest, concert attendees were able to visit the Chase Freedom Cashback Club, which included a bar, special giveaways, games, and photo printouts. Chase Freedom cardholders also received exclusive access to the viewing deck with a plus-one, along with other perks throughout the festival.
Photo: Abraham Gonzalez

What to Know

The consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co., Chase offers a range of financial services, as well as exclusive perks for its cardmembers, including immersive experiences at sporting events like the U.S. Open and music and film festivals like Sundance. The company also offers ready-to-book itineraries for cardmembers in cities hosting tentpole events like Miami Art Week, Holi Festival in India, and Wimbledon.

At this year’s NBA All-Star Weekend, Chase Freedom hosted Cashback Courts, which featured live performances and special celebrity showdowns with Steph Curry, Lethal Shooter, Trayce Jackson Davis, Karl Anthony Towns, and Jalen Brunson.  

The “courts”—named The 5, The 3, and The 1.5—referred to Chase Freedom cardmember perks: 5% cash back on Chase Travel, 3% cash back on dining and drugstore purchases, and 1.5% cash back on all purchases.The “courts”—named The 5, The 3, and The 1.5—referred to Chase Freedom cardmember perks: 5% cash back on Chase Travel, 3% cash back on dining and drugstore purchases, and 1.5% cash back on all purchases.Photo: Moses Kinnah and Juan Urrutia for Chase FreedomAt Dreamville Fest in April, Chase Freedom activated its Cashback Club, which featured a bar, a giveaway wall dedicated to each category of the credit card’s accelerated benefits, a freestyle basketball game, and a photo booth. Freedom cardmembers could reserve time on the upper-level viewing deck of the club, as well as enter for a chance to win VIP ticket upgrades. 

Chase Sapphire Reserve expanded its presence at this year's Sundance Film Festival with a new location on Main Street. Available exclusively to Reserve cardmembers, the space featured complimentary bites, as well as Q&A panels as part of Los Angeles Times Talks @ Sundance Film Festival Presented by Chase Sapphire.Chase Sapphire Reserve expanded its presence at this year's Sundance Film Festival with a new location on Main Street. Available exclusively to Reserve cardmembers, the space featured complimentary bites, as well as Q&A panels as part of Los Angeles Times Talks @ Sundance Film Festival Presented by Chase Sapphire.Photo: Courtesy of Chase Sapphire ReserveEvent Philosophy

“At Chase, we’re always looking to create ways to bring our cardmembers closer to the things they love. Whether that’s food, sports, or cultural moments, we’re focused on creating one-of-a-kind authentic experiences. Summer, Reserved is our latest expression of that, helping cardmembers unlock exclusive access to restaurants, immersive events, and unforgettable nights out in cities across the country,” said Chris Stang, head of lifestyle, content, and experiences at Chase and co-founder of The Infatuation. 

Earlier this month, Chase unveiled the new Chase Sapphire Reserve and introduced Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business. To promote the cards, Chase has launched “Summer, Reserved,” a series of immersive dining experiences and an elevated pop-up in the Hamptons for Chase Sapphire Reserve cardmembers.

Courtesy of Visa, Chase Sapphire Reserve cardmembers (and a guest) were invited to a floating lounge on the Seine during the Paris Olympics. The space featured meet-and-greets with Olympic legends including Tony Parker, Michael Phelps, Aly Raisman, Allyson Felix, and Sue Bird, along with F&B, live broadcasts of the the Games, DJ performances, and more cardmember benefits.Courtesy of Visa, Chase Sapphire Reserve cardmembers (and a guest) were invited to a floating lounge on the Seine during the Paris Olympics. The space featured meet-and-greets with Olympic legends including Tony Parker, Michael Phelps, Aly Raisman, Allyson Felix, and Sue Bird, along with F&B, live broadcasts of the the Games, DJ performances, and more cardmember benefits.Photo: Courtesy of Visa

Chase Sapphire Reserve cardmembers were able to customize hats inside the lounge at Sundance.Chase Sapphire Reserve cardmembers were able to customize hats inside the lounge at Sundance.Photo: Courtesy of Chase Sapphire Reserve

