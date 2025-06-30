Industry Innovators 2025: Chase

This feature is sponsored by BeEvents, creative evolutionaries who challenge the status quo to redefine the experience of live events. Whose 4D-brand solution flawlessly delivers highly impactful brand experiences that both stakeholders and guests love.
What to Know
The consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co., Chase offers a range of financial services, as well as exclusive perks for its cardmembers, including immersive experiences at sporting events like the U.S. Open and music and film festivals like Sundance. The company also offers ready-to-book itineraries for cardmembers in cities hosting tentpole events like Miami Art Week, Holi Festival in India, and Wimbledon.
Most Innovative Experiences
At this year’s NBA All-Star Weekend, Chase Freedom hosted Cashback Courts, which featured live performances and special celebrity showdowns with Steph Curry, Lethal Shooter, Trayce Jackson Davis, Karl Anthony Towns, and Jalen Brunson.
At Dreamville Fest in April, Chase Freedom activated its Cashback Club, which featured a bar, a giveaway wall dedicated to each category of the credit card’s accelerated benefits, a freestyle basketball game, and a photo booth. Freedom cardmembers could reserve time on the upper-level viewing deck of the club, as well as enter for a chance to win VIP ticket upgrades.
Event Philosophy
“At Chase, we’re always looking to create ways to bring our cardmembers closer to the things they love. Whether that’s food, sports, or cultural moments, we’re focused on creating one-of-a-kind authentic experiences. Summer, Reserved is our latest expression of that, helping cardmembers unlock exclusive access to restaurants, immersive events, and unforgettable nights out in cities across the country,” said Chris Stang, head of lifestyle, content, and experiences at Chase and co-founder of The Infatuation.
Earlier this month, Chase unveiled the new Chase Sapphire Reserve and introduced Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business. To promote the cards, Chase has launched “Summer, Reserved,” a series of immersive dining experiences and an elevated pop-up in the Hamptons for Chase Sapphire Reserve cardmembers.