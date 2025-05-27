Industry Innovators 2025: Sami Saaud

"One of the most defining moments of my career was leading the creative direction for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s HPE Discover event keynote, the first-ever corporate keynote at Sphere in Las Vegas—a landmark moment in both creativity and technology," says Saaud.

Sami Saaud is the founder and chief creative officer of No Filter Creative. He's based in New York.

How he got his start: "I went to college for business and earned my first degree in economics. But it was my second degree—in fine art, with a major in graphic design—that pulled me into the world of visual storytelling. I began my career in branding and corporate identity, working with some of the world’s top branding and advertising agencies, before founding No Filter Creative in 2013.

I still remember the first event I worked on—Hewlett-Packard Discover in 2012—and how it sparked my love for experiential design and event branding. Since then, my journey has taken me from the Middle East to San Francisco, and now to New York City, shaping a cross-cultural perspective that defines my approach. I specialize in leading large-scale events and immersive brand experiences, focused on translating complex executive visions into emotionally resonant narratives. Today, I lead a multidisciplinary team at No Filter, pushing creative boundaries and delivering unforgettable experiences for global brands." Photo: Courtesy of Sami Saaud

What innovation means to him: "To me, innovation means staying curious. It’s about continuously learning, pushing creative boundaries, solving complex problems in unexpected ways, and striving to do what hasn’t been done before. I thrive on delivering strategic, beautiful work that meets business goals while remaining true to my creative vision.

A fear of standing still drives me. I always want to grow, evolve, and explore new tools and technologies to deliver impactful, forward-thinking work for our clients. I find inspiration in the unexpected—whether it’s a moment of clarity in everyday life or a breakthrough during a creative collaboration with world-class artists, animators, writers, and technologists. Innovation isn’t just about being new—it’s about being purposeful and staying deeply human. That’s the space where I always want to create."

Memorable moments: "One of the most defining moments of my career was leading the creative direction for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s HPE Discover event keynote, the first-ever corporate keynote at Sphere in Las Vegas—a landmark moment in both creativity and technology. We partnered with the incredible teams at HPE, i4D Event Services, and Sphere Studios to deliver something unprecedented: a fully immersive B2B keynote on the world’s most advanced LED canvas. It was a true team effort from start to finish.

This project wasn’t about spectacle—it was about emotional clarity and resonance at scale. This was a master class in collaboration, trust, and precision. It reminded me that when the right people and companies come together, anything is possible." Photo: Courtesy of Sami Saaud

Where he finds inspiration: "Creativity is everywhere—you just have to be open to seeing it. I’m inspired by beautifully solved problems and by the creativity I witness across disciplines every day.

For me, teamwork truly makes the dream work. My success is fueled by collaboration with a global network of award-winning artists, creators, animators, writers, and technical experts who bring brilliance to everything we do. I’m continually in awe of how much talent surrounds us—and how much potential lives within each of us.

I’m also deeply grateful for my dedicated and creative team at No Filter Creative. Trusting them, learning from them, and building alongside them remains one of the most fulfilling parts of my career."

His biggest hope for the future of experiential: "As I look ahead, I’m excited by the possibility of creating immersive storytelling experiences that blur the boundaries between the physical and digital—emotionally rich, multidimensional encounters that linger long after the moment has passed.

I want to keep crafting work that resonates globally—work that’s not just visually stunning but also deeply meaningful. My ambition is to advance visual storytelling, event branding, and experiential design into new realms of imagination, leveraging emerging technologies, championing diverse voices, and creating transformative experiences that connect people and change perception."

