Industry Innovators 2025: Ryan Coan

Photo: Courtesy of Ryan Coan Ryan Daniel Coan is the founder and CEO of Creative Riff. He's based in New York.

How he got his start: "I launched my first agency, Pulse Entertainment, out of my dorm room at the University of Tampa in 2006. What started with student events quickly grew into experiential and digital campaigns for over 30 local clients—including Hard Rock International and the Tampa Bay Lightning. At just 20, I was leading a 40-person team and I managed creative and strategy across every activation. It was a crash course in entrepreneurship and experiential marketing, laying the foundation for everything I’ve built since—alongside my incredible team members and client partners.

After graduating, I moved to New York and had the opportunity to help Van Wagner launch their experiential marketing division, where I sharpened my skills and learned from some incredibly talented executives. Around that time, I became fascinated by San Diego Comic-Con. As a fan, I saw something truly magical—people waiting in line for hours to step into an activation that transported them into the worlds they loved. I fell in love with the power of that moment: creating something so immersive it blurs the line between story and reality—while partnering with clients who bring both passion for the craft and a fan’s enthusiasm to bringing these worlds to life.

So I spent months in San Diego, getting to know Comic-Con from the inside out—understanding the culture, the community, and how we could be the best possible strategic partner. I did the same in Los Angeles, spending time with studios and networks, listening to how we could help them show up bigger, bolder, and more meaningfully at the world’s greatest celebration of fandom and popular arts. That curiosity and commitment still drive everything we do at Creative Riff today." Photo: Courtesy of Creative Riff

What innovation means to him: "To me, innovation is about purposeful reinvention—it means finding new ways to solve problems, tell stories, and move people. In experiential, we’re asking audiences to give us their most precious resource: their time. Innovation is how we earn it—by surprising them, exceeding expectations, and making each moment feel intentional and alive. It’s not just about being different; it’s about being better.

Staying innovative isn’t optional—it’s essential. Habits and assumptions are the enemy of great work. Whether it’s reimagining a creative concept, optimizing a brand journey, or refining a single interaction, we’re always looking for ways to push beyond what’s expected." Photo: Courtesy of Creative Riff

Memorable moments: "I’ve been lucky to work on projects tied to iconic IP alongside some of the best collaborators in the business. But my favorite feeling is always the same: seeing fans leave an experience absolutely lit up, then celebrating that win with our agency and client teams, together as one crew. It’s like sitting in a packed theater on opening night and hearing the whole room come alive. That kind of energy never gets old.

One moment that stands out: Creative Riff’s first major stunt—crashing a UFO into The Grove in Los Angeles to promote the return of The X-Files on FOX back in 2016. At the time, the strategy was usually about going where the foot traffic already was. But that day, something flipped. Most of the people we talked to weren’t just casual shoppers—they came because they saw our UFO on Instagram or were lifelong fans of the show. It was the first time I saw, in real time, how a physical experience could ripple through digital channels and mobilize a passionate fandom. That moment shifted our thinking and shaped so much of how we approach experiential today."

His biggest hope for the future of experiential: "My biggest hope for experiential is that it remains deeply human—rooted in real connections and emotions—while embracing technology as a tool that amplifies those connections rather than distracting from them. I want experiential to keep inviting people into immersive brand worlds where they feel seen, valued, and part of something bigger. And as the industry evolves, I hope advances in technology make the impact of these experiences clearer and measurable, so brands can confidently invest in what truly moves people." Photo: Courtesy of Creative Riff

What's next: "We have multiple major activations in the works for San Diego Comic-Con with ABC and several other partners we can’t announce yet. We’re also excited to return to Vegas with our amazing partners at NBCU for BravoCon 2025, and we’re producing a variety of events and experiences spanning sports, entertainment, and collectibles throughout the year.

On top of that, we’re expanding into B2B and exploring additional ticketed immersive concepts. Recently, we launched a hotel media business and have more diverse convention projects in the pipeline—details we’re not quite ready to share but are eager to reveal soon. It’s an exciting moment for our team and the ongoing evolution of Creative Riff."

This feature is sponsored by Gladiator Productions, a new kind of production company igniting magic in the arena of live events, entertainment, and experience. We consistently partner with our clients by providing high-touch service through every step of the production process.